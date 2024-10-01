This home for one by the sea makes the most of its views and its site, ready to welcome extended family.

Barbara Fowler says she always wanted her new home to be a special place where she and her large extended family could create memories.

She wanted a home that was simple and informal, for multi-generational living, without encroaching on her neighbours’ views.

Fowler loved the site where the old bach opened to the sun and the sea, and existing use rights meant she was able to keep its privileged position overlooking the bay.

Architect Jeff Brickell says they took advantage of the steep south-facing site. “It captures the sun all day from the landward side, while cold winter winds prevail from the seaward side.”

The site has stunning views over McKenzie Bay, Calliope Island and across the Whangārei Harbour mouth to Ruakaka.

As many existing details were retained as possible, including vehicle access, retaining walls and outbuildings. Photos / Doug Pearson

The existing site infrastructure was kept as much as possible – vehicle access, retaining walls and outbuildings.

The house has a simple, low-slung, gable roof straddling the contour overlooking the bay. An exposed laminated timber ridge beam acts like a spine, setting up two distinct sides to the house – sun and sea.

A section of the roof in the living area is "popped up" to the north to add internal height and allow winter sun deep into the house.

Colour and wood combine to create a welcoming interior. Photos / Doug Pearson

Brickell says: “The house needed to be transparent, particularly from the sunny northern outdoor spaces – so that sea views could be enjoyed year-round, even on cold winter days.”

The seaward deck was left where it was, because it was positioned where Fowler would never be permitted to build again. Set lower, it means those inside have unimpeded views.

Fowler has a keen eye for mid-century design so the living space features built-in joinery, and a lovely place to sit and look at the view – a window seat that’s bathed in sun in winter, and cool and shaded in summer.

The master bedroom boasts a handsome timber headboard. Photos / Doug Pearson

When the weather is warm, the living room end of the house can be opened out for indoor-outdoor flow.

The bedrooms all have great sea views. A feature of the south-facing master bedroom, at the eastern end of the house for privacy, is a striking timber headboard.

The house is designed for a holiday lifestyle. Wet areas open onto an outdoor utility area with an outdoor shower and fish cleaning facility.

The indoor-outdoor flow makes the most of the location. Photos / Doug Pearson

Extra guests? No problem. There's a sleepout further up the site, linked by stairs and landscaping.

Wood is a big feature of the home, with plywood ceiling linings and joinery, white oak floors and laminated timber posts and beams. Painted plasterboard offsets the warmth of the timber.

Architect / Jeff Brickell, Jeff Brickell Architects

In association with Trends. For more photos of this house, see Trendsideas.com

