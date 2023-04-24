20 Pairs Of Earrings To Wear All Day, Everyday

What, exactly, is an everyday earring? Well, it’s one you can wear everyday, of course, only it needs to fulfill certain criteria.

This includes earrings that go with basically everything in your wardrobe, are not the main event (sorry, statement jewels), and offer just enough glint of something to help elevate your look.

Whether it’s a knit top and jeans for the weekend, or perhaps you need a quick change after 5pm for a client event or drinks with friends, a pair of faithful earrings hanging from your lobes creates enough of a signal that tells people you did actually make an effort, even though you didn’t.

Several guys have also made the leap into wearing earrings on either one or two ears, and the below options are perfect considerations for anyone with a wardrobe range that runs from smart to casual during the week.

There’s plenty of silver around at the moment, but some of the more interesting silver and gold hybrid options are perfect for indecisive dressers or people that need a certain versatility.

Avid earring fan, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson, makes a convincing proposition below for some timeless options that are rather good if you have pierced ears.

Earrings compiled by Annabel Dickson.