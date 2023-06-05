15 Pairs Of Cool, Retro-Inspired Sneakers

How do you stand out in a sea of bright, squeaky white sneakers? A dash of colour and some nostalgic flair can help with that.

Retro sneakers are enjoying a resurgence, with household names like Adidas, Converse, New Balance and Nike leading the charge, drawing on their decades of footwear prominence. Cult styles have become hot property, incurring lengthy waitlists and hyped launches — like the current Adidas Samba phenomenon, where customers around the world are paying upwards of double the retail value.

Newer brands in the shoe game are also breaking the mould while also channelling a sneaker history. French company Veja has shot to success with its sustainable practices front of mind for consumers eager to tread lightly on the earth; its classic tennis-inspired sneaker is made from recycled plastic bottles and organic cotton.

From new players to heritage brands, when purchasing new, there are styles out there that can reflect the retro feel without having to don somebody’s stinky old kicks. Capture the cool of generations passed with our selection of sneakers below.

Sneakers compiled by Annabel Dickson.