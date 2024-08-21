If you are renting, it’s still possible to create a space that’s your own by stamping your style in small but mighty ways, writes Leanne Moore.

Is it possible to feel like you’re heading into a haven when you step through your front door? The answer is yes, and it doesn’t matter if it’s your own place or you’re renting. There is this notion that just because you’re renting, it’s not worth doing anything to titivate your surroundings. Not true. It’s your home – whether you’re the owner or rent is irrelevant when it comes to what it symbolises for you and the purpose it serves in your life. If you make the effort to create a calm and comforting home, you’ll discover that consciously, and sometimes subconsciously, it can influence your mood. There are obviously different levels to projects – altering the structure of a rental is probably off the agenda – but you can enter the spirit by making plenty of other changes. If you spend time on aesthetics you’re guaranteed to get some return on investment. When you create a space that feels like a refuge from the world outside it will give you an overwhelming sense of belonging the moment you walk in the door.

The key to creating a sanctuary at home

What we surround ourselves with at home is powerful stuff. It can improve your sense of wellbeing and make you feel happier and even slightly change who you are. Good design has the power to transform lives. The key to creating a home that makes you feel like it’s a refuge from everything that’s going on outside is all in the detail. A lot of homeowners put off making their home into a haven because they have a major renovation in mind. But that reno could be some way off. Don’t worry. Transforming your home into a sanctuary doesn’t require any renovating at all. It’s about stamping your style on your space in lots of little ways to make it your own.

Practical steps to sanctuary style, whether you own your home or not

If you are renting, it’s still possible to create a space that’s your own personal bolt hole from the world because everything that makes a home feel good – art, handmade pieces, plants, vintage furniture, mementos – can go with you when your lease is up. The other key to making your home feel restful and calming is surrounding yourself with mood-enhancing colour. Painting a room instantly changes the vibe. Most landlords will give you the green light to add a fresh coat of paint. Why not transform your living room into a cosy and comfortable chill-out zone by painting the walls a deep, rich charcoal tone and adding an earth-toned rug to pull it together? Or decorate your entranceway in pale lilac and hang a stunning artwork to signal that this is the home of a creative. Go for it. There is no right or wrong way when it comes to sanctuary style.

Invest in key pieces that will be with you forever

Everyone's idea of a sanctuary is different, but some essential furniture is required (bed, sofa, dining table and chairs). Buy the best you can afford. The idea is to build a collection of quality pieces that will last the distance. Focus on three zones: a relaxing living room needs a great sofa; a dining space requires a table and chairs that work for both everyday needs (WFH) and special occasions (dinner parties); and a bed must have a curated collection of bed linen. Your bed should be the ultimate haven, a place where you can retreat from the hurly-burly of life, night and day. Think of your bedroom as a space to foster restfulness, a sanctuary where you can relax, recharge and dream. The nine essentials for a calm and peaceful dreamscape are:

· Beautiful bed linen

· Bedside tables

· Bedside lamps

· Bedhead

· Blankets and throws

· Extra pillows or cushions

· Rug

· Art

· Comfy chair

Kitchen hacks that will bring you joy – and you can take with you

Turn your kitchen into the heart of your haven by decorating it as you would any other room in your home. Display items that look good, from your favourite cookbooks to beautiful bowls. Hang some art. Scour op shops for stand-alone furniture such as butcher blocks, vintage cupboards and kitchen dressers that can provide extra work surfaces and storage. And take them with you when you go. Add little bursts of joy. Think of kitchen hardware like jewellery – just like a great necklace can change an outfit, design-savvy knobs, handles and drawer pulls can change the entire feel of a kitchen. Just make sure you keep the originals so you can put them back on the cupboards and drawers when you move out. Another DIY kitchen hack is wall shelving supported by brackets that can easily be removed. Open shelving looks great and it’s practical, too. Add some hooks to shelves so you can suspend attractive cups and mugs. Boost your storage further by hanging kitchen pots and pans from large-scale hooks.

Sanctuary bedrooms, spa bathrooms and meditation spaces

Sometimes a cup of tea on the sofa just isn’t enough. Creating spaces for daily rituals such as yoga and comfy spots for afternoon naps to rest and digest is important. Ideally, have a dedicated space in your home for deep relaxation – somewhere to destress and ground yourself. Turn your bathroom into a spa; have a special armchair for thinking and dreaming; or a cosy rug for stretching and relaxing.

When it comes to making a home feel warm and inviting, lighting is another key component. Lamp light (table lamps, floor lamps and desk lamps) will make a huge difference to the ambience of your home. Plop them everywhere and anywhere. Himalayan salt lamps give off a sanctuary vibe. For the ultimate soft, golden glow, group three or four together. Made from crystals created by nature, each is unique. The beauty of lamp light is that it doesn’t matter if you live in a rental, your first home or your forever home – you can easily take your lamp collection with you.

Create green rooms, both inside and outside

Foliage is your friend when you are creating a sanctuary. Bring the beauty of nature inside by filling your home with house plants, vases of foliage and beautiful blooms. And take the inside out. Think of your outdoor space as an outdoor room and decorate accordingly. Size doesn’t matter. Even the smallest of outdoor areas can be transformed into a welcoming relaxation zone with a couple of chairs, a small table and some potted plants. If you are renting, start prepping for the dream garden you’ll have one day. Grow plants and trees in large pots that you can take with you. You could even invest in a small portable greenhouse and start to propagate your favourite plants en masse. If you have space, add an outdoor dining table and chairs, and – when your budget allows – a comfy sofa. It’s possible to create an outdoor haven that’s restful and restorative, even if finding your forever home feels a long way off.

