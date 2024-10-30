Architects Lance and Nicola Herbst have created a distinctive style of holiday home that enhances our coastal landscapes.

Herbst Architects’ engagement with the Kiwi bach and, as importantly, with what the bach represents, has endured for more than 20 years.

Over that period, the Auckland-based practice has won more than 30 architecture awards. Now its work has been published in a new book, Herbst: Architecture in Context, written by John Walsh and illustrated by several leading architectural photographers.

Under the Pōhutukawa. Photo / Patrick Reynolds

For much of its 20th-century existence, says Walsh, the New Zealand holiday house – the “bach” – was basic.

At best, he says, it was carpenter-constructed but often was owner-built from materials that were scavenged or scrounged, and altered or extended when there was some money to spare.

“The bach was a retreat. Sunrise, sunset, high tide, low tide – that was the rhythm of bach days.

“Standards could slip. The crockery was cracked, the furniture mismatched, thread-bare shorts were everyday wear, and shoes and socks were gross contraventions of an unwritten clothing code.”

О̄mata Beach House, Northland. Photo / Simon Wilson

That's the informal spirit that Lance and Nicola Herbst have tried to preserve in their holiday houses, even as those houses have become larger and more sophisticated.

It is also most important to the Herbsts that their houses connect with their surroundings – that they rise to the occasion of their extraordinary situation.

Walsh says that while Herbst Architects’ work has a strong cultural resonance in New Zealand, its appeal is universal.

О̄mata Beach House. Photo / Simon Wilson

The Herbsts design beautiful buildings in beautiful places. More than that, they are really dedicated to the art and craft of architecture.

The Herbst Bach. Photo / Jackie Meiring

Awana Beach House. Photo / Jackie Meiring

Their attention to detail is painstaking and they work hard to get the most out of every project. Elegance doesn’t come easy, but Herbst Architects make it seem entirely natural.

Dune House, Leigh. Photo / Simon Wilson

This is an extract from Herbst: Architecture in context by John Walsh, $75 RRP (Massey University Press).

