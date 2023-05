Beads have range. They can be chic, delicately strung and worn atop an elegant dress, and they can be fun, a cacophony of candy-coloured brights that look like they were made for sweet tooths.

From a delicate tiny jade collar to a necklace in Dalmatian jasper, our edit considers the earthy pieces too, those pieces of jewellery made of tiger’s eye and green quartz with gold hardware.

The best part is they can all be worn with everything, elevating T-shirts and sweeping dresses alike, no matter how pronounced or subtle.













Jewellery compiled by Annabel Dickson.