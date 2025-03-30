In this fortnightly series, Viva’s resident dining-out editor shares advice on where and what to eat.

Do you have any restaurant-related questions or dining-out dilemmas? Jesse Mulligan is here to help.

Email Jesse at Viva@nzherald.co.nz and tell him what you need. Where and what do you like to eat? How much do you want to spend? If you’re visiting, where are you staying while you’re in town? Who are you eating with? Does anybody have access issues?

Here are some questions he’s been asked lately and his answers.

Hi Jesse,

We celebrate our 55th wedding anniversary at the end of the month, on Sunday, March 30.

We enjoy Bianca in Ellerslie, but they’re closed on Sundays. We went to Baduzzi for our 50th. So, Italian food but contemporary.

Otto has been suggested, which I haven’t been to. Bossi seemed expensive, so does it have extra good service, etc?

Any other ideas?

I look forward to hearing from you.

And thank you!

And thank you!

Regards,

Margaret

Hi Margaret

I loved Bossi. It’s a flash city Italian, but it’s closed on Sundays too I’m afraid. I’ve been interested in Otto too – look out for my review next week. But it’s also closed on Sundays.

You need to head into the Commercial Bay/Viaduct area to guarantee a Sunday opening.

Soul Bar is great and Italian-esque. Esther inside the QT Hotel is very reliable. Take a look at Alma too – it’s Spanish but it may be just the “special” feel you need on your big annual outing.

For something a little different try First Mates, Last Laughs. And Jacuzzi (formerly SPQR) has good Italian roots – read my review and see if it sounds like you.

Dear Jesse,

Our 19-year-old is up from Canterbury University on study leave shortly and we’d like to take her somewhere nice. She is a vegan, which rather limits our options. Have you come across anywhere that might fit the bill?

Carolyn

Hi Carolyn

Forest on Dominion Rd is a lovely plant-based kitchen. Metro magazine voted it their best restaurant in Auckland last year, and it is indeed exceptional.

I’d also recommend Metita, inside the Sky City Grand. Michael Meredith is the executive chef there, and he’s been working hard with his team on a plant-based menu option. I dropped in to try some of the new dishes recently and they are really spectacular – huge mouthfuls of flavour but surprisingly delicate dishes, with a bit of spice and no shortage of indulgence despite no use of dairy. On the snacks menu, tell your daughter to look out for the charred corn tartlets served with palusami puree and fresh coconut, and for something more filling, the smoked potato gratin with curry sauce is insanely good.

You can choose from the meaty menu too, of course. Metita is a really fun place to have dinner and easy to forget about, tucked inside that hotel. Have a lovely meal with your daughter!

Hi Jesse,

We have a work conference at the Grand Millennium, have you ever been there? I’m worried about the food and might sneak out to get my own lunch if you have any suggestions nearby.

Alison

Hi Alison,

The last time I was at this hotel for a function the food disappeared very fast, which means it was either good or in short supply. But like you, I was more inclined to take a stroll in the sun and find something on my own terms. I ended up at Bon Ga Ne, a Korean restaurant on the corner of Mayoral Drive and Queen. My expectations weren’t high (a sign warned that they were “very short of staff”), but the waitress was lovely and, upon examining my order and my outfit, asked me frankly, “Would you like me to get you an apron?”.

Yes, I would like an apron. I’d like an apron at every meal! But this was a good start. I attacked my kimchi bokkeumbap with happy gusto and was pleased with the price: just $20 or so. I can recommend it for a nice little getaway and I can almost guarantee you won’t run into anyone else from the conference while you’re there.

