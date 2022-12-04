While we all know that we should be wearing sunscreen every day of the year, regardless of the weather conditions or temperature, now is the perfect time to refresh your sunscreen ahead of the summer months.

Most sunscreens need to be replaced 12 months after opening, so if you're still squeezing your SPF from last year's stash, you might find these beauty editor-approved sunscreens for face, body and lips of interest.

These six formulas have been tried, tested and given the tick of approval by me and let me tell you, I take sunscreen very seriously. I have no time for sticky formulas or white casts on the skin, and I certainly wouldn't be recommending you try any of these if I didn't think they were worth spending your hard-earned money on.

Remember, at the end of the day, the best sunscreen is the sunscreen you will actually use every day, just make sure you choose a formula that provides broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection and you reapply throughout the day, especially when you're in the sun, water or you're working up a sweat.

For a luminous finish on the skin, perfect for under makeup

I originally purchased this sunscreen-meets-skincare a couple of summers ago from Sephora and I was instantly enamoured with the super-lightweight consistency and luminous glow it left on my skin. It's great for those with normal to dry skin (like me) and provides a lovely base for your foundation too. If you have oily skin, you may find this a little bit too glowy and you might be better to opt for one of the other Ultra Violette formulas, such as Clean Screen SPF 30, which has a weightless gel consistency. Queen Screen has subtle rose scent which I personally love, but if you're not into fragranced skincare, Clean Screen is fragrance-free.

For a weightless finish, plenty of hydration and zero stickiness

This is a brand-new sunscreen which hit the market at the beginning of October, but I was lucky enough to nab a tube a month earlier and I've been wearing it every day since. The consistency is unlike any other sunscreen I've tried it's a clear gel with an almost silicone-type feel which feels a touch greasy when you first apply it, but after a few minutes it melts completely into the skin. My skin feels incredibly hydrated all day long when wearing Airyday; I find I don't need to wear moisturiser underneath it as this formula contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, which does all the hydrating for me. It's also water resistant for 40 minutes and protects against blue light exposure from your computer and other devices too.

For a body sunscreen that doesn’t leave a greasy film on your skin

I'm not sure if this is just a millennial thing, but I am an absolute sucker for a coconut-scented sunscreen. We all remember that classic Hawaiian Tropic aroma, don't we? This, for me, is the modern version of that nostalgic sunscreen and I find myself reaching for it every summer. The formula rubs into the skin really easily and leaves no sticky residue or white cast. I find it really hydrating too and it's easy to squeeze out of the tube as it's not too thick. This one provides four hours of water resistance, but as with all sunscreen you should be reapplying every two hours when sweating or in the water, just to be safe.

For an all-over, natural sunscreen that’s fantastic for kids

I have practically shouted from the rooftops about this sunscreen ever since I first tried it and I'm still yet to find a better one for kids. This is a natural, mineral sunscreen, so it's suitable for anyone with sensitive skin and even babies (though it is recommended that sunscreen only be used on children from 6 months onwards, so for babies younger than that, keep their skin covered with clothing and hats instead). This formula rubs into the skin like a dream which is no easy feat when it comes to mineral sunscreen and it dries down with no white cast either. The mini version is a great option if you want to test it first and it's a handy size for on-the-go, too.

This sunscreen provides SPF 30 protection and is two hours water resistant. Zinc is the active ingredient, but it is also enriched with aloe vera, coconut oil and shea butter to care for skin, and green tea, vitamin E and olive oil provide antioxidant protection to help fight free radicals.

For a lip sunscreen that lasts

Swap your regular lip balm for one with SPF protection whenever you're outdoors and you'll help protect this delicate area of the face from sun damage. Aesop SPF 30 lip balm is a handbag staple for me and it's definitely not a formula that disappears into the skin minutes from application. I find it provides my lips with a really good coating of product that stays put without being sticky or tacky. It's also fragrance-free so you don't end up with a strange taste in your mouth either.

For a light gloss finish and SPF 50+ protection

One Dermal Therapy Original Lip Balm is sold every six minutes in New Zealand pharmacies and I’d say the SPF 50+ version wouldn’t be too far behind. Dermal Therapy lip balms are well known for their moisturising and skin-repairing properties and I love that this formula does all of that whilst also providing broad spectrum SPF 50+ protection. Unlike the Aesop lip balm, which has a matte finish, this one is that little bit more glossy, which makes it perfect for those outdoor events where you want to look polished. Just make sure to apply at least 15 minutes before sun exposure and throughout the day when you’re outdoors.