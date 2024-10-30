Here comes the sun, and here comes some suggestions for fresh outdoor furniture and accessories to add colour and flair to your outdoor space.

Baya outdoor rug and cushions

Baya’s new range of outdoor rugs and cushions are made from durable recycled PET yarns, designed in New Zealand and made in India to withstand our changeable weather. Pictured here is the Lonsdale cumin floor rug (suitable as an indoor or outdoor rug) from $745; the Waverly almond cushion $100 and Kinley almond cushion $95.

Wallace Cotton beach blanket

Perfect for picnics and long days at the beach, or for sprawling out in your own backyard, Wallace Cotton’s oversized beach blanket is made from heavy, yarn-dyed cotton in a classic navy stripe. $150

Bellevie modular outdoor lounge

Designed by Pagnon & Pelhaitre for Fermob, the Bellevie modular lounge collection is as customisable as they come. Made from a lightweight aluminium frame (available in a range of colours) and a comfortable yet durable foam covered in Sunbrella outdoor fabric, the range includes sofas, armchairs, ottomans and tables that can be configured to suit your outdoor space. POA, from Jardin.

Pacific Drive table

New in the Artisan showroom are products from the Australian-designed Eco Outdoor range of furniture. The Pacific Drive range features hardwearing materials like timber and powder-coated aluminium rendered in a darker palette of browns and greys, ideal for contemporary outdoor spaces. The Pacific Drive dining table features a wenge wire brushed teak top and an aluminium frame, the type of sturdy piece made to last, that looks good too. $5394, from Artisan.

Weltevree Serpentine shower.

This outdoor shower is rather ingenious. Lightweight, freestanding and mobile, the Serpentine can be moved to wherever it’s needed and connects to a garden hose to offer a refreshing outdoor shower, hopefully one that’s been warming in the sun. Designed by Tom de Vrieze for Weltevree, the Serpentine shower is 100% stainless steel so it’s sturdy, weather-resistant and sleek. Perfect for the pool or outside the bach. $599 from Tulips.co.nz

Citta Outo side table.

Outo side table

The Outo side table’s minimalist design means it works anywhere. Lightweight and easy to reposition, it’s ideal for holding drinks, snacks, or decor. Whether by the pool or on the balcony, it offers effortless style and utility. Also available in dark green. $229 from Citta.

A&C's Jerry chair.

The Jerry Chair in black is an easy choice for modern outdoor spaces (and indoor spaces too). Its simple, curved design adds style while prioritising comfort, and its durable, weather-resistant construction suits year-round use. Lightweight and stackable, the chair is easy to move and store, so it’s great for versatile outdoor seating. Ideal for both relaxed lounging and lively gatherings, it combines functionality with sleek sophistication. $150 from A&C Homestore.

Halo table.

Halo outdoor solar side table

The Halo Outdoor Solar Side Table by Les Jardins France has clever built-in solar-powered LED lights for ambient illumination, ideal for evening gatherings in the garden. The design blends elegance with eco-conscious functionality with a sleek, minimalist design for contemporary outdoor settings. Made from durable materials, this table is weather-resistant and low-maintenance, available in small and large. Available for pre order, $1295, from Poynters.

Omaha table.

Omaha table and Beaumont stools

Enjoy breakfast in the garden, drinks on the balcony or lunch on the deck at the Omaha Cafe table, a minimalist yet sturdy set-up for outdoor dining. Made from powder-coated stainless steel, it can withstand rain, ocean spray and New Zealand’s harsh UV rays. Pair it with the matching Beaumont stools for a cohesive, playful look. Table $749, and stools $349 each, from Ico Traders.

Cancun sofa from BoConcept.

Cancun sofa

The Cancún outdoor sofa designed by Morten Georgse combines modern design with comfort, and vivid colour (it’s also available in ash grey). The Cancun range includes dining tables, cafe tables, lounge chairs and dining chairs, so it’s possible to get the complete look and deck out a small corner, or a whole outdoor dining area. Crafted from durable, weather-resistant materials, it’s built to withstand the elements, making it ideal for outdoor spaces year-round. $2139 from BoConcept

The Vitrine German picnic table.

Picnic table and bench

Pretend you’re in a beer garden somewhere fabulous with one of The Vitrine’s German folding tables and benches. These comfortably fit four people on each bench and can be folded down for easy transportation. $750 for the set and $450 for the table only, from Vitrine.co.nz.

Early Settler Dash armchair.

Dash armchair

The Dash Occasional Chair from Early Settler is a woven rattan-style design with sturdy black powder-coated metal legs and most importantly, a comfy cushion in a subtle black and white stripe fabric made from moisture-resistant spun polyester. Ideal for gardens, patios, or balconies, it’s also available as a three-seater couch. $1099 from Early Settler.

Waterworks station from Tulips.

Waterworks station

This is one for the gardeners, and bach-goers - a handy outdoor water station that attaches to an exterior wall with a water tap to create a multi-use counter or prep space. Ideal as a hand-washing station, drink or food prep (with space for a bucket for scraps), gardening or pruning, or even as a teeth-cleaning spot. $749 from Tulips.

Cayman lounger from Target.

Cayman lounge set

A bit of coastal cook, the Cayman lounge set includes a 2.5-seat sofa, sunlounger and square coffee table, with plush cushions in a sturdy white frame with soft wooden accents. $2377 from Target.

Kayu Studio Luar chair.

Luar chair

There are many iterations of this chair in showrooms around New Zealand. Kayu Studio’s Luar Chair has the practical side of things covered with stackability and a self-draining design. It’s also comfortable - just add an outdoor cushion - and can withstand various weather conditions. $159, from Kayustudio.co.nz

Click sun lounger from Green With Envy.

Click sun lounger

Featuring a sleek, ergonomic design and adjustable backrest, the Outdoor Click Sunlounger from Green With Envy is perfect for lounging by the pool or on the deck. Its durable, weather-resistant materials ensure longevity, while the unique slatted structure offers breathability and a contemporary aesthetic. Ideal for effortless outdoor relaxation and available in a range of colours, including multicolours. $1199 from Green With Envy.

