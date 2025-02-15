Window shutters, recessed lighting, dining benches and other requests that designers gently reject.

As in any client-driven business, pleasing the customer is paramount in interior design. But sometimes designers must save clients from their own instincts (or from whatever unworkable thing they saw on Instagram).

“Designers have created rooms for many, many people, and it gives us perspective on what works and what doesn’t,” says Sara Swabb, a DC interior designer.

Designers field many client requests for furniture, lighting or paint colours that aren’t functional, won’t stand the test of time or are just aesthetically displeasing. Here are a few of their most commonly requested no-goes, along with their suggestions of what to do instead.

Installing too many recessed lights

“I have to talk clients out of putting recessed lights everywhere,” says Kristin Harrison, founder of Bungalow 10 Interiors in McLean, Virginia. “It seems like a great idea to not have lamps or chandeliers, but it just ends up looking harsh.” A ceiling full of can lights makes your home feel like a soulless, over-lit corporate office out of Severance. In lieu of that, try fixtures at different levels and layers: a task lamp for your desk, a glittering chandelier over the dining table, moody sconces in the bathroom. “It’ll feel warmer and more purposeful,” Harrison says. “Good lighting really personalises your space.”

Hanging your TV over the fireplace

Hanging a TV above your fireplace can save space, but most designers advise against it for aesthetic and ergonomic reasons. “It distracts from the fireplace as a focal point,” Swabb says. “Plus, heat from a real fireplace can damage the TV over time.”

And because most fireplaces are three to four feet tall (0.9m-1.2m), any screen positioned above one will be difficult to view comfortably. “The ideal height is 42 inches off the ground. Any higher, and you’re going to crick your neck,” says New York designer Kati Curtis.

Instead, pros recommend hanging it on a different wall or placing it on a piece of furniture like a TV easel. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Thinking sectionals are the only way to furnish a room

“Clients often request large sectionals, assuming they’ll make the space cosier and maximise seating,” Swabb says. But an enormous sofa can overpower a room, block the flow of movement and interrupt sight lines. Plus, sectionals with chaises or matching ottomans often have cushions that can’t be flipped, which can lead to uneven wear and tear.

“I steer people away from sectionals in smaller apartments, since they take up so much visual space,” says Curtis. “You can do two sofas and put them in an L shape, and that won’t be a big deadweight.” Or furnish your great room with a pair of lounge chairs and a smaller sofa, Swabb says. “People don’t need to be packed on to a sectional like a bunch of sardines.”

For the lounge, resist a sprawling sectional and invest instead in a smaller sofa and a high-quality rug. This one by Baya is made from 100% New Zealand wool and boasts a plush pile.

Covering all your windows with shutters

Window shutters – interior wooden blinds – remain popular with homeowners due to their crisp appearance. But Arlington, Virginia, interior designer Sarah Beth Wood thinks they are light-killing, dust-attracting monsters: “Clients tend to ‘set it and forget it’ with them, meaning the shutters stay closed, blocking the light and views of nature outside.” Wood prefers drapes or Roman shades. “You don’t end up looking out between some slats,” she says.

Pairing benches with your dining table

A rustic bench – scooted up to a rugged wooden table – remains a popular seating option in modern farmhouse interiors. “I think benches started with Joanna Gaines on Fixer Upper, and they seem like a creative solution to fit more people at your table,” Wood says. “But they’re tough to move, and the backless ones can hurt your spine.”

Instead, go for slimmer-lined dining chairs, or buy living room chairs with a low enough profile that they can be put into service around your table for parties or holidays.

Filling your kitchen with too many cabinets Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

If you’re remodelling or expanding your kitchen, creating additional storage is probably as important as updating the countertops and appliances. “Many clients request closed upper cabinets running along every wall,” Swabb says. “But this can make the kitchen feel heavy, cramped and visually overwhelming.”

Other options? Intersperse open shelving with enclosed top cabinets, or create a pantry for additional storage. An armoire or buffet in an eat-in kitchen can also provide overflow storage. “And be sure you are using your lower cabinetry as effectively as possible,” Swabb says. “In every kitchen I design, we use drawers in the bottom cabinets.”

Buying rugs that are too small (or cheap)

After splurging on sofas, dining tables or other big-ticket furnishings, homeowners often end up scrimping on rugs. “Many clients don’t buy a large enough rug, and then half their furniture is off the rug and it just looks wonky,” says Sydney Levy, an interior designer with Maryland’s Anthony Wilder Design/Build.

Rules of thumb: Rest at least two legs of your sofa or chair and the entire dining table on the rug. Rugs floating in space are generally a no-no – except for hall runners – because they’ll appear marooned.

Don’t purchase a cheap, synthetic rug, either. “Viscose rugs appeal to clients due to their low price points,” Wood says. “But they stain easily (even with water spills) and are more likely to end up quickly in a landfill, since you can’t really clean them.” Wood suggests trying a vintage wool rug or sourcing a handmade Indian or Moroccan rug from Etsy or eBay. “They add character, soul and durability to your space,” she says.

More on home living

Small but impactful steps to spruce up your home.

Cult Designer Beata Heuman’s Tips For Designing Every Room In Your Home. The Swedish designer offers her expert advice on getting the most from your home.

Four Art Collectors On How It Enriches Their Lives & How To Form A Collection. What role does art play in their lives? A big one.

Is Renting Better Than Buying In New Zealand? Renting offers access to top school zones, vibrant city life, and stress-free living.