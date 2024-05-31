In 2024, Is There Really Such A Thing As A Nail Trend Anymore?

Although data reveals that manicure conventions are transforming faster than ever, individual tastes trump trends, argues Viva contributor Lucy Slight.

Take a scroll through TikTok or Instagram and you’ll see that nail trends are so dynamic it’s hard to pin them down. While new research data canvasing social media platforms and Google has shown where our preferences sit in the artistic world of manicures, the diversity of trends underscores the personal and creative nature of nail art, proving just how much of a canvas the tips of our fingers are for individual expression.

So far in 2024, long nails are trending, but short nails are having their moment too. An almond shape is all the rage, but squared-off tips are also holding strong. We love a chic French manicure but green shades are currently making a vibrant splash. It turns out, when it comes to nails, right now anything goes.

A nail trends analysis compiled by beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha, which pulled global data from TikTok, Instagram and popular searches across Google in the US, has revealed the types of manicures audiences are particularly engaged with so far this year, and each one seems to contradict the next, proving nails really are one of the best ways to showcase your individuality.

Fresha’s data analysis showed long nails to be the single biggest trend with 11,287,446 combined views and posts across TikTok and Instagram, however, short nails were the third biggest search with 6,338,707 views.

Almond-shaped nails were the third most popular trend, while square nails were fifth. Green nails had 1,736,528 views and posts, but soft pastel tones had 955,785 views and posts, showing that social media still loves a soft, feminine style. The perennially chic French manicure was the second most popular nail trend overall.

Let’s face it, if you’re someone who loves to get their nails done, you’ve probably got your own individual style anyway. After all, it’s not easy to transition from a coffin-shaped nail to a stiletto every four weeks, is it?

With nail shapes, colours, textures and designs being an incredibly fun way to fly your own flag, we asked three women who are almost never without a fresh set of well-manicured fingers, to share what they ask for at the nail salon and why they’re so dedicated to having fabulous nails.

Sharyn Casey is never without a colourful set of nails. In fact, the brighter, the better. Photo / Sharyn Casey

Sharyn Casey Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The Edge radio host and television personality

“It may sound bougie but I’ve been getting my nails done every two to three weeks for years; the reason starts dark but I think is actually quite beautiful.

Having babies was a hard road for me and my husband. When I woke up from having a procedure after losing our son, I was distraught and felt like everything in my life sucked, then I noticed my nails. They were a gorgeous lilac with holographic glitter and so were my toes. I thought to myself, ‘My life sucks, I’m in so much pain, but my nails look beautiful.’

Since then, because my brain isn’t always my friend, I have my nails done as a reminder that even when it’s turning to custard, one part of me is always upbeat and positive.

I’ve been going to Sacha at Emerald Studio for about six years and we’ve worked through all her bright colours and glitters, to the point she’s surprised when I request a neutral colour.

Although, if my nails are ever neutral, you better believe that there will be a glitter involved.”

Emilie Pullar's nails are here to bring the colour to her often all-black ensembles. Photo / Emilie Pullar

Emilie Pullar

Recipe developer and food blogger at The Burnt Butter Table

“I know it must seem really unnecessary and superficial to a lot of people but having my nails done is a really important part of the way I present myself. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Being someone who mostly wears black, having bright patterned nails is an easily changeable way to introduce colour and above all they just make me smile. I scour Pinterest for nail ideas before an appointment and will have a colour or theme in mind most times.

They have become an important part of my brand for my work so it’s fun nails for life over here!”

Viva's beauty editor Ash Cometti loves to team with a theme when it comes to her manicures. Photo / Ashleigh Cometti

Ashleigh Cometti

Viva beauty editor

“My nail tech never misses, which is lucky considering the brief I give her every three to four weeks changes like Auckland’s weather.

Because I visit her so frequently, I tend to select shades or designs which reflect what I have coming up socially, like cute red love hearts for my best friend’s Valentines-themed hen’s do, or this glazed doughnut set to wear as a bridesmaid to her wedding.

I’ve been requesting BIAB (builder in a bottle) gel for the past six months in the hopes of growing longer, stronger nails. Unfortunately, I have short nail beds so the longer I can grow my nails, the better! I’m not one to gate-keep my glam, so if you’re based in East Auckland check out Beauty With Soph in Dannemora.”

More beauty

From industry leaders to the best new launches.

Beauty Insider: Five viral products land at Sephora; Glossier’s bold move. Plus, Viva beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti reveals which New Zealand fragrance maker is expanding into the Australian market.

Emma Lewisham’s science-backed skincare has gone global. What’s next for beauty’s new boss? Jessica Beresford catches up with the hyper-focused entrepreneur in London.

Safe, efficacious skincare that can be used if you’re pregnant. Are breakouts, pigmentation and dull skin expected when you’re expecting?

The best celebrity beauty buys, according to the Viva team. From a nostalgia-inducing lip gloss to a moisturiser that perfectly primes for makeup.