Shelley Ferguson, How Do I Renovate My Kitchen Stylishly & Affordably?

Kitchens sell houses but they can also break the bank! Consider the following points before starting the design for your dream kitchen.

Lock in your look

Remember our design board [a 2D visual document that has everything in the room laid out to scale] discussion on page 59 [of Live Luxe]? Use that same process to create a board for your kitchen or, if you’ve created a board for your overall home, use that as inspiration for your kitchen. Choosing an overall theme gives you direction, so check out magazines, Pinterest and Instagram to identify your favourite designs and use the architecture of your home as inspiration.

Kitchen layouts

To choose the right layout for you, look at your lifestyle. How many people live in your home and how do they use the kitchen? Also consider the space. What kitchen layouts would work there? Are you prepared to take out walls and renovate to get the kitchen solution you want, or do you need to work within the current floorplan?

Social distancing

The work triangle is the distance between your sink, cooktop and fridge; you’ll hover between each when using the kitchen, so they need to have a functional relationship. About 1200mm between each area is ideal, and if possible no major traffic should cross through the working triangle. The sink should be in the centre of the working triangle as it’s the most frequently used. And no full-height cabinetry or appliance should be positioned between any two of the major work centres keep them to the sides. Whatever layout you choose, mark the triangle out to make sure it’s not too big or too small.

Orientation station

Look at where the natural light and outlook is in your kitchen and orient the layout to suit. There’s usually a service zone including a large wall of cabinetry, cooktop and ovens place this in the least desirable spot in the kitchen. Save the lighter, nicer spots for the prep and entertainment zones where you will spend more time, such as an island. And rather than hiding the sink away, position it facing the view you like the most you spend so much time in the kitchen you may as well enjoy it! Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Appliance science

Think about the relationship of each appliance to the other and make sure there’s enough access to them and space around them. You don’t want an oven and dishwasher colliding upon opening, or no prep and ventilation space around your cooktop! Place your appliances in a practical position for how you use them I like mid-height wall ovens over low ones, for example.

A good kitchen begins with a design board, says Shelley Ferguson. Photo / Supplied

Big beginnings

The largest areas in the space benchtops, cabinetry, paint and splashback will have the most impact, so choose these first. Get physical samples and create a palette you can keep adding to. You want them all to be complementary, so consider if the undertones and colours work together. Don’t be scared to make a statement!

Make a splash

The splashback is a great area to show off the style of your kitchen. It’s a focal point and an opportunity to be creative. You can use a range of materials your benchtop stone, mirrors, tiles or metal just make sure the style works with your benchtop and lighting and it’s practical to clean.

Cabinet meeting

Cabinets can be finished in almost any colour and texture to be cohesive with your overall design, so choose a profile that suits your theme. Wainscoted suits a farmhouse chic look, straight panels look great in coastal homes, and simple fronts are ultra-modern. You can keep drawer styles clean and simple and use the finish and the hardware to ramp up the space, or use coloured cabinetry to make a statement.

Refine the eyeline Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Standard cabinetry is 600mm deep. But if your dishwasher and fridge are deeper, you’ll end up with appliances jutting out and ruining your streamlined design. In this case, pack your cabinetry out so everything lines up perfectly.

Open shelving

Kitchens need to be so hardworking that they can often end up looking utilitarian. Using open shelving to display ceramics, plants or cookbooks creates a design moment, adds different textures, and breaks up large areas of cabinetry. Only bother if you’re up for the styling challenge, though otherwise you may end up with clutter and dust being the main feature!

Food tech match

If you’re into entertaining, your inner MasterChef will rejoice at the new wave of smart appliances, boasting gourmet cooking features, automation and intuition. There are a daunting number of designs on the market, so when shopping for appliances, choose designs that honour the foodie lifestyle you live.

The little things

Once you’ve chosen the large elements, keep adding layers of detail, such as the tapware and handles, to tie the overall design together. Add samples of these to your materials palette.

Sink style

From white granite to luxe brass, there are so many design choices for sinks these days! Choose a finish to match your kitchen design and even your tapware just make sure it’s suitable for heavy use. I’m a sucker for a double sink with a waste disposal in one of them for practicality.

10 ways to save money in your kitchen

1. If you're on a budget, source as many kitchen products as you can yourself, because tradies will add a mark-up or sourcing fee for items such as tapware and lighting.

2. Get old cabinets resprayed, or keep the carcasses and get new fronts.

3. Get old benches recovered with new laminate, or opt for porcelain over natural stone.

4. Replace handles.

5. Update lighting.

6. Leave the plumbing in the same place.

7. Update your tapware.

8. Add or replace a splashback.

9. Keep the same layout so tradespeople don't have to move the electrical.

10. Bring your appliance costs down by refurbishing or buying on sale.