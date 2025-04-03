Few places can claim to be legendary, but Huka Lodge has long held that status as the Grande Dame of New Zealand’s luxury lodges. Now, after an ambitious nine-month overhaul, it’s back – and more stunning than ever, writes Johanna Thornton.

Huka Lodge has always been synonymous with luxury, but after an extensive nine-month renovation, it’s entered a whole new era of elegance. I was one of the first guests to see it in its opening week and was excited to compare it to the Huka Lodge I knew from 2021. That visit made a huge impression on me. It was in the depths of winter and I’ll never forget the feeling of pulling up to the lodge’s gates just outside Taupō, winding up the driveway past huge established trees and impossibly manicured gardens to the grand front entrance. The view took my breath away. Just past the property, which was cloaked in a layer of enchanting mist, was the swirling, deep blue river on its journey from Lake Taupō to the Tasman Sea. It’s little wonder guests travel from around the world to marvel at this sight.

This time I’d be visiting the Grande Dame of luxury lodges (as Huka Lodge has come to be known) in summer on a clear sunny day. Would it be as charming without the fires lit and the smell of snow crisp in the air? There’s a lot to take in at the new and improved lodge, but the changes are so seamless it feels like Huka Lodge was always this shiny. On paper, the main changes include a reconfigured entry, reception, and gift shop; an expanded dining room and outdoor terrace; and a new lounge, called the River Room, which is the main area for guests to mingle throughout the day. The brand-new “wellness grounds” feature has also been introduced, with a state-of-the-art gym, sauna and spa.

Huka Lodge has undergone an extensive nine-month renovation. Photo / George Apostolidis

Why now for the upgrades? Huka Lodge was purchased by global luxury lodge chain Baillie Lodges in 2021, which has some of the world’s most majestic properties on its books, including Southern Ocean Lodge on Kangaroo Island and Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge in Canada. Baillie Lodges founder James Baillie led the redesign, collaborating with Auckland-based architect Christian Anderson (who has more than 20 years of experience in high-end residential projects including Millbrook Home and Rural House). Baillie wanted “to strike a delicate balance between appealing to the needs of a future generation of high-end, world-travelled guests and maintaining the look, feel and spirit of the hundred-year-old lodge”.

So what’s it like in real life? Here’s everything you need to know about this impressive renovation.

Baillie Lodges engaged the original interior designer for the redesign

Designer Virginia Fisher was first commissioned by legacy owner Alex van Heeren in 1984 to lead the interior design for Huka Lodge as it transitioned into a luxury property. Her original designs are legendary, with rich colours (teal, navy and red), tartan and layers of objet d’art that felt perfectly at home in a luxury lodge nestled next to the mighty Waikato River. She was inspired by Huka Lodge’s roots as a simple fly fishing camp, established by Alan Pye in 1924 next to the trout-rich river. There are elements of traditional Scottish fishing cottages in her early design, which includes two ultra-luxury private owners’ residences, the Alan Pye Cottage, and the Alex van Heeren Cottage, with their gentle pitched roofs, large central fireplaces, warm timber and layers of texture. I was utterly charmed by the cosy main lodge on my visit in 2021, with its black lacquered floor and roof, tartan rugs and fireplace mantel decorated with mallard ducks and copious artworks. It said luxury riverside lodge perfectly to me.

“Looking back to when I was first commissioned to work on Huka Lodge, it struck me as being small and intimate,” says Virginia. “It was very simple. And its scale was quite charming. It felt like a home. Now, I see Huka Lodge becoming almost truer to its original self. We’re much closer to the water. We’ve still got some strong, intense colours. Again, it still feels very homely.” She drew inspiration from the 1920s and 30s for the redesign – the era in which the lodge was founded – and her design tweaks will see the lodge long into the future, namely refreshing the furnishings and commissioning new artwork for the extended guest spaces. The River Room is home to some particularly striking pieces, including a depiction of Māori chief Te Hau Takiri Wharepapa by New Zealand artist Philip Holmes.

The centrepiece of the River Room is the double-sided fireplace, above which hangs Te Hau Takiri Wharepapa by Philip Holmes. The green couch is a long-time guest favourite and has been refurbished. Photo / George Apostolidis Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The crown in the jewel is the magical River Room

The new River Room encapsulates Huka Lodge’s transformation. Once a compact gathering space with low ceilings, it’s now a spacious and inviting lounge with a more open design and seating configurations to suit everyone. General manager Kerry Molloy, who has been with the lodge for over a decade, recalls how the room used to be “standing room only” when the lodge was at capacity. “The new designs offer more reason for guests to spend time enjoying these beautiful spaces; dining, drinking or relaxing with a book and the view,” he says.

This grand room is where guests gather for nightly pre-dinner cocktails and canapés, and a new bar area designed by Virginia makes it an even more stylish affair with marble countertops, aged brass cabinetry and mirrored shelving that can be hidden away behind sliding doors.

New flooring blends seamlessly with the lodge’s original lacquered floors, while deep green lounge chairs echo the signature “Huka green” hue. The centrepiece of the River Room is a grand double-sided fireplace clad in aged brass, with curved leather club fenders that are a great spot to perch with an after-dinner digestif.

The River Room is all about the view and my favourite spot was at the river-facing end where the ceiling has been raised to create a light-filled nook with floor-to-ceiling windows that perfectly frame the garden and river. Lined on three sides with banquettes and cushions in shades of green, blue, and gold to complement the natural surroundings, it’s the ideal spot to gaze at Huka Lodge’s one-of-a-kind scenery.

The new and improved dining room has a seamless connection to the outdoors. Photo / George Apostolidis

The dining room has doubled in size

The dining room has had one of the biggest makeovers, and is now twice its original size with soaring ceilings. The dark navy walls and blue tartan carpet have been replaced by white paint, pale timber and expansive windows that open onto the terrace, flooding the space with natural light. A fireplace adds a cosy touch, while the original dining tables and chairs have been reupholstered in lighter fabric. Underfoot, a custom Source Mondial rug designed by Virgina ties everything together. In summer, the French doors open to the terrace, another example of the new design making the most of the outdoors.

The expanded terrace is the place to be

With the Waikato River just steps away, expanding the outdoor terrace was a natural choice, creating more opportunities for guests to soak in the view. The plush armchairs, custom-designed by Virginia and crafted by local furniture maker Devon, add a bespoke touch. While the original lodge lacked “indoor-outdoor flow”, the terrace seamlessly connects guests to the river and the lodge’s 6.9ha of manicured gardens. A fireplace and glass pergolas will ensure year-round comfort. Adding a nod to local heritage, a restored eel trap – once used by locals to catch eels and fish – hangs on an exterior wall, carefully sourced by Virginia to blend history with the lodge’s refined aesthetic. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The terrace is a prime spot for riverside dining. The eel trap hangs above the fireplace. Photo / George Apostolidis

Dinner is a four-course menu that changes daily

World-class food and wine are a touchstone of Huka Lodge’s offering, with the kitchen skilfully led by head chef Ryan Ward. His four-course dinner menu changes daily and is designed around local New Zealand produce and wine. For dinner one evening, I ate seared scallops with corn, yuzu and marigold; yellowfin tuna tartare with cranberry and toasted seeds; Cambridge duck with bitter leaves, fresh cherry and baby beetroot, and the prettiest Hawke’s Bay plum tart with manjari chocolate. Perfectly matched NZ wines included Millton Te Arai Chenin Blanc, 2021; Neudorf Tiritiri Chardonnay 2022 and Peregrine Pinot Noir 2021.

Each guest stay includes a “Signature Dining Experience” where staff set up dinner at one of several beautiful locations around the lodge, from the atmospheric underground Wine Cellar to the River Deck. I had dinner in the “Orchard”, which is an idyllic green space surrounded by towering oak trees with a table set up next to a big outdoor fire, with two bot pelly fireplaces at one end of the table for extra warmth and checked throws draped over each chair to ward off any chills. We ate heirloom tomato tarts with goat’s cheese; Mount Cook Alpine Salmon with potato, yuzu and parsley and a perfectly cooked Southern Station wagyu with cabbage, tarragon and pinenut. Dining outdoors on a late summer’s evening is one of life’s simple pleasures but there is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make it appear effortless.

The outdoor plunge pool in the new Wellness Area. Photo / George Apostolidis

There is a brand new wellness area with a state-of-the-art spa

To bring Huka Lodge in line with other luxury lodges in Baillie’s portfolio, there is now a dedicated wellness area hidden behind swathes of hedges and native bush. It’s accessible up a set of pebbled-covered steps where the first thing to greet you is a newly planted garden area by acclaimed landscape designer Suzannne Turley. Stepping stones wind through the garden, shaded by native tree ferns and white-flowered amelanchier, to a spa, gym and sauna resembling wooden “huts” inspired by Kiwi baches with simple tin roofs.

I enjoyed a bespoke 60-minute Hīkoi Massage from the spa menu of facials, massages and scalp and foot treatments. Outside the two treatment rooms is an airy seating area that opens to the garden, with a central fireplace and skylights that let the sun stream in and allow you to gaze at the treetops while you sip tea. Inside, it’s a haven of relaxation with pristine white walls and soothing marble accents. The therapist used Verite Skincare organic essential oils to revitalise the senses at the beginning of the massage, and for a sense of calm at the end, working with shea butter balm to massage out any stress points in the body. Before or afterwards, the heated plunge pool contrasted with a cold bucket shower is there to enjoy with a soundtrack of birdsong – the wellness grounds are particularly popular with pīwakawaka and tūī.

The Lodge Suites are just as guests will remember them, but with fresh updates, like the custom wrought iron canopy. Photo / George Apostolidis

The Lodge Rooms have each had a refresh

I was excited to return to one of the 20 Lodge Suites that fan out along the river for privacy and views. Since my last visit, I’d often thought of the bath, which sits beneath a bay window framing the lush ferns outside and is the dreamiest spot for a soak. Post renovation, the floor plans of the suites – including the ensuite with its dual sinks and rainshower – remain the same, but the furnishings and small details have been updated. Molten products have been replaced by an Ashley & Co body products in a signature scent (if you love it you can buy one of the candles from the gift shop). There are brand new Baillie king beds, made in New Zealand to Baillie Lodge specifications including comfy wool-blend mattresses. I noted sweet details like the trout motif embroidered on the pillowcases and custom-made Bemboka throw blankets. A new wrought iron canopy is a lovely touch, making it a difficult choice between the chaise longue piled with pillows or tucked up in bed to enjoy the view while sipping a soda from the complimentary mini-bar.

Every detail is thought out, including the serveware

Huka Lodge has partnered with local artisans to create bespoke serveware that enhances the dining experience. Peter Baigent of Waiheke Ceramics crafted side plates, canapé platters and breakfast ramekins, while Rachel Carter designed the dining room’s flatware. The Alchemists Table, Author Ceramics and Thea Ceramics contributed handcrafted bowls and pourers, adding elegance and theatrical flair. Lava Glass, led by Lynden Over and Christine Robb, created glass amuse-bouche bowls inspired by Huka Falls’ whitewash, with select vases available in the lodge boutique. Baillie Lodges’ favourite, Fink, designed custom wine buckets and water pourers. Each piece reflects the lodge’s deep connection to New Zealand’s creative heritage.

There are new experiences on offer

There’s a lot to do on Huka Lodge’s doorstep, with Taupō home to some of New Zealand’s premier tourism offerings. Try a lake cruise with Chris Jolly Outdoors, take a heli flight around Tongariro National Park, go whitewater rafting or learn how to fly fish. As part of Huka Lodge’s grand reopening, there are new “rare and exclusive” day trips for guests. One is a helicopter ride to Craggy Range Winery in Hawke’s Bay for a tour of the estate and cellar, wine tasting and a five-course lunch paired with matching wines while you wonder at Te Mata Peak. Or, opt for the “Epic Rotorua” itinerary which starts with a heli ride to the top of Mt Tarawera before experiencing a Māori pōwhiri (welcome) followed by zip lining and white water rafting on the Okere River, then being whisked home to the lodge.

The writer was hosted by Baillie Lodges.

More on New Zealand travel

From luxury accommodation to food tours.

The Black Diamond: Is This NZ’s Ultimate Private Dining Experience? South Island luxury lodge The Lindis’ new addition is an absolute gem.

The Chef’s Table At Blue Duck Station Is A 10-Seat Fine-Dining Restaurant On Top Of The World. At The Chef’s Table in the Ruapehu District, Johanna Thornton has an unforgettable 10-course dinner above the clouds.

Hawke’s Bay’s Award-Winning Wine Tourism Vineyards and Experiences. Vines were first planted in Hawke’s Bay in 1851 by the Marist Brothers at Mission Estate, making it the oldest wine region in New Zealand.