The Facials (And Massages, Saunas And Body Wraps) Worth The Fuss

Anyone with a goal of investing in more me-time this year will perhaps be looking to make pampering a part of that. If a facial, massage or holistic treatment is your version of indulgence, these experiences are a lovely way to spoil yourself — or someone you know — and help you head into 2023 with a little more lightness.

At Hana studio you won’t find your typical massage therapists or facialist rooms. Instead, you’ll discover a modern wellness space complete with infrared saunas, red light therapy booths and ice bath experiences. As part of the contrast therapy offerings (which involve transitioning between the heat of the infrared sauna and the cold of the ice bath), you can now boost your sessions with the spa’s new add-on menu. Add a San Ceuticals Pro Ritual Facial session for $10, which is a four-step treatment applied during your sauna session to reduce inflammation and promote healing. Supercharged elixirs from The Beauty Chef are available to add to your filtered water for an extra $3, which are also designed to work in conjunction with light therapy treatments.

The sauna at Hana. Photo / Supplied

If the idea of ducking out of the office for a little relaxation during your lunch break appeals, then Skintopia is the place for you. The treatment clinics, with locations in both Auckland and Wellington, use Dermalogica products to create bespoke facials designed to address your top skin concerns — be that sensitivity, congestion, the need for resurfacing and more. The three-step process in each treatment is determined by your therapist depending on your needs, with the option of technological add-ons such as microcurrent and hydraderm therapies or a pro power peel. For those with a little more time to spare, there is also a 60-minute ProSkin treatment available.

A space of respite from the buzz of the city, the Pullman hotel’s Luxe Spa offers personalised spa treatments including massage, facials, body wraps and exfoliations, but its signature treatment offers another level of relaxation altogether. A Moment of Serenity was designed to induce rest akin to the perfect night’s sleep, using Aromatherapy Associates products for a full sensory experience across 90 minutes. The treatment begins with a full-body brushing to stimulate circulation and a breathwork session to help you transcend into a blissful state. A fusion of eastern and western massage techniques follows, along with a relaxing head and scalp ritual to finish.

Luxe Spa at the Pullman. Photo / Supplied

For anyone looking for the ultimate in relaxation, this combination of full-body massage and reiki healing is unsurpassed. The 90-minute treatment involves a massage at the hands of one the Tonic Room’s two trained holistic spa therapists and reiki specialists, which is then followed by a gentle healing reiki session designed to channel energy and promote relaxation, both with and without physical touch. The holistic experience is concluded with a brief sound bath session and, if you’re interested in hearing about any energy blockages in the body discovered during the reiki session, the therapist can talk you through those at the end of the treatment too.

Prefer the idea of being pampered in the comfort of your home? The Spa Nomad offers facials, massages and deluxe packages (which include brow and lash tints) with their mobile service, enabling their therapists to visit you at your place. Your therapist can either bring with them a portable spa bed or everything needed to turn your own bed into a treatment space, making this the ideal treat for anyone on bed rest or with mobility issues too. Premium pamper packages and individual treatments are also available for spa parties, starting at $90 per person.