Vines were first planted in Hawke’s Bay in 1851 by the Marist Brothers at Mission Estate, making it the oldest wine region in New Zealand.

It rubs shoulders with greats such as Bordeaux and Verona, which have been making wine since Roman times. More contemporary luminaries include Napa Valley and Adelaide, as the newest member of the Great Wine Capitals of the World, a global network of 12 heavyweights.

Each member holds an annual Best of Wine Tourism awards to recognise standout visitor experiences across seven categories. I recently had the honour of judging Hawke’s Bay’s inaugural awards, alongside Viva’s Jesse Mulligan, and GM of Destination Wairarapa, Anna Nielson.

Over a long weekend, we immersed ourselves in an array of experiences and settings tied to the region’s wine scene. Tough gig it was, from the perspective of selecting winners – standards were high, and across the board we got the sense of understated luxury, and the warm feeling of being not merely welcomed but truly cared for.

If you’re looking for ways to savour Hawke’s Bay’s wine scene, the winners of the Best of Wine Tourism Awards are all great places to put on your list.

Church Road

Winner: Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices

One of the oldest cellar doors in the region, Church Road is super handy to Napier and has recently undergone a swish makeover.

Stroll the large landscaped grounds, where boards detail the Tiaki Promises on sustainability the winery is committed to. The lush, native-fringed lawn hosts big-name acts as well as regular community events. Cellar door tastings are paperless – expert hosts guide you through tastings via a slick iPad presentation, and companions can opt for different tastings which is handy as there are a few to choose from.

If you're interested in the winery's most premium offerings, book in advance for the TOM experience which takes place in the history-infused underground museum.

Church Road, one of Hawke’s Bay’s oldest wineries, offers paperless, iPad-based tastings.

Black Barn

Winner in two categories: Accommodation, and Arts and Culture

Black Barn’s multifaceted offering epitomises the understated luxury Hawke’s Bay excels at. The winery operates 17 self-contained luxury retreats (including two launched within the past year) ranging from one bedroom to six, across a range of unique sites with spectacular views of the landscape.

The piece de resistance, Te Mania, perches on the brow of a hill overlooking a lush avocado orchard and offers separate adjoining quarters – perfect for a luxurious getaway for groups of friends or family.

The properties and public spaces, including the ever-popular Black Barn Bistro are adorned with works by local artists.

The bistro itself is leaning into its Phoenix era after a fire decimated it in 2022, with head chef Regnar Christensen heartily embracing the nuanced influence of cooking over an open fire. Every dish we tasted over lunch was a hit – special shoutout to the oysters with a mandarin kosho granita and the woodfired carrots, and the wine list that boasts some really fun drops.

The grass-terraced amphitheatre, which houses a crowd of 2000, hosts a considered and exciting lineup of local and international acts in summertime. The atmosphere at these concerts is something quite special, at once intimate and expansive with the vines that frame the crowd stretching up to meet the starry sky. On summer Saturdays, enter the ring of poplar trees to find Black Barn Growers market, blessed with bounty from a host of local growers and producers, and a great place to get brunch.

Black Barn’s four-bedroom property Poplars 7 boasts one of the best views in the valley from the Tuki Tuki River across to Te Mata Peak.

Craggy Range

Winner in two categories: Culinary, and Architecture and Landscape

Booking lunch or dinner at Craggy Range is a decision that sits firmly in no-regrets territory. Wander through the generously sized biodynamic produce garden, and cast your eyes over the list of suppliers on the restaurant menu, and you’ll realise how solidly chef Casey McDonald and team walk the local farm-to-table talk. To dine at Craggy Range is to truly taste Hawke’s Bay on the plate as well as in the glass.

Whether you opt for a la carte or the chef’s tasting menu, make sure you get your mitts on the famous potato focaccia with camembert butter (laced with honey) – you’ll want to smuggle some home.

McDonald isn’t a chef who hides away in the kitchen; he’s generous with his time on the floor, serving up the occasional dish and chatting to diners. We had the pleasure of him serving us an experimental dessert. He’d just obtained a soft serve machine, and into it went rhubarb from the garden – there was no dairy involved, but by some wizardry it had whipped up into a creamy cloud of pink deliciousness.

The Giants winery, its cellar door and restaurant, as well as villas dotted among the vines make up a clever architectural response to the majestic setting with the mighty Te Mata Peak presiding over the site. There are exciting things in the pipeline, too, with a kitchen refurbishment under way, a new dining room on the lofty mezzanine level opening next year, and a new luxury four-bedroom residence on the cards for 2026.

At the prestigious 2025 Best Of Wine Tourism Awards held in Verona, Italy, in October, Craggy Range was named the global winner for Hawke’s Bay, acknowledging the exceptional experience it offers on an international playing field.

Craggy Range.

Smith & Sheth Oenotheque and Heretaunga Wine Studio

Winner: Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences (Heretaunga Wine Studio)

Winner: Wine Tourism Services (Oenotheque)

Nestled in a courtyard in Havelock North, Smith & Sheth Oenotheque redefines the concept of cellar door. In an urban setting, it’s a fascinating wine library, offering various tasting experiences and a bottle shop as well as a relaxed, lively wine lounge in which to enjoy a glass and a bite to eat.

If you have a bit of time to invest, Heretaunga Wine Studio across the courtyard offers a privately hosted sensory journey in wine. The intimate, handsome space with comfy toffee leather seats, blankets, wide screen which lights up with a beautifully made cinematic production, and passionate hosts, make this a relaxing way to learn more about the region’s winegrowing prowess.

Smith & Sheth’s Oenotheque in Havelock North combines urban wine-tasting with a relaxed lounge.

More to explore...

Pask’s brand new cellar door is up and running and is a work of art, courtesy of beloved local interiors business Little & Fox, with statement works by artist Freeman White lending a classic Art Nouveau edge. There are plenty of pop-up events scheduled for this summer – follow Pask’s socials for details. Don’t skip a tasting – host Serena is a fantastic ambassador.

Pacifica, which was awarded a coveted three stars in this year’s Cuisine Good Food Awards yet again, has a wine list that expertly showcases the diversity of Hawke’s Bay terroir and winemaking approaches.

A new initiative that speaks of the collaborative spirit of wineries in the region, The Cellar Door Collective operates from winemaker Kate Radburnd’s cellars in a historic and pastoral-pretty setting at The Stables. As well as Kate Radburnd wines, you can taste three more independent producers – Amoise, Bostock, Chateau Garage, and Jenny Dobson, all under the gently knowledgeable guidance of John Hancock, an industry icon with decades of experience.

