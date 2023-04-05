These Are The Appearance Medicine Treatments To Try In 2023

The hashtag #Emface has had more than 2.8 million views on TikTok, making it arguably one of the most hyped treatments of 2023 thus far. But this viral alternative to injectables (now available in New Zealand) isn’t the only appearance-enhancing tool making waves. If you’ve been thinking about booking in for a treatment or two, or you’re looking for some other options for achieving your skin goals, these are the latest launches worth knowing about.

Cutera Laser Genesis

The goal: To give skin a photoshopped effect quickly and painlessly

The cost: $399 per treatment, or three sessions for the price of two from April-July

“Filtered”-looking skin may feel like a pipe dream, but the Cutera Excel V+ machine’s Laser Genesis treatment at About Face offers just that, with no pain and no downtime. Accumulated sun damage, wrinkles and age spots can all be treated safely and effectively in just 30 minutes with this non-invasive laser treatment, and it suits all skin types from fair to dark. While the individual treatment results can be subtle, over six to eight courses of treatment, many people experience quite dramatic outcomes, including a reduction in redness, improvement in skin texture and more refined pores. The handheld device heats up the skin as it moves quickly back and forth over the surface, but is generally pain-free — feeling more like you’ve spent a little too long in the sun than anything else. Downtime is minimal post-treatment too; you could absolutely sneak back into the office.

The syringe used during a Profhilo Body treatment. Photo / Supplied

Profhilo Body

The goal: To restore laxity and plumpness to targeted areas of the body

The cost: $2000-$2400 for two treatments plus at-home care

The hyaluronic acid-based injectable face and neck treatment Profhilo has become a global sensation since it launched in 2015 and now the much-hyped Profhilo Body is available in 200 clinics across New Zealand. Specifically designed to target areas such as the decolletage, abdomen, top of the knees and arms, this treatment offers a non-surgical alternative for skin lacking in laxity and firmness by remodelling tissue to give previously hard-to-treat areas a plumper and tighter look and improving the integrity of skin by increasing collagen, elastin and hydration. Like its sister product, Profhilo Body injectables are made from Ultrapure hyaluronic acid, and offer one of the highest HA concentrations in the market. Two sessions are generally needed at four-week intervals and an at-home cream is also provided to prolong the efficacy of the treatment. Results generally last for at least six months.

The Emface machine. Photo / Supplied

Emface

The goal: Pain-free smoothing and lifting with no downtime

The cost: From $4995-$6995 for four to six treatments

If you’re squeamish about needles but love a little lift, Emface is a revolutionary alternative to injectables that uses radio frequency and high-intensity facial electromagnetic stimulation (HIFES) to offer similar lifting and smoothing benefits to botulinum neurotoxin treatments such as Botox and Dysport. During the non-invasive and pain-free treatment, applicator pads are strategically placed on the face, emitting thousands of pulses per session to contract specific facial muscles and improve muscle tone. The goal of Emface is to enhance facial definition and “remodel” the face with one 20-minute session per week for four to six weeks. Results appear around six to 12 weeks after the final treatment and include a more defined jawline, better contour with fuller and higher cheeks, elevated brows and overall wrinkle reduction and improved skin tone and texture. The Face Place in Takapuna, Auckland, is the first clinic in New Zealand to offer treatment with Emface.

A client during a Caci Laser Facial treatment. Photo / Supplied

Caci Laser Facial

The goal: To improve skin tone, texture and break down congestion

The cost: $190 for a casual treatment or $152 for Caci members

Combining the benefits of a chemical peel with thermal laser, the Caci Laser Facial is a 30-minute reset and refresh for the skin. Performed in two parts, the first step — the Rapid Resurfacing Peel — works to peel away the outermost layers of the skin to reveal the fresh skin beneath. Next, the Fractional CO2 Laser uses thermal energy to trigger the body’s own healing response, which in turn boosts collagen production and increases cell turnover for smoother skin and improved texture. While the treatment is non-invasive, you may experience a tingling sensation, or some warmth or itching during the session, but your skin will be left glowing afterwards and there is no downtime post-treatment. The Caci Laser Facial works best if you’ve already been receiving regular skin conditioning treatments, so you may need to book some pre-treatment sessions beforehand. Regular laser facial sessions are recommended to see the greatest improvement in the skin.

E.S.K Microneedle Patches

The goal: To reduce fine lines and increase skin elasticity

The cost: Available in a single pack for $39 or a four-pack for $140

Australian brand E.S.K sold out of its Ageless Microneedle Patches in one day after being named the “most innovative product” by NBC’s the Today show in the US recently. The patches comprise 2000 dissolving microneedles that melt under the surface of the skin for improved delivery of the active ingredients — retinal, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, copper peptide, ferulic acid, resveratrol and more. They can be placed anywhere on the face, especially around the eye area, below the eyes, above the brows or on crow’s feet, and are designed to be worn from 20 minutes to overnight, twice a week to plump and brighten skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines.