This Stunning Off-Grid Home On Waiheke Island Was Inspired By A Pōhutukawa Seed Pod

Resembling the seed pod from an ancient pōhutukawa tree, this angular home is a breathtaking homage to the natural world surrounding it.

On a gently sloping Waiheke Island hillside, where the land and sea converge, a solitary geometric form takes centre stage. Bird/Seed House is a remarkable example of residential architecture (recognised at this year’s Best Awards with a Residential Silver Pin) that showcases how high-end design and an unwavering off-grid ethos can happily co-exist. Perched elegantly in a meadow overlooking Anzac Bay, this small-scale dwelling is designed to embrace the rhythms of the natural world.

The owners of the property had long harboured a dream to build an architect-designed home that incorporated a sense of responsibility to planet-friendly living. After residing in a barn on the property for several years, the couple approached Waiheke-based architect Vaughn McQuarrie. They’d heard about his work through a mutual friend on the island.

Brett and Joy McDonald were not in any hurry to start the project. It was 10 years from that initial meeting to completion of the home. Vaughn says the deliberately slow process was a life-enhancing experience that he found deeply satisfying.

Photo / Simon Devitt

Photo / Simon Devitt

Photo / Simon Devitt

Designed For Its Natural Setting

The interior is flooded with natural light and features the warmth of timber and recycled brick in soft earthy tones. “We were looking for a material that had thermal mass,” says Vaughn. “Brett and Joy found these bricks that were destined for landfill. They brought them back to the island and lovingly cleaned each one. Those bricks became a reference for all the other materials in the house.”

A study in modernity and comfort, the compact home features clean lines, open spaces and large windows that capture expansive views of the shore and skyline. The living area is a haven of sunlight, warmth, and connection to nature, with direct access to the meadow from the floating deck that steps along the front of the house. The close link between the indoors and outside embodies the McDonald family's deep connection to their land.

The main bedroom, a sanctuary of serenity, also opens to the deck that invites morning contemplation and evening stargazing. The kitchen layout encourages communal cooking and dining, as well as fostering a close interaction with the natural landscape.

Photo / Simon Devitt

Photo / Simon Devitt

The Marriage Of High-End Design With Eco-Conscious Living

As the sun rises over the Hauraki Gulf, it casts a golden glow upon the home’s sleek, contemporary facade. The two-bedroom home stands as a beacon of sustainability, a testament to the notion that living in harmony with the land need not come at the expense of modern comforts or well-considered design.

Nature is not just a backdrop but an active participant in the design of this home. “There is no reason why an off-grid home can’t be a beautiful piece of architecture,” says Vaughn. “The building just needs to be efficient to run.”

A grid of solar panels on the hillside nearby harness sunlight to power the house. Rainwater harvesting systems ensure that every precious drop is used thoughtfully and efficiently. The only heating is a highly efficient woodburner that provides both warmth and ambiance.

The home’s orientation takes full advantage of the prevailing winds, providing natural ventilation and reducing the need for energy-intensive cooling systems.

Photo / Simon Devitt

Photo / Simon Devitt

Photo / Simon Devitt

A Dream Takes Flight

Inspiration for the home’s design came from the humble seed pod of an ancient pōhutukawa tree growing nearby. This pod, with its outer casing that unfurled like a leaf, revealed a hidden treasure within. When open, it resembled a compass, its points facing north, south, east, and west. The seed pod became the genesis of Vaughn’s design, the blueprint of a dwelling that would pay homage to the natural world surrounding it.

Like a bird spreading its wings, the roofline looks as if it’s about to take flight. In another reference to the island’s abundant bird life, the band-sawn cedar soffit has a step pattern in the panelling reminiscent of the overlapping feathers on a bird’s chest.

The house stands proudly on the shoreline, a remarkable piece of architecture, and an exemplar of design- savvy off-grid living. Architecture is not just about aesthetics here; it’s a pathway to self-sufficient living. Every element, every detail has been meticulously crafted to provide a living experience that is both aesthetically pleasing and eco-friendly.

In this secluded haven, you can fully immerse yourself in the beauty of nature, recharge your spirits, and find inspiration in the ebb and flow of the tides. This house reminds us that profound beauty is found in the natural world, in sustainability, and in the poetry of architecture that honours the land from which it springs.

“The home is of its place. It’s humble but beautiful, just like the owners. It’s been an exceptional project to work on,” says Vaughn. “One of the great things about it is that we have become good friends so I will get to see how the house evolves and ages over time.”

