There’s Something About Emma Chamberlain

Social media sensation Emma Chamberlain may have one of the most enviably cool homes ever featured in Architectural Digest but there is something so naturally unpretentious about the 21-year-old that you can’t help but champion her success.

Once described by The New York Times as “the funniest person on YouTube” and making the list of Time’s 25 Most Influential People on the Internet in 2019 (when she was just 19 years old), she’s got a lot more going for her than 16 million Instagram followers.

Her podcast, Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, has 12 million subscribers and releases two episodes a week, she has her own booming coffee business, Chamberlain Coffee, and among her many big-brand partnerships including Louis Vuitton, Cartier and Levi’s, she’s recently added Lancome to her resume, becoming the French beauty company’s newest — and youngest ever — global ambassador.

The secret to Emma’s success is undeniably her candidness, authenticity and relatable nature (yes, even with a multimillion-dollar mansion in Beverly Hills); spend just a few minutes on her YouTube channel and you’ll see why. Here, Emma shares a glimpse into how she copes with life in the spotlight, champions her mental health and leans into her imperfections in order to feel comfortable in her own skin.

Emma Chamberlain's podcast, Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, has 12 million subscribers. Photo / @Emmachamberlain

How would you define beauty at this stage of your life and how is that different from how you might have defined beauty when you were younger?

When I was younger, I definitely didn’t understand beauty. I think I was aware in a sort of, “Oh, I feel pretty today” or “Oh, I don’t feel pretty today” way. But I didn’t really know why I’d feel one way or the other.

I was also aware of when I found someone beautiful and when I didn’t but I didn’t understand the nuance of beauty as a child. I didn’t understand how you can meet somebody and, at first glance, you might find them beautiful but maybe they’re not nice and then you don’t find them beautiful anymore.

These days, I am so aware of how beauty is not just one thing and how it can present itself in so many different ways. I understand how somebody can become beautiful to you once you get to know them, or less beautiful once you get to know them. And I understand that on a day when maybe I don’t feel pretty on the outside, that’s a day when I need to focus on being a good person, maybe helping someone out, because I know that will help me feel beautiful in another way.

In your podcast, you talk a lot about self-esteem and body image. Why is it important for people — your age and others — to talk about these topics?

I’ve struggled my whole life with self-esteem and body image. My self-esteem is more rooted in my personality and I think I’ve always been a little eccentric to some. I’m very outgoing, I’ll talk about whatever and I joke around and I’m silly. I used to get picked on and judged for that. People would be like, she’s just kind of weird. I would be myself and people would not accept it. That kind of made me doubt myself for a long time.

Luckily, now I have people around me who just truly love who I am and vice versa. I celebrate them in their weirdness. But when it comes to my physical body image, that’s an ongoing journey. I have not figured that out.

I think the internet is so hard. Instagram came out when I was maybe 12 or 13. Ever since the time I began to care about what I looked like, there was the internet. That impacted me a lot. Suddenly, it was not just the people at school I had to compare myself to; it was also everyone on Instagram. In this age, we’re constantly comparing. And the internet is a ruthless place and people will say mean stuff too.

The way I deal with this is by talking about it, bringing it to the forefront of everyone’s minds and reminding them that this is an issue. Because if we’re not aware, it’ll start festering in our brains and become a bigger issue. We can’t push it under the rug if we’re talking about it.

Everyone makes beauty mistakes — what are some you’ve made in the past?

My biggest beauty mistake was the way I used to do my mascara. Oh my God — so thick, so thick. I used the chunkiest mascara I could find and applied coats and coats and coats. I wanted everyone to know that I had eyelashes. It just looked so crazy.

What is your signature makeup look now?

My signature is concealer and a light bit of foundation — light enough that you can still see if I have a zit underneath. After that, I’ll put a little bit of bronzer on my eyelids and a little bit underneath my eye and kind of smudge it around, followed by a light dusting of bronzer all over. For my lips, I choose a colour that’s two shades deeper than my actual lips. And then I slap on a lot of highlighter all over my face.

What’s your must-have product or tool you never travel without?

I always bring Lancome Advanced Genifique Hydrogel Melting Masks, which are amazing to slap on after a flight when I’m dry. But I pretty much bring all the products that I use for my signature makeup look because it’s not that much. It all fits in a small bag and I can just bring it around everywhere.

What do you do for your physical wellbeing?

I grew up as a competitive cheerleader, which was very physically demanding. It was kind of like gymnastics and very challenging.

I did different running sports in high school, too — track and cross country. I was terrible but I still did it. I’ve always loved the way physical activity makes me feel. It’s always been a priority for me to exercise. I love the way running makes me feel, so I still run, but these days I run on a treadmill. I don’t go too far. I just want to sweat and get my heart pumping.

I also love going on walks, especially if I’m travelling. When I’m in New York, I’ll walk for three hours and that’s my exercise for the day. I love just moving my legs. And I’ll do a little bit of weight lifting, too, but not too heavy. Just enough to feel good and strong.

You’ve been open about your struggles with the pressure of being so public on social media. Are there any practices or techniques that have helped you navigate this journey?

I think number one is feeling organised and in control of my life. I’m very into scheduling things out. Feeling like I have that stuff under control helps me feel empowered. Like, even if I’m having a tough time right now, it’s all in front of me, organised. I can check things off. Being able to check things off a list helps me so much.

I also make a point to fulfil small promises to myself. Let’s say I book a workout class at eight in the morning and I’m having a rough time getting going. My motivation is low. I may be in a slightly depressive episode but if I make a little goal for myself and I can fulfil that, it gives me momentum. After that, the next task is easier.

What would be your ultimate advice for the next generation about how to learn to love yourself?

I would say it’s about doing things that make you proud. What that is will be different for everybody. But for me, it’s about being dedicated, in a way, to your life. Committing to your life. And really working hard at things. Fulfilling a goal. Fulfilling goals really helps you love yourself.