Glossier Now Ships To New Zealand. Here’s Everything Our Beauty Editor Is Adding To Cart

Breaking news, beauty lovers!

If, like us, you’ve spent the past nine years dreaming of the day that Glossier products would ship directly to Aotearoa, then today’s your lucky day.

The brand has revealed its international shipping will now extend to New Zealand and Australia, meaning you can fire your Glossier mule and order the products directly from the website.

Founded by Emily Weiss in 2014, Glossier’s selection of makeup, skincare and fragrance translates the ‘clean girl aesthetic’ to beauty enthusiasts across the globe. Acting as the physical extension to Weiss’ blog Into The Gloss, the brand pioneered the makeup-as-skincare movement, a sharp pivot away from the heavy, Instagram makeup trend at the time.

It initially launched online only, shipping direct-to-consumer across the US, before opening a string of bricks-and-mortar stores. The UK followed, first with shipping and later a physical presence in London, and later unveiled a retail partnership with Sephora US.

Fast forward to 2022, when news broke that the company’s founder and CEO Emily Weiss was stepping down, following swirling controversies regarding hiring processes and toxic workplace culture.

It’s been clawing back its reputation ever since, onboarding celebrity ambassadors and continuing to innovate in the clean beauty space.

Today’s announcement makes it even easier to get your hands on Glossier’s cult-favourite products including the now-viral Boy Brow, Balm Dotcom and Cloud Paint.

Expect to see its minimalist, pastel pink packaging dominate your social media feed over the coming weeks, as eager beauty buffs race to checkout with their long-awaited haul.

Sparse brows have met their match with Glossier’s signature brow mascara, which helps to define, thicken and shape caterpillars in a single swipe. The conditioning, flexible formula coats hairs in a subtle tint, which helps to disguise patchiness and create even colour distribution. I’ve long been a huge fan of brow mascara (I’ve tried countless formulas over the years) so this is one of my top picks to shop now that we finally can. Available in seven shades, including clear.

I will never not love a milky emulsion as my first cleanse, and this ultra-gentle cleanser combines with water to create exactly that. The gel-cream texture melts upon contact with water to gently remove makeup, dirt and oil, leaving skin soft but never stripped. It harnesses the moisturising powers of five hardworking hydrators, including pro-vitamin B5 and allantoin to leave skin baby smooth.

It’s the gel-cream blush that makes the girls giddy, and now Cloud Paint is available in two new shades — Wisp, a soft lilac, and Soar, a punchy pink. I’ve been meaning to try out lavender blush for some time now, and Wisp feels like the right shade to do exactly that. The beauty of cream blushes lies in their versatility and ease of use, simply dab it onto your cheeks and allow the warmth of your fingertips to help the formula melt into your skin. It’s laced with collagen and blurring powder pigments, which is good news for those with textured skin as its soft focus effect means it won’t stick to texture or accentuate pores. Available in 10 shades.

It’s the best-selling balm that launched with the brand back in 2014, and remains a cult-favourite to this day. Rose and Birthday are my pick of the bunch, the first for its ability to impart a just-kissed flush to lips, and the latter for extra special sparkle. The vegan formula sees antioxidants and natural emollients combine to nourish dry or chapped lips. A handbag staple. Available in nine shades.

If you’re a fan of Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter, or its dupe — the MCo Beauty Flawless Glow — then you’ll love this oil/serum hybrid that leaves skin dewy and radiant. It contains a blend of four nourishing plant-based oils (jojoba, grape seed, evening primrose and rosehip) to hydrate thirsty skin while imparting a glazed doughnut-level glow to skin for up to 12 hours. I very seldom apply makeup without a dewy base underneath, and can see myself easily incorporating this into my morning makeup rotation.

Shipping to Aotearoa is free for orders over $120, free express shipping on orders over $230, otherwise standard shipping is $18. Returns are available for 30 days post-purchase. Run, don’t walk! Glossier.com