A clean and organised home can boost your energy and focus. Photo / Getty Images

Pride of place

Your home is many things — a place to relax, somewhere to live your life, an entertainment space for friends and family. It’s also a site of labour. Confronting the dust, grime, dirt and germs that invade your home takes time and effort. When your space is clean, tidy and pulled together you can’t undervalue the advantage that gives you. It makes you launch into the world in a more energised and focused way. A calm and serene home free of dirt and grime is also good for your inner peace. Perfection at all times is impossible — the messiness of life will inevitably get in the way. But keeping mess to a minimum is achievable. The secret to being on top of things is constantly chipping away at housekeeping — and regular spring cleans for a more thorough job.

Keeping your home spic and span is a never-ending challenge but these tips will help to minimise the time spent with dirt and grime.

Daily cleaning is the way to go if you don't want to resort to harsh chemicals in the kitchen. Photo / Cave Bureau

Rise and shine

Often seen as the heart of the home, it’s worth putting some time and care into your kitchen. The easiest way to keep your kitchen clean is to stop it getting too dirty in the first place. If you want to avoid lots of harsh chemicals and elbow grease, daily cleaning is the only way to go. Spills occur regularly and worktops always seem to need mopping up. Almost all grease and grime can be taken care of immediately with the right cloth. Ovens and cooktops aren’t difficult to maintain if you wipe them down regularly. And if you’re lucky enough to have a self-cleaning oven, it’s just a matter of turning on a switch and job done! But they don’t do all the work for you. Depending on your oven, you’ll need to remove the shelves and side runners and wipe down the inside of the door before running a pyrolytic cycle.

Dust is the biggest issue in the bedroom — working from ceiling to floor is the best method. Photo / Getty Images

If your bedroom seems to accumulate dust faster than any other room in the house, you’re right, it’s a thing. Textiles generate a lot of dust and bedrooms are full of them: duvets, sheets, pillows, rugs, curtains and throws. Regular dust removal from all the nooks, crannies and crevices (especially under the bed) will rid the dust bunnies from your sleep space. Cleaning top to bottom is the golden rule of cleaning, mostly because of dust. As you clean, you’re stirring up dust into the air. (This is why damp dusting or using a microfibre duster are the preferred methods). This disturbed dust eventually settles on lower surfaces. If you vacuum first and then dust your furniture, you’re redistributing a good portion of the dust from the furniture onto the floor; it’s still in your bedroom. However, if you start at the top with ceiling fans and lightshades, then wash the bedding and dust the dressers, bedside tables etc and finish up with a thorough vacuuming session, you’ll eliminate as much of the dust as you can from your bedroom.

Research has shown that prolonged hot tumble drying can help to reduce house dust mites in duvets and blankets.

Here are some more tactics that will help:

As a general rule, you should wash your sheets and pillowcases every 1-2 weeks.

Air blankets, pillows and duvets in the sun (but avoid doing this on a day with a high pollen count).

Minimise the clutter under beds or on top of wardrobes.

Microfibre cloths and vinegar are eco-friendly cleaning tools for shiny surfaces. Photo / Cave Bureau

Sparkling sanctuary

If you have the right tools, it’s possible to beat soap scum, mould, calcium build-up and germs. Baths and sinks need a non-abrasive product to protect surfaces. For an eco-friendly and affordable way to clean mirrors and windows, add half a cup of white vinegar to a litre of warm water. For a real streak-free shine, use a cloth that doesn’t leave fibre behind. Microfibre cloths are ideal, but crumpled-up newspaper works just as well. Keeping your bathroom clean is easier if you can keep it dry. A well-ventilated room will help keep mould at bay. Use a window scraper to remove excess moisture from your shower walls after each use. Keep countertop surfaces as clear as possible so they are easy to clean.

Good habits

For daily cleaning, especially in the kitchen, concentrate on areas from the waistline down, like your floors and countertops. It need not be a bore — use this time to listen to your favourite podcast or music. Doing things on a daily basis, such as making your bed, washing dishes and wiping countertops will give you a sense of achievement. Get in the rhythm and you’ll look forward to these rituals. Keeping your entranceway clean and clutter-free is essential; no one wants to open the door to a mess.

Cleaning combat

Just like daily cleaning, weekly home maintenance chores prevent your home from building up dust, dirt and general mess. Use this time to examine upholstered furniture and carpet for stains, so you can tend to them and keep your items looking new. Take the time to organise your fridge with stacked Tupperware or glass containers — it’s so satisfying and helps to avoid wasting forgotten or food. Make an annual cleaning checklist — this is critical for keeping your home in tip-top shape. A spring clean from ceiling to floor (or a deep clean at any other time of the year) can really transform the feeling of a space.

