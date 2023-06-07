Add To Cart: The Viva Team’s Winter Fashion Wish List

Those cooler temperatures have set in, which means the Viva team has been looking for the ultimate wintery must-haves. From handspun knits to classic riding boots, this is what we’ve been eyeing and buying.

Rus sweater

Once that end-of-autumn chill swept into Tāmaki Makaurau, I was quick to pull all my long sleeves and tights out of storage for more insulated dressing — now I’m dressed much warmer, but lacking in a bit of colour. Over the last few weeks, I’ve been seeking another piece to produce a pop of colour with all those black and white layers. This bright and cheery cotton knit from Rus has caught my eye (and entered my digital shopping cart a few times). The bold colour feels refreshing, the cut is relaxed and comfy, and the buttons and collar create an effortless structure. I can imagine it striking out against all the dramatic blacks in my winter wardrobe or working as a trans-seasonal pair with jeans or a skirt. Perhaps due to all of the sinking grey in the winter sky, I’m feeling bolder. A daring orange feels like a much-needed seasonal antidote. $375, from Sully’s — Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist

Rachel Mills bodysuit

Layering is foundational to my winter wardrobe. I have bad circulation, and so take a mille-feuille approach to getting dressed and staying warm, deploying an array of textiles, weights and textures to provide insulation, suit the flux of temperature and weather throughout the day in Tāmaki Makaurau (and our office). Merino is great for this, as it’s breathable and wicks moisture, and there are some chic options on the market. Local designer Rachel Mills has made this fabric something of a signature for her New Zealand manufactured range, and her latest made-to-order release, a long-sleeve bodysuit, is something I have invested in for winter. While it will be a handy layer under knitwear, shirts and vests — it’s suitably named the Office Bodysuit — it also looks great on its own, with an off-duty dancer (as demonstrated in the brand’s lookbook) and 1990s-Donna Karan feel to it. I bought the coco colourway, good with black and grey, I think, as well as jazzier hues if you don’t have the winter blues. $229, from Rachel Mills — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Frisson Knits jumper

While I love the practicality of a jumper for winter, I often don’t tend to buy into them as I feel they lack personality and can just be kinda boring. This knit, however, changes the game. When dropping some coin on one item I want it to feel different and the fact that these knits are handmade, mostly on demand, in New Zealand is also a plus. I love the sporty feel of this knit with the high V-neck and bold stripes but it also feels super-luxe and is substantially chunky, so this gal, who is not a fan of layers, won’t have to cover it up with a jacket. $680, from Frisson Knits — Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Maggie Marilyn x Essen boots

This is investment footwear but when it comes to a long boot you can’t beat the practicality of a riding boot. I love the flat sole — good for taking long strides and tromping cross country (and streets) — and the long length that cuts just under the knee in super-soft chocolate Italian leather. $1200, from Maggie Marilyn — Amanda Linnell, editor

Juliette Hogan trench coat

I’m coveting this classic black trenchcoat from Juliette Hogan, a forever piece that I can layer over jumpers and knits in winter for a pulled-together look. On weekends, I’d cinch it at the waist and feel a million dollars, despite not bothering to change out of track pants underneath. $1099, from Juliette Hogan — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Kate Sylvester cardigan

Pōneke is really going hard on winter weather already so I’m all about layers right now. Cardigans are the easiest, not to mention the cutest way to add an extra layer of warmth to my look. I love this shade of blue from Kate Sylvester, the perfect hue to add a bit of interest — yet classic enough to go with anything. $469, from Kate Sylvester — Chloe Hill, contributing fashion editor

Citta scarf

I’ve gone through many scarves over the years — fat hand-knitted ones purchased on bleak winter days in colder countries, printed silk ones that make me feel like an air hostess — but the best one I own is a black wool-silk scarf that is soft and drapey and warm, lightweight enough to wear beneath a coat. With the cold and grey really setting in, it’s high time to add a touch of uplifting colour. This Lilian wool-silk scarf in ‘orange peel’ looks ideal. $139, from Citta — Rebecca Barry Hill, writer

Rachel Mills Pecchenino trousers

I’m aware that floor-scraping satin pants are not the most practical choice for winter, but when the season naturally leans into chunky layers, I think these silky slacks are the perfect way to bring balance to cooler weather ‘fits. I’m picturing these with the cream vintage Aran sweater I bought last year, or any one of my thicker knits and a long trench. I have this style of pant in cotton already and the fit is just perfect, so having them in a dressier fabric would solve many winter (and summer) styling dilemmas. $299, from Rachel Mills — Lucy Slight, beauty editor

Deadly ponies scarf

I’m in need of a scarf that can bundle me up like a blanket, and Deadly Ponies’ offering, with its subtle fringing and seemingly endless cascade of mohair, has been sitting in an open tab on my phone since it was released. I particularly love the Barney-like purple, but the burnt toast (a rich chocolate brown), marsala (rusty orange), and denim (crisp, icy blue) are all nice. $239, from Deadly Ponies — Julia Gessler, digital editor

Dries Van Noten coat

Do I need this coat? Not really. But what’s not to love about this fresh take on a classic car coat? If someone would like to buy this for me, they are more than welcome to. $1980, from Zambesi — Dan Ahwa, fashion and creative director