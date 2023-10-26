Home is a space where you are totally free to be you, somewhere to showcase your personal style. First impressions count, so ensure your entrance is your calling card to the world. Your hallway decor can drop a few hints as to what you’re about, how you like to live and what gets you excited. The aim is to make visitors to your home feel welcome when they walk in, and for you to feel uplifted when you arrive home.

A welcoming entrance starts outside of the home. Photo / Cave Bureau

How To Get Street Smart

The approach to the front of your home requires careful consideration. Evaluate the overall arrival experience, starting from the gate to the front door. Does your front gate need a fresh coat of paint, has your letterbox seen better days, what is the front garden landscaping like as you travel up the path or driveway? Consider moving your wheelie bins to a more discreet place out of sight of the street frontage. Do you need to come up with some storage solutions for bicycles and children’s toys?

Consider installing some solar lighting to help visitors navigate their way at night. Place a couple of large plant pots on either side of the front door as a focal point. And finally, if you haven’t already done so, invest in a fabulous doormat. As well as being practical, it will give your guests something to admire while they’re waiting for you to answer the door.

Utilise colour and accessories to get your overall aesthetic across. Photo / Cave Bureau

Make It Your Own

When it comes to decorating your entrance, think of it as a room. Decorate it as you would any other room in your home. Just as the journey to the front door should indicate what lies within, the entranceway should set the tone for the rooms beyond. This is the one space in your home where you can afford to go bold with paint or wallpaper as it’s a transit space that you’ll pass through for short bursts.

If you are drawn to a strong colour — but don’t want to be surrounded by it for long periods — this is your opportunity to go for it. When it comes to your entranceway decor, carefully consider the vibe you want to convey. First impressions really do count — you have just a few seconds to get your aesthetic across.

Look for characterful pieces to communicate with your visitors. Photo / Cave Bureau

Express Yourself

Create a space that is uniquely yours, a place where you belong, by identifying the things that make you feel good. Begin your journey of self-discovery by delving into the things you are drawn to and the styles of homes you like. Tag pages in books, websites, social media. Creative ideas are born from our environment. Think back to your childhood. What houses inspired you? What rooms did you love? What was the first house you went into where you thought: Wow, this is my kind of thing. Do you like a calm and cocooning vibe, with textural elements, muted colours and soft lighting or do you prefer vibrant colours, bright light and bold art?

Once you’re clear about your personal style, decorate the space with a mix of furniture, lighting, artworks and sensory elements, such as scented candles, that express this look and feel.

Consider how your chosen homeware might be tailored to suit the space as it is. Photo / Cave Bureau

Feels Like Home

When furnishing and accessorizing your entranceway, remember scale and repetition make the most impact. Depending on the size of your entrance or hallway, you might have room for very little furniture — or a lot. If your home has a grand-scale hall with a high ceiling, decorate it with sideboards, and chairs, as well as over-sized vases, artworks and pendant lighting.

If you’re working with a compact space, keep furnishings on a smaller scale — maybe including one statement piece to create excitement and contrast. Frequent op-shops and flea market stalls for characterful bargains.

Consider the clutter — make room for the messiness of every day. Photo / Cave Bureau

Storage Solutions Really Do Matter

If there is one room in the house that you want to keep clutter-free, it's your entranceway. In a perfect world your hallway or entrance is a clean, clear space. The reality is that it can become a dumping ground for shoes, coats and bags and other sundry items that are either inward bound or on their way out of the house. The answer is to plan for all eventualities and provide storage solutions that will help keep the detritus of everyday life to a minimum.

Consider what practical elements you need to make the space work efficiently — a shoe or coat cupboard, a side table for mail or courier parcels, with a drawer or tray for the car keys. If you have young children, a storage area just inside the front door will give them somewhere to tidily stash their school bags and shoes.

Five Tips On Making An Entrance That Has Impact

Spruce up the path to your front door with fragrant flowers to make it a sensory experience.

Give your front door a makeover by painting it an eye-catching colour and updating the knobs and knockers in a style that fits the era of your home.

Put a mirror on the wall just inside the front door so you can check your hair and lippy before you leave.

Comfort has as much to do with the way we feel as the way things look — add a hallway runner in a traditional or modern style to bring a textural element to your entrance.

Streamline your entrance by tossing out anything that’s useless — broken umbrellas, keys to nowhere and junk mail.

Add To Cart

Entranceway items compiled by Annabel Dickson.