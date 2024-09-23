In an airy seaside home studio in Ōakura, Caz Novak has plenty of inspiration to draw from just outside her window.

It’s a view that inspired a whole series. Caz Novak’s two-storey seaside home studio in Ōakura, Taranaki, frames the ocean through big windows, an outlook evident in her 2001 Pacifica paintings depicting New Zealand’s coastline and its native flora in vivid shades of blue, green and red. It’s been Caz’s studio for 27 years, a light and airy spot that’s seen her painting style evolve from contemporary realism to looser more expressive paintings. Fans of her work enjoy the “feel-good nature” of her pieces, says Caz, as well as her use of vivid colour and botanical-inspired compositions that bring the outside in.

Concept drawings in oil pastel. Photo / Kindred

Describe your studio and how it inspires you?

I have been working from my home studio, which occupies the second floor of our seaside house in Ōakura, for the past 27 years. It’s roomy, bright, and has enough floor space for my easels and when painting canvases on the floor. I’ve kept the space simple, with a workstation that holds prints and paints, material shelves and storage, a glass-top palette trolley, and an area for painting supports. My favourite spot to take a break is the window seat which provides the best views of the beach, river and headlands.

Is it challenging to achieve work/life balance when your studio is at home?

Initially, I found it challenging, especially when our daughters were young, and my work life needed to fit around their schedules. Nowadays I’ve found my rhythm and can happily come downstairs and switch off or conversely work longer hours and weekends leading up to a collection release.

Photo / Kindred

Where did you learn to paint and is that an ongoing journey?

I had a great start at Wellington High School with artist and teacher Rob McLeod, and then went on to Wellington Teachers College to major in art. While teaching I leaned into the art curriculum and was really fascinated with the way children confidently create when given the right environment. However, painting is where I've learned the most, and there's nothing like standing in front of a blank canvas and making marks – and there's always more to learn.

What is it about your work that gets you excited?

I am still excited that this is my job and that I get to play with colour!

Photo / Kindred

What does your painting process involve?

Nature, especially botanical motifs, is my source of inspiration. I frequently take photos that I’ll use in a new collection at the nearby Pukekura Park, which is my go-to garden for seasonal inspiration. Once I have a firm concept in my head, I sometimes play around with it on paper, but mostly I like to take the concept directly on to the canvas and develop it there.

What is it about your pieces that resonate with people?

I’m fortunate to have a growing number of collectors who enjoy living with my paintings. I think this is due to the feel-good nature of my work, my use of colour, textural impasto paint and botanical-inspired compositions that bring the garden indoors.

How has your painting style evolved over the years?

I would describe my earlier series as contemporary realism, but as my work has evolved it’s become looser and more expressive. I’m enjoying this new direction and approach to painting, as seen in my recent Evoke series.

'Adore', 2022, from Caz's 'Evoke' series of expressive florals. Photo / Kindred

Have you had a setback that you learned from?

Commissions were a great idea early in my career, but they constrain what and how you paint and can eventually be counterproductive. I’ve since found that producing collections of work is a more effective way to continue to grow as an artist.

Has there been a point when you considered a different path or giving up painting?

No, I’ve never considered switching paths - creating art is incredibly satisfying.

Colourful tools of the trade. Photo / Kindred

You’re involved in the business side of your painting too, what does that look like for you?

It looks different every week, and can include communications with my mailing list, selling my work, invoicing, packing art crates for shipping, booking freight pickups, or completing export documents. It also means connecting directly with buyers and collectors, which is always a lovely part of my day.

Have you ever had a business mentor?

No, but my family is incredibly supportive. Milla, my daughter and co-founder of Kindred, manages all my digital and content needs, including website design, marketing materials, catalogues, video, and photography shoots. My husband, Steve, is a small-business accountant and excellent sounding board. He also works from home, making him my preferred barista!

Long walks on the beach are a key self-care strategy for Caz. Photo / Kindred

Biggest life lesson?

The most important thing in your life is the people around you, nurture the relationships with your loved ones – they’re your biggest gift.

What self-care strategies do you have in your life?

At the risk of sounding cliché, I find long walks on the beach are the best way for me to relax and unwind. I also try to start my day with yoga; I keep my mat in the studio, and I find the combination of gentle movement while viewing a work in progress has a miraculous way of solving any problems I may be having with it.

Any tips for other creatives wanting to launch their own business?

When it comes to starting a creative business, I don’t believe one-size-fits-all solutions exist. The best place to start is with a clear business strategy that outlines your goals. Also, be willing to make mistakes, overcome difficulties, develop resilience, and enjoy your wins! Make the most of every opportunity for exposure and remember that there are numerous ways to market art; experiment and discover what works best for you. Being self-employed requires sustained energy, but there are benefits if you are doing something you enjoy.

Small paintings from the 'Forever Florals' collection. Vases by Pip Woods Ceramics. Photo / Kindred

Who or what inspires you?

Nature is my main source of inspiration; I am fascinated by the colours, textures, and patterns seen in nature. I am also influenced by the Fauves and Impressionists, modern art, interior design, gardens and travel.

