Looking for a place to enjoy dinner on Karangahape Rd? You’re in luck – there are plenty of options to choose from.

Auckland’s Karangahape Rd is a hive of activity – from grassroots fashion events to gigs and markets hosted by local makers.

The kilometre that makes up this creative hub is densely populated with restaurants and hospitality institutions, so it’s easy to ensure you’re well fuelled before heading out to an evening of revelry. It will be even easier to pay a visit once the Karanga-a-hape station of the City Rail Link opens in 2026.

From Symonds St to Ponsonby Rd, these are some of the best spots to book for dinner.

Bar Celeste

Visiting after the bar first opened its doors, Viva’s dining out editor Jesse Mulligan proclaimed Bar Celeste “Auckland’s best opening of 2019 by a long shot.” Since then, the bar/restaurant/neo-bistro has remained a popular spot for French-inspired, seasonally dependent servings and natural pours. The menu is always short and sharp. So far this autumn, the kitchen has served up some lovely plates including bavette (flank steak), beurre maitre d’hotel (herby compound butter) and jus; snapper crudo with figs and citrus; and pan-fried gnocchi with walnuts. The snug tables and quick service make this a great option for dinner before an event, or a speedy evening catch-up.

Address: 146b Karangahape Rd

Phone: 021 579 874

Octopus with saffron-whipped potato from Candela.

Candela

The low-lit, cosy booths of Candela are a lovely setting to enjoy a slew of Spanish tapas. When Jesse Mulligan visited in 2021, he praised the simple, well-executed approach to the octopus dish.

“Flesh grilled perfectly, better than I thought was possible; just one tentacle, but more than enough for two; a smoky fried paprika crumb, bringing crunch to each chew; and then, on the bottom, mashed potato of all things, elevated with saffron and, actually, the exact foodstuff you need in this moment.”

This dish remains on the menu in 2025, alongside jamon iberico, croqueta, ceviche and grilled vegetables. If you’re facing decision fatigue, the menu del dia will put your meal in the hands of the chef (for $90 per person).

Address: 155 Karangahape Rd

Phone: 0210 261 4299

Verona

Since 1992, cafe and bar Verona has been a beacon of hospitality on Karangahape Rd. It’s a more casual venue, open from 9am and closing at 9pm at the earliest. The dinner menu kicks off at 4pm and offers a range of deep-fried starters, burgers and pizza – this makes it an unfussy option for prolonged catch-ups.

Verona frequently doubles as an intimate venue (platforming local musicians, poets and more with their open mics), so stay up-to-date with their event calendar.

Address: 169 Karangahape Rd

Phone: 09 307 0508

Pici

There’s lots to like about pint-size restaurant Pici. An especially convincing pitch? The pasta is made fresh every day. On your first visit, try the cacio e pepe. It’s a beloved pasta that has remained unmoved from the menu since it opened. But, upon your return, consider the dishes that speak to the season – this autumn, you’ll find stracciatella with roasted butternut squash and sage, spaghetti, oyster mushroom and pecorino and rigatoni pork and fennel sausage ragu. Pici is an all-occasion spot – dates, friendly catch-ups, and celebratory dinners will all be well-catered to by an excellent team. For really special occasions, you can also book the mezzanine floor for up to 12 people.

Address: Shop 22, St Kevin’s Arcade, 183 Karangahape Rd

Gemmayze Street

Last year, this Lebanese restaurant was named Viva‘s Supreme Winner in the Top 60 Restaurant Awards. Along with the food and warm hospitality, Johanna Thornton championed the location of the restaurant.

“You won’t find a lovelier setting for dinner in Auckland. Down the back of St Kevin’s Arcade, tables spill across the chequerboard tiles, and floor-to-ceiling windows frame an iconically Auckland scene: the leafy trees of Myers Park and the Sky Tower. Whether it’s still light outside or you can see the twinkling city skyline, there’s no better spot for a catch-up.”

You can’t go wrong with the menu at Gemmayze. Order a diverse range of sharing plates that hero vegetables, raw fish or blistered chicken or lamb. A side of hummus and pide is non-negotiable.

Address: Shop 16, St Kevin’s Arcade, 183 Karangahape Rd

The White Lady

Pressed for time? Or peckish after a gig? Turn to the brick-and-mortar iteration of legendary food truck The White Lady to appease your appetite. The takeaway menu boasts a variety of burger combos, hot chips, build-your-own cheese toasties and hash browns.

Address: 183 Karangahape Rd

Phone: 0800 843 944

Lim Chhour Foodcourt

Across the road from St Kevin’s Arcade, Lim Chhour Foodcourt has a wide array of cuisine for dinnertime dining. Within the space, vendors serve sushi, Japanese doughnut burgers, halal-certified Malaysian food and more. Big groups with individual cravings will find this an easy option – with everyone able to choose the exact thing they want to eat.

It’s also a significant space within Auckland’s food scene and creative communities, as explored by artist Jefferson Chen through a multimedia installation with Goodspace called Vendor to mark the release of the album Let’s Talk About Death (local guitar band The Beths also profess their affection for the location in this Viva interview).

Address: 184 Karangahape Rd

Apero Food & Wine

This wine bar is one of the longest-lasting on Karangahape Road, having opened in 2014. Apero serves minimalist, artfully arranged sharing plates (think marinated olives, croquettes and terrine) to accompany a thoughtful local wine list. It’s helmed by French chef Leslie Hottiaux, who has built the menu on the principle of no-fuss – she told Viva in 2020 that the dishes are inspired by her time in Toulouse and Brittany.

Address: 280 Karangahape Rd

Phone: 09 373 4778

Uncle Man’s

On the menu at Uncle Man’s, you’ll find a lot to love: roti canai, mee goreng and nasi lemak are staples. Despite Uncle Man’s secure status as a Karangahape Rd favourite (it opened in 2014), the kitchen often refreshes its servings with weekend specials.

Though this Malaysian restaurant now boasts multiple locations, there is something special about the Karangahape Road location. The wide, floor-to-ceiling windows make it an interesting people-watching spot and keep you connected to the lively environment just outside. The best spot is one that provides a clear view of the counter and the chefs as they roll and stretch the roti dough before it hits the hot plate.

Address: 277 Karangahape Rd

Phone: 09 377 1799

Atelier

You’ll find more French fare at Atelier, the wine bar with a slick facade located next to Artspace Aotearoa. The menu highlights small plates with duck liver parfait, truffle potato fingers and traditional ratatouille. There is also the option to customise your bread, butter and cheese board for a more snacky occasion.

When Jesse Mulligan visited in 2022, he enjoyed plenty from the menu (at the time, the beef cheek was the “finest” he’d ever had). He was also taken by the restaurant’s arrangement, which has the dining room spill on to the Karangahape Rd streetside through wide open doors.

“Despite the modern feel this is a very warm and appealing place to come in for dinner big windows and the indoor/outdoor split means you never forget what street you’re on, and with this part of town busier than I can ever remember it, dinner at Atelier feels like a real night out.”

Address: 292 Karangahape Rd

Phone: 027 269 9306

Tempero

At Tempero, chef Fabio Bernardini serves Latin food, drawing on his time in his native Brazil. The menu has plenty to pick from, but in his 2023 review, Jesse Mulligan highlights a few favourites – must-try dishes include the pao de queijo, fish moqueca and the acarje.

On Wednesday evenings, the restaurant welcomes diners for Feijoada Night. This event sees the kitchen serve a set menu featuring the titular Brazilian black bean-based stew, alongside snacks, sides and desserts ($110 for two people or $65 for solo/any additional diners).

The menu also provides thoughtful options for pescatarians, vegetarians and vegans, so it’s an excellent option if you’re catering for a range of dietary preferences.

Address: 352 Karangahape Rd

Phone: 09 218 2011





