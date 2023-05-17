It’s Cold. Say Yes To The (Jacket) Vest.

Whether puffy or quilted, a jacket vest is all about layering.

More than a jacket with its sleeves taken off, a jacket vest offers the dependability of warmth with the practicality of added pockets, ease of wear, and versatility (sport them over skivvies and sweaters, knitted dresses or go-everywhere gym gear).

This season’s iterations range from bold and high-visibility (think electric yellow and flower prints reminiscent of a tropical holiday) to charming tie-front numbers, fleece-trimmed and velvet.

Vests compiled by Annabel Dickson.