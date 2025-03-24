Bringing a slice of Melbourne’s deli culture to Auckland, Fitzroy Deli is the latest venture from Scott Kennedy and Tamsyn Capper, the duo behind Devonport’s Dulcie cafe.

New to inner-city Auckland, Fitzroy Deli is a small but mighty sandwich and coffee shop in Shortland St from Scott Kennedy and Tamsyn Capper, the team behind Dulcie cafe in Devonport.

After returning to New Zealand from Melbourne in 2021, the couple quickly made their mark on Auckland’s cafe scene with Dulcie, which opened in July 2023 and recently starred in Viva’s round-up of Auckland’s best brunch spots, praised for its appealing menu that heroes local and seasonal produce, efficient service and beautiful, seaside fit-out.

Scott says the idea for a relaxed deli has been percolating for a while and the time felt right to open a second venture in the city when this location popped up. The concept was inspired by his years working in Melbourne’s cafe and bar scene, and the opportunity to bring a fresh take on deli culture to Auckland.

Tamsyn Capper and Scott Kennedy, owners of Fitzroy Deli. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“Melbourne’s delis have a strong European aspect, thanks to the city’s Italian and Greek influence. A lot of delis around the world are obviously inspired by America and I guess mostly New York or Brooklyn. I like a bit more of a European style of deli where it’s just fresh sandwiches, no toasting,” he says.

“It’s a style of venue from Melbourne I missed. So, I’m selfishly opening venues that I would personally like,” he says with a laugh. “The joy of being a business owner is you get to do those things.”

Fitzroy Deli blends sleek minimalism with warmth, making it equally suited for business meetings, casual catch-ups or a takeaway lunch. The interior, which maxes out at 45sq m, was envisioned in collaboration with hospitality design specialist Mille with a banquet along one wall, a cluster of tables by the floor-to-ceiling front windows, and sunlit pavement seating. Scott’s brief was for a minimalistic aesthetic with a stripped-back interior and streamlined tiled counter with pops of red and greenery.

Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The menu champions "European-style" sandwiches, with classics like brisket, schnitzel and mortadella, all served on schiacciata bread – a crisp, airy cousin to focaccia that hails from Florence, Italy. Scott describes it as a solid, flat, crispy, crunchy style of bread made famous by the legendary Florentine sandwich shop All' Antico Vinaio. Schiacciata gives sandwiches great structure, but also highlights the flavours between the bread beautifully. "It allows the actual ingredients to speak volumes rather than the bread itself," says Scott.

Fitzroy Deli’s seven sandwiches have been developed by Scott and Dulcie head chef Sid Sharma. “As we do at Dulcie, we collaborated and went back and forward, back and forward until we got a product we were happy with. They’re definitely refined flavours,” says Scott.

Quality meats like ham on the bone and mortadella are sliced to order for freshness. “The slicer is purposefully on the counter, so while people are waiting for their sandwich, they can see us slicing it to order.”

Fitzroy’s sandwiches feature cheeses that wouldn’t be out of place on a cheeseboard, like provolone, vintage cheddar and stracciatella.

Vegetarians will love the eggplant and porcini “meatball” sandwich, layered with blowtorched provolone, rich tomato sugo and a zesty salsa verde.

To drink, there is Atomic coffee and a selection of cold beverages, with Fitzroy Deli’s iced coffee particularly popular. Scott says to look out for the addition of a Mont Blanc soon, which is a cold brew with a flavour profile of fruit and chocolate, topped with a layer of vanilla-spiked cream. “That brings that Melbourne vibe as well. It was a drink that originated in Korea, but made famous in Melbourne.”

Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Shortland St is popular with inner-city corporates and Scott says those who frequent Hugo’s or Gilt for business meetings would be wise to check out Fitzroy Deli. “They probably don’t have many casual-style venues that feel nice and clean and aesthetic for grabbing that quick bite to eat. You could still take a client here and feel like you’re showing them something fun.”

How does it feel to be in the city after a couple of years of being based in Devonport?

"This location really suited what I wanted to do in terms of sandwich deli vibes, mostly Monday to Friday. I'll look to do a Saturday when it feels right. The city definitely feels like it's got a bit of a revival going on and there's a lot more foot traffic around."

Fitzroy Deli is open Monday-Friday, 7.30am-3pm, 19 Shortland St, Auckland

