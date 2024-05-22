Industry Collective announces finalists for its NZ Hair & Fashion Awards; Glossier reverts back to original Balm Dotcom formulation (sorry, vegans!); These five new Sephora launches are guaranteed to go viral; Local fragrance brand Jakob Carter launches in Australia.

Glossier brings back its original Balm Dotcom formula

Millennial pink beauty brand Glossier is making a sharp pivot on its much-hyped, do-it-all balm.

Last year, the global beauty giant reformulated its viral Balm Dotcom with a new vegan formula and mess-free tip to appeal to a wider consumer demographic.

A considered move at the time, the outcry from Glossier loyalists inspired the brand to revert back to the original. However, the updated packaging with the mess-free tip will remain.

Glossier relaunched all nine of its Balm Dotcoms in the original, non-vegan formulation this week, which highlights a blend of castor oil, beeswax and lanolin.

All nine original formulas — Birthday, Rose, Wild Fig, Coconut, Mint, Lavender, Mango, Original and Strawberry — are available to shop now from the Glossier website (which ships to Aotearoa as of October last year).

Meet the finalists of this year’s NZ Hair & Fashion Awards

Instagram Live was buzzing on Monday night, following the announcement of this year’s finalists in the Industry Collective NZ Hair & Fashion Awards.

The competition, which seeks to recognise and celebrate the calibre of talent across hair styling and makeup artistry, encouraged individuals from across the country to submit examples of their work to esteemed editorial, competition and session stylist, Sara Allsop.

As the co-owner and founder of Dharma, the Industry Collective and the NZ Hair & Fashion Awards, Sara has a keen eye for creative executions that sets a new standard in innovation and ingenuity.

Alongside Sara, this year’s judges include six industry experts: New York-based makeup artist and beauty consultant Aaron de Mey; celebrity hairstylist, session stylist and colourist Sean Goddard; art director of Rock Paper Scissors Hair Studio Pauline McCabe; celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of R+Co Garren; fashion editorial and TV hairstylist Pete Burkill; and Viva creative and fashion director Dan Ahwa.

Category finalists include:

Makeup artist: Chay Roberts, Isabelle Reid, Kath Gould, Maxine Skipper, Richard Symons, Shannon King and Teresa Colthurst.

Freelance artist: Joshua Scott, Kelly Manu, Michael Beel and Sean Mahoney.

Influencer of the year: Brad Lepper, Jasmine Lupo, Joshua Scott, Michael Beel, Tahni Daniels and Andrew Cobeldick.

Transformation stylist: Sky Srisuropolluck, Shannon Dowd, Kim Touch and Chinney Yeap.

Men’s fashion: Illija Gaunavinaka, Kylie Hayes, Lenard Johnston, Rachel Pope, Sylvester Van Eck and Te Warena.

Newcomer: Alice Howard, Arielle Van Blerk, Kim Touch, Lily Orben, Rilee McGlynn, Tara Kinane and Simeon Brink.

Fashion colour: Chinney Yeap, Ella Thompson, Sarah McGuigan, Tuku Kea, Shannon Quin and Sylvester Van Eck.

Creative colour: Kim Touch, Heidi Christian, Kylie Hayes, Kylie Crutchley, Shannon Dowd, Wei Jiang, Chinney Yeap and Rachel Pope.

NZ hairdresser of the year: Chinney Yeap, Michael Beel, Sarah McGuigan, Wei Jiang, Carla Murphy, Hazel Newman, Brad Lepper, Amy Connolly and Andrew Cobeldick.

The winners will be announced at an exclusive event at Auckland’s Sapphire Room on July 28.

5 viral products to launch at Sephora this month

You heard it here first, folks! We’re predicting these five new products to launch at Sephora in May are sure to go viral.

New from Ouai is the St Bart’s Hair & Body Mist, $54, which can be spritzed all over to impart beach-ready notes of dragon fruit, orange blossom, tuberose and musk. It’s already sold out online, so add it to your waitlist instead.

Is this Sephora’s answer to Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops? The new First Aid Beauty Brighten + Glow Bronzing Drops, $53, are exclusive to Sephora, and will land in-stores and online from May 28.

Fenty Beuty Demi’Glow Baked Blush, $67, launches from May 29, which follows in the glowy footsteps of the Demi’Glow Light Diffusing Highlighter, but this time in sleek black packaging.

Available now in six skin tone-flattering shades, Benefit Cosmetics Dew-La-La Liquid Glow Illuminateur, $60, is a liquid highlighter which imparts glow but without the glitter. It’s available from Sephora exclusively for two weeks before it launches into department stores and at Benefit Cosmetics boutiques.

Sweet toothes will obsess over the latest scent from boutique fragrance maker, Kayali. The new Kayali Vanilla Rock Candy Sugar 42 eau de parfum, $241, is a heady blend of glazed candied pear and bubble gum, alongside candy-sweet vanilla, tonka bean, sandalwood and patchouli. Commitment-phobes will appreciate the 10ml travel-sized version (priced at $56), or the 50ml for $172.

Perfumer Jakob Carter branches out into the Australian market

It’s been seven years since perfumer Jakob Carter first launched his eponymous fashion and fine fragrance brand, but 2024 is shaping up to be a milestone year for the entrepreneur with the announcement of a new fragrance, a celebrity collaboration and broadening shipping into Australia.

His latest unisex scent, Caribbean Dream (a revised version of the original which he developed with Erin Simpson in 2020), is the second fragrance he plans on making available across the Ditch, alongside Human, which he created in collaboration with singer Stan Walker in 2022.

“We’re excited to bring our unique blend of style and luxury to the discerning Australian market,” Jakob says. “From our iconic fashion collections to our signature fragrances, we invite Australians to experience the epitome of sophistication and elegance.”

In Aotearoa, Jakob Carter fragrance is stocked at selected pharmacies and Chemist Warehouse stores. Jakobcarter.com

