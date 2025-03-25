Less Doom Scrolling, More Digging: Michael Mansvelt On Gardening A Path To Peace

With his new book drawing from three decades of hands-on experience, New Zealand landscape designer and author Michael Mansvelt explains how gardening has transformed his stress levels, daily routine, and sense of self.

In a world spinning a bit too fast with uncertainty and woe, there’s an age-old remedy right under our noses – gardening. And no, it’s not just for retirees in straw hats or countryside dreamers chasing sunsets. Whether you’ve got a sprawling backyard or a humble row of pots on the balcony, gardening is the antidote to the modern rush.

In fact, I’ve personally found that the best thing I’ve done for my mental and physical health in recent years wasn’t buying a fancy new gadget or diving into the latest self-help book. Nope, it was grabbing a spade, getting dirt under my nails, and watching a garden grow from scratch.

In my new book, Everyday Opulence: 30 Years of Home Garden and Interior Design Projects, I explore how true opulence isn’t found in grandeur or extravagance but in uncovering joy and beauty within the natural world and our personal spaces.

Mansvelt in his natural element: "It’s transformed my stress levels, my daily routine, and even my sense of self." Photo / Gina Fabish

Drawing from three decades of hands-on experience, this journey celebrates the subtle luxuries that enrich daily life – from the tranquility of a well-tended garden to the warmth of thoughtfully designed interiors. Everyday opulence is about finding peace and purpose in the green of a leaf or the light spilling across a room, creating a harmony where nature and design intertwine to offer us lasting, meaningful beauty.

That simple act of planting, tending, and watching things grow has brought me more than just a few happy veggies. It’s transformed my stress levels, my daily routine, and even my sense of self. And honestly? It’s become a new form of everyday opulence – the kind of beauty and richness that’s always available to us if we’re willing to slow down and notice it. Daily interactions with nature, less screen time, more movement, and even earning a little from the Earth have made me a calmer, more grounded version of myself.

You see, opulence isn’t just about luxury, grand gestures, or expensive tastes. It’s about recognising the abundance already present in our lives. It’s in the quiet moments of peace that gardening offers – dirt under your nails, the joy of seeing a sprout push its way through the soil, or the sight of an orchid in full bloom. Everyday opulence is found in the simple act of planting something with your own hands and watching it grow.

In today’s fast-paced world, what we all need is a little of that grounded magic – and a lot less doom-scrolling. Gardening offers a mini reset that doesn’t require a subscription or a screen. Studies even back it up: just spending a little time with your plants lowers cortisol – the stress hormone that modern life seems to churn out faster than we can keep up with. It’s a moment of respite where we reconnect to the kind of calm that’s harder and harder to find in the rush of modern life.

And let’s get real: gardening might not instantly solve every global crisis or your overflowing inbox, but it does something even more powerful. It reconnects you to a rhythm that’s steady and true – life has its own pace, and maybe, just maybe, that’s not such a bad thing. After all, there’s nothing like watering a row of lettuces or watching herbs sprout after a week of rain to remind you that nature doesn’t rush. It’s a break from the chaos, a place where time moves at its own, more forgiving speed. It’s a moment of opulence in the everyday – something luxurious that doesn’t require a bank account. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

"Gardening is its own form of opulence: simple, earthy, and deeply satisfying." Photo / Gina Fabish

And let’s not forget, gardening is exercise too – just with a bit more fresh air and fewer sweaty gym sessions. A few hours of digging, lifting, and mulching will have you feeling sore in all the best ways. But here’s the beauty: unlike the gym, where the rewards are mostly measured in sweat and fleeting endorphins, in the garden, your “workout” comes with tangible results – like a flourishing basil plant, a bed of dahlias, or a row of veggies that’s all yours. Plus, you can bask in the pride of watching sunflowers grow taller than you or seeing a once-barren plot burst into colour. Gardening is its own form of opulence: simple, earthy, and deeply satisfying. There’s no treadmill that can offer that kind of payoff.

Here’s the kicker: gardening isn’t just about what it does for you; it’s what it gives back to the planet. Even a few native plants – like kōwhai, nikau palms, or flax – can become havens for birds and bees, creating your own little ecosystem.

Gardening helps support biodiversity, and the best part? Native plants tend to require less water and care, making them a smart choice for the “hands-off” gardener (who’s already busy enough dealing with unruly tomatoes and a mysteriously vanishing basil plant).

Think of it as a tiny act of environmental kindness you can cultivate while you’re out there getting your hands dirty. That, too, is a form of everyday opulence-building something that not only nurtures your soul, but also nurtures the planet.

Now, let’s be honest: gardening isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. There will be weeds, failed crops, and the occasional plant casualty (hello, “mystery bug” that devours your marigolds overnight). But that’s where the beauty lies. Nature doesn’t follow our plans, and gardening teaches us to roll with the punches. Just when you think you’ve cracked the code, a freak storm will throw a wrench in your plans, or a cheeky possum will make off with your tomatoes. But these setbacks only make the triumphs – like that first spring bloom or an impossibly juicy homegrown strawberry – all the sweeter.

The unpredictable nature of gardening is "where the beauty lies", says Mansvelt. Photo / Gina Fabish

Gardening is humbling, but it’s also empowering. It doesn’t have to be perfect; it just has to be yours. With every plant that surprises you, every seedling that stubbornly refuses to sprout, and every unexpected blossom, you’re learning more about patience, resilience, and the art of letting go.

Gardening has a way of teaching us that the most meaningful things in life aren’t always the ones we can control. In a world that demands perfection, your garden is a reminder that beauty grows from imperfection and that sometimes, less is more.

So, as the world moves faster and faster, maybe the best thing we can do is slow down and plant something. Grab a spade, a pot, a pack of seeds, and dive in. Forget perfection; embrace the glorious, messy adventure of gardening. Whether it’s a hardy shrub, a delicate daisy, or a towering sunflower, every leaf and petal is a reminder that life’s greatest treasures are often the simplest ones. And while gardening may not be the ultimate solution to all the world’s problems, it’s certainly a good start. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Because in the end, gardening isn’t just a hobby; it’s a lifeline – a place to pause, breathe, and dig a little deeper. In every leaf, every bud, and every unexpected bloom, there’s a touch of everyday opulence. A reminder that sometimes, what the world really needs right now is a bit more dirt, a bit more green, and a whole lot more peace. So go ahead: get into the garden. Because that’s where the real luxury lies.

Everyday Opulence: Homes, Gardens, Interiors Inspired by Aotearoa, designed by Michael Mansvelt with a forward by Reuben Paterson, $70, published by Bateman Books.

