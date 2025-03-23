Flotsam & Jetsam’s Cameron Woodcock has a new shop in Grey Lynn that doubles as his home. From German candlestick holders to a horse’s head from a fairground ride, the vintage dealer shares his love of hunting and gathering and what makes a special piece

It’s a summer Sunday morning and Flotsam & Jetsam is buzzing. Customers are constantly coming and going. They inevitably emerge from the vintage store clutching their new-found treasure – a Chinese dinner plate for one person, a worn piece of marble for another.

“Where’s this from?” the customer asks owner Cameron Woodcock, thrusting the marble in front of him. “I can’t remember,” says Cameron. “I probably got it for my rustic kitchen that never happened,” he adds with a smile. The small, square slab of marble has the look of something that could have come from an archaeological dig in Italy. Worn and softened around the edges by time, it is beautiful – and useful. It would be ideal for serving cheeses or handy as a trivet. This, says Cameron, is what people are looking for these days.

“Vintage always goes through cycles and at the moment people seem to be looking for practical and useful things. Whereas the industry folk, food stylists and prop buyers are still after the more strange and interesting pieces.”

Glass cake stands, ceramic bowls and wire baskets are all on offer at Flotsam & Jetsam. Photo / Babiche Martens

He has seen a few twists and turns in the market during his 24 years as a vintage dealer. The heritage cottage in Grey Lynn, Auckland, is the most recent iteration of Flotsam & Jetsam, a popular destination for those seeking something unusual and interesting for their home.

“About 14 years ago I looked at setting up the shop where we are now. At the same time the opportunity arose to rent the old Lord Ponsonby’s Antiques building on Ponsonby Rd, so I took that. When it was time to find another space this old dairy became available again, so we have gone full circle and moved back to Richmond Rd.” But his first foray into vintage dealing was at another Ponsonby location: Agnes Curran in Franklin Rd, a cafe-store he launched in 2001.

A colourful corner of the shop in the form of candlesticks. Photo / Babiche Martens

“I started off in design, then I fell into cooking, which led me to open Agnes Curran. I wanted to create a space that was like coming to my house for lunch and sitting around a large communal table,” he says. “We sold everything, from Crown Lynn swans to the chairs customers were sitting on. I guess that’s when my career as a vintage dealer began.”

"I'm definitely a maximalist. I like to have things around me. More is always more."

“I’m definitely a maximalist. I like to have things around me. More is always more.”

The Grey Lynn Flotsam & Jetsam is in a historic corner dairy. Photo / Babiche Martens

Grand inspiration

Half of the historic cottage, built over a century ago as the corner dairy, is dedicated to the store and the other half is home. Cameron’s skill as a collector and curator can be seen in the easy placement of things in both his home and store.

“The lines between shop and home are quite blurred. A lot of new finds intended for the shop end up in my hope chest instead.” Cameron believes he gets his fondness for beautiful old things from his grandmother. “My grandmother had an amazing eye for antiques, floral art and cooking. I think this must be where I get it from,” he says of his passion for art, vintage, design and cooking.

One side of the building is Cameron's home. Photo / Babiche Martens

The artfully cluttered shop is filled with a charming mix of unexpected things in different mediums, styles and periods. All are sourced from markets and dealers from around New Zealand, with the occasional container load from the United States. “Whenever I travel, both here and overseas, I always hunt out local flea markets and vintage stores. Once I bought in some containers from New York and Massachusetts, which was super-fun. There were so many great pieces in that shipment,” he says. Cameron’s sourcing ethos comes down to one thing: “Generally, I just buy things I like in the hope that someone else will find beauty in them.”

Even with his decades of experience, he can never tell when something is going to be popular. “Once we had some ceramic jars in the shape of bok choy. We posted a pic of them and the demand almost broke our Instagram account,” he says. “I didn’t see that coming! It’s times like this, when something has sold well, that it would be great to get more. Unfortunately, we couldn’t source any more of the bok choy jars. There were no more to be had.”

Pieces are sourced from markets and dealers throughout New Zealand. Photo / Babiche Martens

At other times, purchasing pieces for Flotsam & Jetsam online has created challenges. "I have a history of buying things that are too big to fit into the shop. I bought a huge metal lantern from a motel in Christchurch and we needed to remove the doors to the store to fit it inside. Another time I was expecting a few old General Motors trolleys from their closed-down factory in Wellington. A truck turned up with hundreds of them. It was a mission to squeeze them in, but we managed."

Long term, he has plans for his continuous collecting to spread to a new location. He’s bought the former fire station in Gonville, Whanganui, and will move there one day. “That’s on the backburner for now, but it keeps me going and inspires me. I’m sure my own home will never be finished. There will always be something interesting out there for me to discover! I just love hunting and gathering. I can’t see myself ever stopping.”

