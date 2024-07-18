In the final of this design series, A Space For Being, interiors expert Leanne Moore explores the powerful impact plants can have on a home. For more inspiring ideas on how to transform a house into a home, check out other stories in the series, including finding the right paint colours, the best storage solutions and how to style like a pro.

Houseplants can improve air quality by removing toxins. Photo / Getty Images

It’s a living thing

Bringing greenery into your home can be uplifting. House plants instantly add life to a space – and improve the aesthetic of a room at the same time. If a room is feeling cold or stark, a lush and verdant living plant will inject warmth and character. Watching them grow and thrive can really add to your own happiness. The more TLC you lavish on your plants, the greater the reward. If you choose wisely, selecting the right plant for the correct conditions, maintenance should be low-key. The secret to having healthy plants is keeping a close eye on them – if there’s a problem, they can go downhill quickly. Plants are not static – they are always growing and changing and keeping them in good condition does take time and effort. But if you put in the work, there are rewards. There’s something so joyful about discovering your plant is sending out a new shoot, or blooming when you didn’t even realise it was a flowering plant. And the ritual of caring for plants is a good way to slow down and take some time out.

Watching plants grow can boost your happiness. Photo / Cave Bureau

Design matters

Adding plants to your decor can change the look and feel of a room dramatically. As with any design element, carefully consider colour, shape and texture. Once you’ve selected the greenery that strikes a chord with you – and your interior – the next step is getting the right pot for the right plant. A great combo makes a room sing. If you have space, group plants together, staggered at different heights, displayed in similar pots or baskets. If you like contrast, place plants with different foliage next to each other, for example, juxtaposing something spikey with something round and soft. Alternatively, for a more cohesive look, group together similar plants (succulents and subtropicals, for example) and containers in similar materials and colours. If you want a simple yet striking look, such as a plant that’s a centrepiece in the middle of your dining table, choose a plant that can live and thrive in that space.

Grouping plants at different heights creates visual interest. Photo / Getty Images

Becoming a plant parent

The first step to demystifying plant care is to remember that plants are like pets – they need to be nurtured and cared for. Plants do not stay the same as the day you bought them. They grow, some slowly, some rapidly, depending on the species. To ensure your plants thrive in your home, keep an eye on how much water is in the tray. Water regularly. It’s a balancing act, not too much, not too little. Generally, when all the water is gone, it’s time to water again. But every plant has its own rhythm. You’ll work it out after a while. Your TLC will be rewarded – when the plant responds, it’s so gratifying. Low light can be a problem for some plants, while others will revel in it. If the light in your home is dim, choose species that naturally live in shady habitats (such as ferns) or move sun-loving species into the full sun as often as you can. Keep an eye out for mealybugs, scale and other sap-suckers. If you see any signs of these pests, move plants outside into the fresh air for a few weeks and treat them with neem oil. Keep your plants looking good by removing dead leaves and flowers and dusting the foliage. If you prefer an easy-care plant regime, go for hardy cacti and succulents – they’re almost certainly the easiest plants to grow inside. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The power of plants

Introducing the natural beauty of plants to your home will not only improve the look and feel of your space, it’s also good for your wellbeing. Research has demonstrated there are health benefits to having houseplants, such as the difference they make to the quality of air you are breathing. More is definitely more. Grow your own indoor jungle featuring a host of different species, from the sculptural leaves of large-scale houseplants to hanging baskets of trailing foliage, and that 1970s potted classic, the monstera. The other upside to having lots of greenery is that research has revealed that caring for indoor plants can reduce blood pressure and help you feel soothed.

Caring for plants can reduce stress and lower blood pressure. Photo / Cave Bureau

6 of the best houseplants

Aloe vera: Ideal bedroom plant. It emits oxygen at night and will help you sleep better.

Lacy tree philodendron: Beautiful leaves that reach out in an expressive way.

Devil’s Ivy, also known as golden pothos: Great plant for a hanging basket. Extremely easy to look after.

Bird of paradise plant: Large, lush, sculptural leaves and a serene and calming presence.

Mother-in-law’s-tongue, also known as snake plant: As well as emitting oxygen at night, it is known to remove some harmful chemicals from the air so this is another great plant to have in the bedroom.

Fiddle leaf tree: These plants have large, sculptural leaves that look great when the lower leaves are removed and the plant is pruned so it branches out to resemble a small tree. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Add to cart

Robert Gordon planter, $100, from Allium Interiors

More on home living

Small but impactful steps to spruce up your home.

Savvy storage solutions that will change your life. Transform your home with expert storage solutions for every room.

In My Studio: Multi-hyphenate Evie Kemp has made colour her calling. Her Auckland home studio heroes riotous, bold patterns and eye-catching prints.

You don’t have to be an interior designer to style your home like a pro. Here are some tips. Advice on decorating shelves, choosing art and why foliage is your friend.

How to decorate your home like a pro. Follow along for more tips and tricks for creating your dream space at home, including savvy storage solutions, cleaning hacks, and more.

Give your living room a low-cost makeover with loads of style. Make the most of the hardest-working room in the house.