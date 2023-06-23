7 Fashion Podcasts To Listen To Immediately

The pace of fashion discourse online can be exhilarating and exhausting.

Within a single minute, you might refresh your Instagram to watch an influencer’s documentation of fashion week in a faraway city, scoff at the latest Diet Prada scandal or chuckle at a leading critic’s witty Met Gala review. Fashion posting is fast-paced, always scrollable and overwhelming.

Podcasts have proven to be a valuable space to critique, discuss and investigate fashion at a slightly slower pace. The format provides creatives, industry experts, critics and fashion fans some more ponderous time to explore interesting issues and stories.

The approaches are wide-ranging too. One show might seek to interview industry professionals and creatives about their work. Another might unpack the various social, economic and historical contexts surrounding and influencing dress. Yet another might dive into the concerning and ongoing environmental impacts of consumerist behaviours.

This list of podcasts illustrates the diversity of possible approaches, with some special features for New Zealand-made shows. In these shows, the hosts get to work unpacking social media cultures, interviewing New Zealand industry professionals, considering issues of climate change and highlighting the stories behind everyday clothing pieces. They offer an opportunity to slow down the fashion discourse and give thought-provoking topics a bit more time to shine.

Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain

Fashion influencer, Louis Vuitton and Cartier ambassador and previous Viva cover star Emma Chamberlain recently had her confessional-style podcast platformed on the official Spotify network — now boasting a following of 12 million subscribers. Anything Goes sees Emma deep dive into a range of topics relating to mental health, as well as fame, relationships and, really, “whatever is on her mind every week”. As maybe the most beloved and championed fashion influencer of the moment, fashion is a topic that’s often on her mind. In her recent fashion-focused episodes, she has launched into discussions about Coachella fashion, minimalism and picking a particular ‘aesthetic’. The ramble-style podcast is uniquely indulgent and gives an intimate peek into the anxieties and cultures that might permeate among some Gen Z fashion lovers.

Must-listen episode: Outfit repeating.

Fashion in Focus

Showroom 22 founder Murray Bevan and journalist India Leishman are at the helm of this limited-run, New Zealand-made podcast. The duo talk to designers, stylists, writers, journalists, models and influencers, exploring the various perspectives relevant to our local industry. Throughout the series, they each interview designers and founders behind major New Zealand brands including Deadly Ponies, Wynn Hamlyn, Kiri Nathan, Maggie Marilyn, Karen Walker and Mina. The conversations are casual yet in-depth, providing insight into the backgrounds and beliefs of heavyweight influencers in our local industry. The podcast is no longer producing episodes, but it serves as a rich archive for brands and names that remain relevant and influential in the fashion landscape of Aotearoa.

Must-listen episode: Fashion in focus, with renowned weaver and fashion designer Kiri Nathan.

Wardrobe Crisis

In this podcast, journalist and author Clare Press dives into issues of sustainability, ethical fashion, activism and consumerism. As the first ever Vogue sustainability editor, Clare presents a deep knowledge of these issues but approaches the discussion with plenty of crucial and illuminating context. While the discussion of ethical fashion remains a consistent fixture (even after over 170 episodes), the podcast also unpacks other issues relevant to the industry, including climate activism, costume design and forever chemicals. In 2017, Clare also lent her expertise to host another podcast called Who Made My Clothes, produced in collaboration between the Australian and New Zealand branch of the ethical initiative Fashion Revolution. The limited-run show explored the processes of ethical fashion brands within Australia and NZ, with interviews from designers and founders of prominent ethical brands of the time.

Must-listen episode: Rana Plaza 10 years — so, did we make fashion ethical yet?

High Brow

Video essayist and fashion influencer Mina Le is known for her frank and funny YouTube deep dives. Through her video essays, she often explores a hot topic of the fashion or cultural zeitgeist, considering its complex historical origins. Earlier this year, the influencer made the jump to podcasting, launching a weekly show called High Brow (a cheeky nod to her own pencilled eyebrows). The format of the podcast usually sees Mina run chronologically through the history of a given fashion sensation, such as court-dressing, American fashion, quiet luxury, fashion magazines or 'The Industry', seeking to understand how the concept has changed over time. Her signature academic-ish style means her dissections are deeply researched, but retain a sense of fun — tuning in feels both nourishing and joyful. Mina also packs her podcast descriptions full of articles and works that have led and inspired her discussion, making the show a rich resource for extended reading lists.

Must-listen episode: The mythology of quiet luxury, with Amanda Mull.

Articles of Interest

This show is a spinoff from the 99% Invisible podcast, launched in 2010, which explores often-overlooked details and stories that have informed architecture and design. Articles of Interest takes a similar approach to the flagship show, unravelling the many storied threads that make up different items of clothing. Throughout the show’s run of 27 episodes, established radio producer and expert interviewer Avery Trufelman engages with fashion experts and historians to explore the ins and outs of a particular piece of clothing. The series has interrogated the contexts of wide-ranging items; pointe shoes, mannequins, fashion dolls, suits, pockets, jeans and, in a seven-part series, the ‘American Ivy’ look (think the preppy, clean-cut, yet slightly relaxed dress of Ivy League students). As a seasoned audio storyteller, Avery has a lovely way of enchanting everyday objects with her explorations, while integrating endearing interviews that boost those with notable experience and expertise.

Must-listen episode: A fantasy of fashion.

My Heels Are Killing Me

New Zealand storyteller and audio journalist Sonia Yee hosted this RNZ-produced podcast, which explores the behind-the-scenes realities of the fashion industry’s “glamorous facade”. The series includes focused interviews with New Zealand designers and other fashion industry staples, including Jessie Wong (of Yu Mei), Karen Walker and Kathryn Wilson, as well as feature-style explorations of specific styles and pieces. In some especially fascinating episodes, Sonia uncovers the complicated history behind certain pieces of clothing, including the Aloha Shirt (sometimes referred to as a Hawaiian shirt), jeans and, for men in Aotearoa, the famous Y-front. The show presents a nice mix of cultural deep dives and one-on-one interviews, and it’s a valuable archive for late 2010s New Zealand fashion.

Must-listen episode: Sharing the love: The Aloha shirt.

Viva Talks

The Viva archives also offer an audio accompaniment for your digital scrolling or magazine reading. Our team of editors jump on the mic to give readers a behind-the-scenes peek into the work going on at Viva, and talk about all the things catching their attention at that moment. Occasional guests are also featured for exclusive NZ chats — think Lizzo, Vinnie Bennett and Amy Odell.

Must-listen episode: The chaotic future facing fashion.