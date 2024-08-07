Seeking a refresh for your occasion wares? These wine glasses are available to buy right now.

There’s an unwritten rule we maintain for our pantry stock – keep a bottle of something special at all times. Sometimes it’s a bottle of wine, other times a fizz of champagne or, more reliably, it’s a glug of bubbly grape juice.

You never know when you’ll have something exciting to celebrate, whether it’s a new job, an exciting announcement from extended whānau or a small celebration for the win of the day. Marking little milestones is an easy way to welcome joy into your months and can help to make you feel a little more present in everyday life.

With these glasses, curated by fashion assistant Annabel Dickson, you can enhance this sense of occasion with every gentle clink.

These balloon glasses have a subtle grey hue and are well-suited to rich reds.

French Country Collections, goblet $24.50 ea, from Father Rabbit

If you're drawn to earthy and organic kitchenware, these craggy glasses will fit into your collection.

Angular and sculptural, these slick glasses are designed with red wine in mind.

For the minimalist: these clear glasses play with a sense of balance.

These dramatic goblets are crafted with a macchia technique, to produce this stunning chromatic effect.

This glass is made in New Zealand, in a process that melds waste glass together — creating a unique blue-green hue.

Embrace a cheery palette with these light green glasses, made by Italian artisans.

These playful cocktail glasses come in a range of colours, including sugar pink, forest green, blush and deep violet.

Perhaps an appropriate pick for the clumsier diner? These stemless glasses are simple and versatile.

These uber-cute glasses are sweet and a little twee.

