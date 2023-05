There are many coats in the world, which means there are many decisions to be made about the right coat.

After all, it’s an investment piece, a staple best suited to bracing against the chill and obstreperous wind.

Below is a selection of some of the season’s most compelling cosy offerings, including midweight wool tartan and belted classics.

Wear them with jeans and a sweater perfectly calibrated for bundling up, over your workwear or gym gear, or when you want to elevate your look and feel warm while doing so.

Coats compiled by Annabel Dickson.