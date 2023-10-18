From Versatile Furniture Pieces To Fun Textiles, Refresh Your Home With These Key Trends For Summer.

Try these summery ideas to update every room with new pieces from Farmers.

Whether you’re after a relaxed summer sanctuary or a welcoming space to host friends, a versatile piece of furniture or some stylish stemware could be all your interior needs. Try these design-savvy ideas from Farmers new-season range, curated by experts and available nationwide, both in store and online.

Lounge in style

Summer calls for versatile conversation corners — or room to stretch out on the sofa and enjoy a siesta! Investing in a quality modular sofa that can be configured to your needs is a smart idea. The Aspen Modular Sofa from Farmers Home is upholstered in a natural cotton-linen blend, a style denoting coastal cool. There are four pieces available: an armless chair, a chair with a left or right arm, and an Ottoman. Each piece is sold separately. Also popular is The Camden, a sophisticated three-seater sofa with matte-black aluminium alloy legs and deep-seat cushions. The Camden’s elegant contemporary style will modernise any living space, and it can be easily accessorised with a few bold cushions in a graphic print, a stylish throw, and a round black coffee table, all available from Farmers.

Farmers’ sofas, in their core colour ranges are generally available now and can be delivered immediately (depending on your location) and excluding delivery charges, sometimes due to the popularity, certain sofas may be on back order. Otherwise, if you’re after a bespoke colour, you can select from a fabric swatch and have it manufactured especially for you.

A moveable feast

Summer afternoons call for a dining option that gives you room for a few extra people; enter Farmers new Tivoli Extendable Dining Table, a clever design that gives you space or additional table space whenever you need it. This features an extension plate which is stored inside the table until ready to use, and it looks great paired with the Lisbon Dining chair, and perhaps a Dining bench or two.

Al fresco flair

It’s time to entertain! Throw open the doors to the deck, invite the neighbours over and celebrate summer. This season’s tableware is bright and fun, a great way to set the mood for an Italian-style lunch or picnic. Farmers has a festive range of serveware to tempt foodies of all ages, and a retro assortment of coloured tumblers and cocktail glasses for special get-together on the lawn. Brighten up a cheeseboard or salad by serving them in playful pieces that are perfect for the outdoors. When the weekend rolls around, pack a wine cooler and a lunch bag and head straight to the beach.

Lay your groundwork

Inject natural summer tones into your interior with a beautiful rug in a neutral shade. Farmers has a great selection of affordable, large artisanal rugs to keep things stylish underfoot, from jutes to wool varieties, many with a subtle twist on the classics. Think jute rendered in plaid or Turkish-style designs, mottled and checkered patterns, and a range of timeless colours, such as stone, ivory and sandy browns.

Get guest-ready

If family or friends are coming to stay but you want to keep your guest room versatile, a sofa bed is a great way to go. Although it’s not easy to find one that is both stylish and comfortable, the Oslo Sofa Bed from Farmers ticks both boxes. The memory foam mattress ensures a restful night’s sleep, and it folds up into a chic, modern sofa, ideal for social summer weekends. Accessorise with a cotton throw and pastel cushions.

Summer dreams

Refresh the bedroom with light, summery colours that feel as good against your skin as they look. Think textured waffle duvets layered with neutral throws, on-trend ginghams in soft whites and browns, and washed-out sky blues — natural hues that call to mind lazy days on the beach. Elsewhere, don’t be afraid to mix and match florals with stripes and spots, or add a touch of personality with striped coloured sheets. Farmers has a wide range of bedwear to lighten up your slumbering spaces and have you fantasising about your next summer holiday. Enhance the look with retro-inspired bedroom furniture, fluted table lamps and cushions in complementary colours.