Throughout this design series, A Space For Being, interior expert Leanne Moore has explored what it takes to transform a house into a home. Now, with the full collection of articles available, you can take the whole design course. We highlight the best tips and tricks the interior design expert has explored in the series.

“A sense of belonging is created when we reflect our identity in what we surround ourselves with,” begins Leanne Moore’s interior design series for Viva.

Curating a space is a leap of faith. You make investments in furniture and decor you haven’t yet lived with, you splash the walls with hues you’re not 100% sure of and you spend your time and energy rearranging rooms just to move them back.

To alleviate the stress and provide some reassurance, the interior design expert breaks down the basics of decoration. She doesn’t dictate the latest trends but instead explores how you can create a space that is uniquely yours.

Here, we break down the full masterclass and all of Leanne’s best tips for creating a space that you love to be in.

A painting and special ceramics from Ali McIntosh's home, featured in Viva in 2022. Photo / Babiche Martens

In the opening of this series, Leanne Moore explores why curating a space that reflects you and your interests is important, and how it can enhance the way you move through the world.

“A sense of belonging is created when we reflect our identity in what we surround ourselves with. When your home is filled with objects you love, things that are vessels of meaning, and pieces that represent something to you, your whole life is richer.”

She highlights a few overarching principles for the series, including getting to know your desired style, thinking about how the space can serve your interests (rather than follow generic trends) and giving over to an unhurried process of transformation. Leanne also highlights a checklist of the seven Cs to keep in mind throughout the process. This story also features a selection of homeware from Viva fashion assistant Annabel Dickson – think a handpainted and glazed vase, a mohair throw blanket or an oak dining table.

Warm tones create a cosy atmosphere, while blues evoke calm. Photo / Kip & Co

When you’re designing a space, it’s key to create a colour story that brings you joy. Where to start? Leanne Moore recommends diving into your wardrobe to reference the colours you naturally gravitate to and love to exist with. Of course, colour palettes can be divisive and you might find some loved ones leaning in to offer advice – Leanne offers an assuring perspective.

“Feel confident in your choices and stay true to your colour story. Don’t worry if your neighbour or best friend does not like the colour combo you’ve selected. A zesty yellow living room or a pink bathroom might not be everyone’s cup of tea but as long as you like it, that’s all that matters.”

Leanne also collates a list of places to browse for your paint colours and offers advice on how to choose the perfect white paint (because there are many different shades, to suit the demands of different rooms).

When your home is filled with objects you love, your whole life is richer. Photo / Cave Bureau

Renovations and transformations aren’t always about those huge, dropcloth-demanding changes. There are also smaller adjustments that can be made to make a space feel brand new. Here, Leanne talks about the importance of styling, from furniture to art and houseplants. She explains how to create a cohesive and pulled-together feeling in a room. One helpful tip? Letting go of some of your expectations.

“Always be open to discovering new and unexpected treasures and opportunities that may come your way.”

There's also some advice for curating vignettes in your space – still life-like arrangements that draw the eye to a pleasing space, like a sideboard, hall table, bookshelf or countertop.

Curated vignettes draw the eye to small, pleasing spaces. Photo / Cave Bureau

While it might be most exciting to think about those embellished and artfully arranged spaces, Leanne returns here to the demands of practicality. With this in mind, she points to the importance of having storage space that isn’t on display, where you can put things away without the need for precise arrangements.

“Drawers are your friend when it comes to banishing clutter. They come in all shapes and sizes and are whisper-quiet these days, thanks to soft-closing technology.”

Leanne also explores how creating an orderly storage system (that’s easy to implement) can bring a sense of serenity to your space.

“The most important principle to hang on to is that there must be a place for everything – and everything returns to its place.”

Creating an orderly storage system (that’s easy to implement) can bring a sense of serenity to your space. Photo / Cave Bureau

Your living space requires ongoing maintenance and sometimes those jobs can become overwhelming. To begin, letting go of the unnecessary pursuit of perfection is important. As Leanne writes, “the messiness of life will inevitably get in the way”. A few simple tips worth noting: do little bits often to alleviate the bigger jobs, stock up on tools that work hard for you and create an annual cleaning list to make deep cleaning more approachable.

Plants enliven your space, and their care necessitates the act of slowing down. Photo / Helen Bankers

Leanne recommends getting to know the needs and rhythms of your plants and choosing a level of care that’s going to work for your routine. She also offers a quick list of plants and their reassuring properties (think the oxygenating presence of an aloe vera plant). Ultimately, it’s about celebrating what these enlivening pieces of decor can bring to your everyday life.

“The ritual of caring for plants is a good way to slow down and take some time out.”

