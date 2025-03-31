Inside Artist Angela Tiatia’s Paddington Terrace House Art Takes Centre Stage

Collecting: Living With Art by author Kym Elphinstone is a new hard-cover publication that profiles 26 art collectors at home, with extensive photography and intimate interviews about how they collect and live with art.

Sydney-based New Zealand/Sāmoan artist Angela Tiatia is one of the 26 profiles, photographed at her home in Paddington. Tiatia works with paint, sculpture, video installation, and performance art. Her work explores contemporary culture, with particular attention paid to that culture’s interactions with gender, race, and neocolonialism.

In this extract from the book, Tiatia takes us through some of her extensive and highly personal art collection, and how it shapes the mood of her home.

A painting of Tony Albert by Vincent Namatjira hangs above the fireplace and hand-carved greenstone pieces by Joe Sheehan are displayed on the mantelpiece. A large ceramic work by Claudia Nicholson sits on top of the shelving unit on the right. On the shelves to the left, paintings and a photographic print by Tony Albert sit among the books. The skateboard leaning against the wall is by Rakai Karaitiana.

When artist Tiatia approached architect Bianca Pohio to design the renovation of her Paddington Terrace home, she asked for a pink house and a red kitchen.

“I’m Sāmoan and my sense of home is tied to my culture. My grandmother’s home in Sāmoa was bright green and yellow, and my mum lined the edges of our living room ceiling with plastic red roses in our home in Aotearoa. It’s a very eccentric and colourful culture!” explains Tiatia. “But Bianca gently said, ‘No’, and took over the whole thing!”

In approaching the design, Pohio was cognisant of Tiatia’s art collection. “They understood what I actually needed wasn’t a red kitchen, but lots of white walls to honour the artworks that I’ve assembled over a lifetime.”

Pohio encouraged Tiatia to also hang her own art in the home. “I resisted this at first as it felt conceited to show my own work. But Bianca really pushed me to be proud of displaying my work in my home. I’m so glad we did. It ties together the story of my life, my artmaking and the spaces in my home.”

The pair decided to hang Tiatia's photographic triptych Narcissus (2018) in the dining room, where the family spends a great deal of time. "Narcissus is an important work for me. It was a major shift in my practice. Previously, my work often depicted the Pacific body and places.

A salon hang in the living room features works by Kaylene Whiskey, Phil James, Tony Albert, John Pule, Dean Cross, Claudia Nicholson, Samuel Hodge, Rakai Karaitiana, Mark Smith and Rachel Cooney.

“In this work, I wanted to reach for universal human themes. It draws on the Greco-Roman myth of Narcissus, reinterpreted as a contemporary cautionary tale, featuring a diverse, multicultural, and multi-gendered cast of 40 performers, artists and actors. It’s a work that represents an Australia I want to see on our screens, in our communities and in our homes.”

Tiatia’s interest in representations of Pacific identity began when she was just 22.

“I remember finding a Polynesian Barbie. The box included a one-dimensional description of the doll’s life and the Pacific culture she apparently hailed from. This odd caricature of an Island woman left me feeling puzzled. Turning to online marketplaces, I began to acquire objects that perpetuated Pacific stereotypes from around the world, including a rare ceramic ashtray made in the shape of a ‘hula girl’ with the words ‘Turn me over’ written across her. When you turn it over, it shows her completely nude.”

It became clear to Tiatia that these objects and images of Pacific people were being made by people who had no connection to the Pacific and were sold to people with no connection to the Pacific. It was a market feeding into a self-perpetuating loop of the fetishisation of Pacific culture.

Inside the bedroom, a painting by Tony Albert hangs above the fireplace, while a tivaevae hand-stitched bedspread by Vehia Tuhei-Faahu adds colour to the room.

She uncovered search tags created and used by eBay collectors that spoke directly to the demeaning nature of how they imagined the Pacific. “People use search terms like ‘bare-breasted savage woman’, ‘sexy hula girl’, ‘nude Polynesian maiden’ and every other derogatory name you can imagine. I was both repelled and fascinated by this nomenclature and decided to research this to inform my practice.

“So I used these phrases to search for items to buy on the internet – to eventually rematriate them."

This formed the basis of Tiatia’s Foreign Objects (2012) artwork, which has been exhibited in Germany, Denmark and New Zealand. Foreign Objects displayed these objects in grandiose vitrines and cabinets, conferring a preciousness to the objects inconsistent with their kitsch and racist reductions of Pacific culture and identity.

Displayed en masse, the non-Pacific narrative of the passive, sexually available female and the male aggressor is palpable. Several of these objects can be seen around her home: Marwal busts, ceramic nude female figurines, Pacific Island postcards and Hollywood film posters.

“It reminds me how far we’ve come in terms of representation, and in rejecting how we are seen through the eyes of non-Pacific Islanders. We resist these one-dimensional narratives.”

A ceramic pot by Claudia Nicholson in the lounge.

This theme of resistance and full, nuanced representations of Pacific culture underpins many artworks Tiatia and her husband, Kieren Cooney, own. Artists like Rakai Karaitiana, who introduced Tiatia to her husband more than 30 years ago, and photographer Mark Smith, who is also a longtime friend. Others honour her deeply personal connections to her fellow artists, including works by Tony Albert, Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran, Phil James and Claudia Nicholson.

“We admire and love them very deeply. We love their commitment to their work, their eyes, their politics – these are artists that have so much integrity and heart. My mentor Jim Vivieaere used to say, ‘If I like the artist, I like their work’, and this is true for Kieren and me."

Supporting indigenous and people of colour artists is non-negotiable for the couple. “When artworks made by brown and black artists are displayed en masse, you can see a powerful narrative of a united stand in self-representation and community empowerment.”

A triptych photograph by Angela Tiatia adorns her dining room.

This includes Kaylene Whiskey’s Sulman Prize–winning Kaylene TV, which Tiatia chose when she judged the prize in 2018, and Vincent Namatjira’s study for a portrait of Tony Albert, the finished painting of which saw Vincent shortlisted for the Archibald Prize in 2019.

Sally Gabori was a key influence on Tiatia’s appreciation of contemporary Australian art. “The consistency, colour palettes, restraint, freedom and gestures speak to everything I love about performance art and my love for painting.”

The work hangs in a key space between Tiatia’s minimalist downstairs living room and the energetic salon hang of the upper level.

“In the past, everything was hung everywhere, even above the toilet. With Pohio’s guiding hand, we wanted to be more thoughtful about the relationships between the artworks. Although I’m a maximalist at heart – someone who wants a red kitchen – we thankfully now have a sanctuary. It’s very minimal and clean. If we didn’t force restraint in our home, we would probably be hanging works on top of other works! Thank goodness for Bianca."

'Collecting: Living With Art' - a new book exploring trends in contemporary art collecting.

Extracted from Collecting: Living with Art, published by Thames & Hudson, out now.

