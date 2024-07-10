Looking for a coffee table? Consider these options.

The perfect coffee table can transform the look and feel of your living space and is often the final piece of the puzzle when it comes to furniture. Whether you’re aiming for a cosy, rustic vibe or a sleek, modern aesthetic, the right coffee table serves as both a functional piece and a style statement. From the materials and shapes to the proportion and placement, it’s all about complementing, or enhancing your existing decor.

Coco Republic coffee table.

The Oslo coffee table is crafted from solid plywood with an oak veneer timber, and is available in this natural shade, as well as black. It sits low to the ground at 300mm high.

Citta coffee table.

The Framed coffee table from Citta is made from American white oak and features negative detailing under the tabletop. Minimal and functional, this a piece made to withstand the test of time.

Dawson & Co coffee table.

Organic and interesting, the Mushroom coffee table has a cylindrical wooden base and a bush-hammered glass top in a choice of two finishes — grey and bronze, and also comes in a side-table size format.

Ligne Roset coffee table.

The Space Low Coffee Table by Pagnon & Pelhaître for Ligne Roset combines sleek design with functional elegance. Available in medium (69 x 35cm) and small (35 x 34cm) sizes, it features a durable anthracite ceramic stoneware top and a black chromed base. Its versatile design includes open boxes that create an outline of negative space, making it a stylish and practical addition to any living space. Custom finishes and larger sizes are also available.

Farmers coffee table.

The Marcello & Co Kuta Coffee Table from Farmers is a stylish and functional piece perfect for contemporary living spaces, made from solid acacia wood and tempered glass. With its natural finish and sturdy design, it offers a blend of rustic charm and modern elegance.

Tim Webber coffee table.

The locally designed Floating coffee table has a laminate tabletop that's hardwearing yet aesthetically pleasing, ideal for many interior styles from industrial to mid-century modern.

Mr Bigglesworthy coffee table.

The Butterfly coffee table by Alexander Taylor is a sculptural beauty made from oak plywood and glass, originally designed in 2003 and now manufactured in Italy by Zanotta. Ideal as a stunning focal piece.

A&C Homestore coffee table.

A curved organic form, the Max Curve coffee table is made from white poplar wood veneer, the grain of which is visible beneath a smooth protective coating.

BoConcept coffee table.

The best-selling Sevilla coffee table comes in two sizes and the tabletop can be customised — choose from clear glass, brown ceramic, natural oak veneer and more finishes to suit your interior.

Nick Scali coffee table.

The geometric glass Olivia table from Nick Scali is made from one piece of thick glass ideal for displaying books and other trinkets, or keeping it streamlined and clutter-free.

Mocka coffee table.

The Billy Nesting coffee table in sage green is ideal for a contemporary space and features tubular legs and a chunky, organic tabletop.

Slow Store coffee table.

Crafted from solid marble, this brutalist-style Atlas table makes a statement. Available on pre-order from Slow Store, it also comes in travertine, fumed oak and oak finishes.

Good Form coffee table.

Designed by Morten & Jonas for Warm Nordic, the From Above coffee table has a glass tabletop and powder-coated steel legs. Available in three shades of glass and steel (pictured is the clear glass with warm white legs), this coffee table is light and elegant.

