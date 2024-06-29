Quick Tour: This Central Otago Holiday Home Draws On Its Alpine Environment

This sturdy, comforting interior finds inspiration from its ever-changing setting.

Nestled in the rugged Central Otago hills, this house is a strong, bunker-like structure built amid jagged schist rock and it’s barely seen from the road below.

But open the front door and there’s a surprise waiting.

You walk into an inviting space full of colour and with what interior designer Melanie Craig calls a “look twice” design approach. There are clever details everywhere you look.

Says Craig: “The owners wanted to create a holiday home which fits cohesively with its surrounding landscape and does justice to its location, the views and the history of the area.”

Photo / Jamie Cobel

They wanted living spaces that would set the stage for wonderful experiences, be inviting for the family and friends who often come and stay, and where it would be easy to relax and feel at peace.

In the winters, Central Otago days can be bitterly cold, so the house had to be comfortable, warm and vibrant to combat the chill.

Craig says the house was built to high passive energy standards through a partnership with specialist design and construction company eHaus.

"It has a focus on sustainability, performance, and technology, so it was important to be guided by eHaus's eco values and the use of sustainable products where possible throughout the interior."

Interior tones connect with the spectacular, changing-with-the-seasons landscape.

Photo / Jamie Cobel

Colour, warmth and interest

The design is inspired by its environment, says Craig.

“Central Otago is the land of extremes, which changes through the seasons. We drew inspiration from the golden hues of summer, the lake on a crisp winter morning, jagged schist rock faces and scrubby vegetation.”

Inside, high-quality textured wallpaper was chosen to bring liveliness and colour and create a background for the owners’ artworks.

The house is furnished with New Zealand-designed furniture in vibrant and extreme earth tones, placed in groups to encourage conversation.

Photo / Jamie Cobel

Craig says New Zealand carpets were chosen for environmental reasons, and low-VOC [volatile organic compound] wall paints were used throughout.

"We brought the walls inwards to create a homely interior by using Genia timber panelling, featured behind a suspended Naked Flame fire and lining the walls of the snug."

Island impact

The kitchen is central to the home. An unusual layout includes two islands, with pantry storage and a main prepping zone at the back.

To keep the kitchen uncluttered, the owners chose Integrated refrigeration. Roller pantry storage keeps any mess hidden away.

The first island is the cooking zone of the kitchen. It’s connected to the rest of the living spaces and has lake views.

The island wraps around the central pillar, separating the dining area from the living room.

A locally crafted multifaceted timber island front is designed to mimic schist boulders from the surrounding landscape.

Photo / Jamie Cobel

The green and the light and dark-coloured veins of the worktop are carried through to the rest of the interior.

The bathrooms have a lightly aged appearance, with hand-finished gloss tiles and rustic stone basins on timber vanities.

Craig says the owners have what they always wanted: “They can come and go, knowing it will always be comfortable, healthy and inviting, no matter the time or the season.”

Interior Designer / Melanie Craig

In association with Trends. For more photos of this house, see Trendsideas.com

