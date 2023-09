As ever, a good rug is key. It’ll bring dynamism and softness, lifting a room’s mood and its comfort factor in one tufty motion.

Here, look to Australia’s Double for a playful (and machine-washable) statement, or find joy in abstraction with Brink & Campman’s colour-block rug you’ll want to show off. There are monochrome options too, from an all-covering Nodi silk-and-wool blend to Citta’s Scandi-inspired neutrals.