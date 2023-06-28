Need A Decor Overhaul? The Creative Duo Behind My Exhibition Have You (And Your Shelves) Covered

Reconsidering designs past, highlighting new talent and upping the elegance of the bar cart, nothing is off limits for the creative duo behind My Exhibition.

There are no style rules at the My Exhibition storefront on Faraday St in the industrial enclave of Parnell, consider it more an experimental foray into the culture of design, collaboration and playfulness.

The raw concrete-clad showroom sits at the base of architectural firm Fearon Hay and is peppered with surprising objects of beauty — vintage treasures, ceramics, sculpture, nude oil paintings on raw canvas, pre-loved designer furniture; each object shrouded in narrative and discovered in off-kilter ways. Think estate sales, travels abroad and various sale-on-behalf items.

Partners in identifying these eye-worthy objects are Sara Bruce and Sophie Fearon, who joined forces under Sara’s existing My Exhibition brand while designing a cocktail ring over lockdown for Sara’s jewellery line Exhibit A, alongside Sophie’s husband — accomplished architect Jeff Fearon.

An oil on linen by local artist Sharon Duymel, vintage Tulip table, marble bookends and a pre-loved Bentwood chair at My Exhibition. Photo / Babiche Martens

The friends and Freemans Bay neighbours share a similar fervour for design — both worked as lawyers in their past lives and both share a love of hunting out objects of interest in faraway places. The pair have just returned from their first buying trip to London, Paris and Antwerp, where they scoured flea markets, estate sales and off-beat antique haunts. Sophie says they’re looking for “less obvious” objects of beauty.

“We like the idea of pairing pieces from different eras to bring out their timelessness.”

“But we’re not adverse to reimagining something you might already have,” moots Sara.

“Perhaps you own some battered silver, we might be able to put it all together to create an attractive bar cart service. Often people don’t realise how to put together the objects they already have.”

The creative pair also offer assistance to clients looking to rearrange shelves or to reimagine rooms that could do with a revamp. "There is the assumption you can create a feeling in a room instantaneously — but for a space to feel authentic, it takes time to develop a collection. Well-curated objects remind us of travel, a person, a family line, each object has a history, that's what is of interest," says Sara.

The partners agree sourcing items for the store is their biggest challenge, but most rewarding.

There’s the obvious environmental aspect to vintage — redirecting items out of landfill is a huge bonus, and re-presenting and revitalising existing designer objects turn our mindset away from the ‘must buy new’ paradigm we’ve been often exposed to, explains Sara.

In the past, Sara has sourced from antique contacts in London and Antwerp, and the store also offers a local sale-on-behalf service for pre-loved, designer furniture such as the original fibreglass Herman Miller Eames chair propped up against the cast concrete wall.

In the shop, an orange sculpture by local artist Grant Gallagher, the grey Eames chair is an original fibreglass model from early production and the ceramics are vintage. Photo / Babiche Martens

Collaborations with up-and-coming artists are popular with the pair. Sharon Duymel’s foreshortened nudes are currently on display, and sculptor Sarah Jayne Kavali designed a table on the floor, while ceramic artists and jewellers like The Collectrice pop up from time to time. Currently the store is decorated with plaster plinths of varying heights by Studio.artemani, which is due to open a store in Auckland.

“We’re open to sharing art, but we’re not art dealers,” says Sara.

“But we are definitely hooked on ceramics,” grins Sophie, showing me a vintage vase from Hawke’s Bay.

“I love the fact this piece is not really fashionable,” adds Sara, pointing to the aged cream glaze and floral detail.

The pair bounce off one another and aren't necessarily attracted to the same things.

“Now, I try to see the aesthetics of an object with Sophie’s eye. I think if I tried to sum up our design sense, it would be the antithesis of one style, and we definitely don’t take ourselves seriously.”

Just back from their European buying trip, the pair were reminded of the joy being surrounded by beauty can bring — whether it be arts, craft, sculpture, architecture or a special retail experienced, even a drink in a classic bar.

“In Paris, there is an emphasis on the importance of beauty — to uplift, to denote care, to inspire — in all aspects of life, from a seriously well-curated butter selection to the perfect home objet,” says Sara.

Founder of My Exhibition, Sara Bruce at home in front of her monochromatically toned artworks, including her own modernist paintings, other works were collected from local auctions and the portrait in a Montparnasse frame is from Paris, chair (far left) from auction, cushion from Babalogue and stool laden with art books from Flotsam & Jetsam. Photo / Babiche Martens

In conversation with Sara

Helmut Newton said, “I hate good taste. It’s the worst thing that can happen to a creative person.” Would you agree with this sentiment when it comes to collecting for your home?

I think those with the best eye don’t copy others’ “good taste”, so I understand the sentiment. For me, I’m always interested in seeing how creatives live, what they choose and how they put it together. I do think bad taste exists though, as I know it when I see it.

What was the last great trinket you purchased on your travels?

The old silver trays I bought in the Paris flea and, closer to home, some 1930s hand-painted pottery from Napier.

When you’re in a new city, how do you figure out where to go for interesting antiques and homeware?

I find locals I admire then stalk (via the web or Instagram) where they work, eat and go. When I was eating lunch in Rome, I spied Alex Eagle, who I recognised from Instagram, so I asked her where to go for vintage in Naples — she was very helpful!

How does your sartorial style mirror your interior aesthetic?

Well, I do tend to have the look of a French peasant about me and I suppose my home leans towards more plain and earthy, than fancy or sophisticated. I like buying vintage clothes to mix with new. Nothing gold or blingy or with too much colour going on at once. I love simplicity and quality fabrics that look better the older they become.

What inspires your own lovely paintings and drawings? Any artists you are influenced by?

I love abstract and minimalist art. Raoul De Keyser, Agnes Martin, Josef Albers, Constantin Brancusi, Barbara Hepworth. In New Zealand, Julian Hooper is one of my favourite artists and I’m still thinking of a little ink painting by Reece King I saw recently at Anna Miles Gallery.

If there was anything you’d like to have a crack at designing, what would it be and how would it look?

I’ve just designed the world’s most impractical olive bowl for Exhibit A [her own brand], but I love it. It’s hand-carved from soapstone, it has soft curves and is almost pillowy with an insert that can be removed. It weighs a tonne and costs a fortune.

The colour of your dreams — and nightmares?

It’s more about colour combos for me. My dreamy colour is a textured creamy off-white with a grey/brown. Nightmare hues are pea green and bright yellow together.

Sophie Fearon at home in her Freemans Bay kitchen in front of a painting by Jonny Niesche, vintage ceramic bowl from My Exhibition and vintage chairs from The Vitrine. Photo / Babiche Martens

Sophie’s style

Your Instagram feed often features dreamy skyscapes, shadows and trees. How does nature affect your interior design choices?

The inherent beauty of the natural world lifts me. I love the interplay of light and shadow. Light is important to me, as is fresh air, and it’s something I like to draw into my home as much as possible.

What appeals most to you about the Jonny Niesche work hanging in your living space?

Jeff and I purchased the piece after the first lockdown. We were both drawn to its beautiful colours. It looks simple but its creation process is intricate. The perception of the colour palette changes as the light moves throughout the day.

Maximalist or minimalist?

I am drawn to honesty in self-expression over any one genre. Whatever is your personal preference — let yourself be free with it. I think I’m a bit of both but if I had to choose one I’m probably minimalist-leaning. I love the raw toughness of Brutalist buildings.

How do you and your architect husband Jeff bounce off one another creatively? Do you ever discuss the designs he is working on and has his creative process inspired yours?

We talk about all facets of his practice from time to time. If we have a slow Sunday morning, we enjoy browsing new editions of design publications together. Anything can spark an idea or generate discussion about design or architecture generally or more specifically about a project he might be working on or something we are considering together.

What’s your most treasured splurge object and bargain in your home?

A tricky question, Jeff and I are not very good at finding bargains, somehow we are always drawn (mostly unwittingly) to the most expensive item in any store. Splurge-wise, I’d say the vintage Pierre Paulin for Ligne Roset two-seater Pumpkin sofa, which we purchased from Babelogue.

I am a bit obsessed with the furniture Pierre Paulin designed for Georges and Claude Pompidou when they moved into the Elysee Palace. I spied the sofa in the Babelogue window on Karangahape Rd and we took delivery the next day.

If you were asked to design an object, what would it look like?

I have delighted in participating in the creative process for the jewellery collaboration between Jeff, Sara and myself for Sara’s brand Exhibit A. At the moment I am loving the chunky pieces of pyrite (or fool’s gold) we have on display at My Exhibition — nature’s own sculptures.

Colours of your dreams — and nightmares?

Dream colours: a mellow, warm yellow or the inky blue of the liminal stage of dusk. Nightmares: an angry black-red.