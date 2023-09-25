New Zealand’s love affair with cookie-cutter interiors is fading as we develop our own Aotearoa aesthetic.

The past 25 years have seen a significant shift in the direction of interior design in New Zealand. The most noticeable change from the 1990s to now is that we have developed a recognisable local style. As we have grown more confident at creating our own look and feel, we’ve moved away from trying to exactly emulate what’s happening overseas. Trends that once swept the country — from terracotta-toned rag-rolled walls to beige-on-beige living room decor lifted directly from the pages of a Freedom catalogue — have fragmented.

Home decor inspiration now usually comes through a digital device. Instagram and Pinterest have given us access to every design style imaginable. At the same time, the Kiwi vernacular has been emerging. Architects, designers and artists have led the movement that has produced our own Downunder vibe. Instead of looking to the latest trends in London, New York and Paris, they have turned their gaze increasingly inward to our burgeoning design scene.

This decisive move away from slavishly following overseas trends has resulted in an Aotearoa aesthetic that draws a lot of its inspiration from our laidback way of life and homegrown design talent. It takes the best of local design, combines it with informality and comfort, and adds a strong emphasis on outdoor living with a dash of retro and vintage in the mix. Today it’s less about following the pack and more about creating an interesting mix of styles that are reflective of this part of the world.

June, 2022 — Ali McIntosh’s Ponsonby apartment has layers of art and mementos. Photo / Babiche Martens

Directional Decor With A Downunder Look & Feel

The emphasis is on creating spaces that showcase our individual taste and style — homes are layered, filled with pieces assembled over many years, and carefully edited. Old and new furniture is casually combined with contemporary art and a lot of flair. We are no longer drowning in a sea of beige. Entire rooms are being painted in jewel tones. We are decorating for ourselves — not the next person who is going to live there. Anything goes. It’s all about finding your own voice, following your passions rather than trends.

August, 2022 — Katie Lockhart collaborated on the interiors of this Franklin Rd house with architect Jack McKinney. Photo / David Straight

Taking New Zealand Design To The World

The result is home decor that dares to be different. Not only are we finding our own design direction, we are exporting New Zealand design to the world. Our international stars include interior designer Katie Lockhart, Hawke's Bay-based lighting designer David Trubridge and wallpaper designer Emma Hayes — all of whom have a strong client base overseas. Other brands to benefit from the growing international interest are Resident, Nodi and Simon James.

2009 — Jane Mantell’s downtown Auckland apartment. Photo / Guy Coombes

New Ways Of Living

Our love affair with blurring the line between inside and outside has risen to new heights. Almost every architect strives for that seamless connection today — it’s a big part of the New Zealand design vernacular. Our obsession with indoor-outdoor flow has led to a plethora of outdoor furniture that can transform a deck or courtyard into a well-considered space that looks as good as any indoor dining or living room. In addition to elevating the outdoor room experience with designer furniture and lighting, we’ve embraced the concept of homes with a smaller footprint. Big is no longer best — homes on small sites and multistorey apartments are now seen as an alternative to the quarter-acre dream. Townhouses and tiny homes are other down-sizing options, along with elegant downtown apartments like Jane Mantell’s, which featured in Viva in 2009.

October, 2022 — Viva visited Martin Basher and Martha Jeffries at their Ian Athfield-designed Wellington home, built in the 1960s. Photo / Paul McCredie

The Place Where We Belong

Just as interior design tastes and styles have evolved in the past 25 years, more and more New Zealanders are recognising the design value an architect can bring to a project. A handful of experienced architects who launched their careers more than two decades ago are hitting their professional stride, designing poetic and light-responsive structures that are striking a chord on the world stage. Internationally acclaimed architects Nicholas Stevens and Gary Lawson of Stevens Lawson Architects, known for their directional and bespoke residential architecture, also took the Gold Medal at the New Zealand Institute of Architects awards last year. Richard Naish of RTA Studio and Ken Crosson of Crosson Architects, established in 1999 and 1987 respectively, both have an impressive body of work behind them and the international and national accolades to match. There’s also a new crop of bold and confident younger architects, including a note-worthy but still small number of women. This generation is creating homes with new design values: housing that’s compact, well-considered and made from sustainable materials.

October, 2020 — The Brake House, a Titirangi modernist masterpiece designed by Ron Sang in 1976. Photo / Simon Devitt

The Mid-Century Modern Movement

Another big trend that’s captured the attention of New Zealand and found its way into our homes over the years is modernism. Popular in the United States and Europe from about 1945 to 1969, modernism marked a turning point in the way New Zealanders lived. It offered a vision for the future, a new casual style of living in sleek, light-filled open-plan houses. Local architects embraced this international style, producing a collection of modernist dwellings highly sought-after today. There is also a strong demand for mid-century furniture and uncommon objects of this vintage. Dealers are bringing in stunning pieces from around the world, including the US, and NZ’s own modernist design gems are also coveted by collectors.

2021 — The Skinny House in Waiheke by Jane Aimer, of Scarlet Architects.

The Evolutionary Design Journey

These days, turning a house into a home is more about exploring the story you want to tell. As these homes featured in the pages of Viva over the years show, we are creating interiors that reflect the way we want to live, like Karla Fisher’s sleek Parnell apartment, the Waiheke house by Jane Aimer, of Scarlet Architects, and the sprawling 1960s Ian Athfield-designed complex that spills down a Wellington hillside housing both residential and commercial spaces, including Athfield Architects.

Like all good things, creating a unique home takes time. It doesn’t happen overnight, or in a week or even a year. It takes a lifetime. It’s about enjoying the journey because a home is endlessly evolving. It’s a continual work in progress, just like you.

