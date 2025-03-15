Ashley & Co founders Jackie and Ben Ashley made the most of their trip to New York’s Shoppe Object trade show, scouting new stockists in Los Angeles before heading to Palm Springs. With just 48 hours to soak up the city’s iconic architecture, vintage shopping, and vibrant dining scene, Jackie shares their top picks from a whirlwind stay.

As modern scent brand Ashley & Co continues its expansion in the US, fragrance founders Jackie and Ben Ashley (partners in both business and life) were on the ground at the Shoppe Object gift trade show in New York City this February. Seizing the opportunity, they extended their trip to scout potential new stockists in Los Angeles before heading to Palm Springs for a dose of architectural inspiration. Jackie takes Viva through some of the highlights from the trip below.

Palihouse hotel.

The Stopover

With only two nights in Santa Monica, we booked in at the Palihouse – the perfect stay for a night or two before setting off. It was a blend of historic charm with boutique beach lodge vibes, in a beautifully preserved 1927 landmark. We loved the amazing original features, lush courtyards and cozy common spaces, and being moments from Santa Monica’s vibrant dining and shopping scene, the complimentary bicycles provided the perfect way to explore the iconic boardwalk. Breakfast was made easy with the best avocado and egg on toast and an omelette, and reasonably priced too, by LA standards.

Casa Cody.

Where they stayed

We picked up our hire car nearby and began the two-hour trip to Palm Springs. There are so many great places to stay but we opted for historic and central and booked in at Casa Cody. It’s the oldest operating hotel in Palm Springs, a true historic gem with Spanish Mission-style charm and a stunning mountain backdrop, plus two very serene pools. It’s located just a short walk from Palm Canyon Drive, so a prime central location. Perfect complimentary continental breakfast of granola, pastries, fresh fruit, and citrus picked from the grounds (which was a cute bonus – you could even squeeze your own). The guest bikes offered the ideal way to explore the sights.

Mojave Flea Market. Photos / Supplied

Shopping, markets and more

I was particularly excited for the vintage shopping and while we only had 48 hours in Palm Springs, visiting at least a few stores was a priority. My heart definitely skipped a beat walking into Market Market, an expansive 3720sq m emporium brimming with vintage and repurposed treasures. From apparel and accessories to housewares, mid-century modern furniture, art, and design pieces, the selection was incredible. With around 200 vendors under one roof, you could easily spend hours sifting through unique finds. I even came across a Halston bias-cut dress, crafted from a single piece of fabric – though, sadly, the price tag wasn’t so modest!

Another treasure trove of new and vintage finds was the Mojave Flea Market, an artisan marketplace featuring a curated mix of local makers, vintage finds, handcrafted goods, and eclectic treasures.

Bon Vivant was another must-visit, a charming boutique offering a thoughtfully selected mix of mid-century modern homeware, small and “suitcase-friendly” vintage pieces and unique jewellery.

Drinking and dining highlights

A friend stumbled upon Shermans Deli when they visited and we were very pleased with the recommendation. If you’re searching for an easy NY-style deli and bakery lunch, this is the place. Original and gigantic sandwiches – we opted for the classic turkey club, stacked high with fresh ingredients. The portions are generous, the flavours authentic, and the menu has all the deli favourites. Don’t skip the house-made desserts!

The restaurant at the Colony Palms Hotel was quintessential Palm Springs – poolside dining, delicious food, lush gardens and striped cabanas. Perfect spot for lunch.

For a true taste of Palm Springs old Hollywood glamour, Melvyn’s is a must. Once a favourite haunt of the Rat Pack, this iconic spot still oozes swag. We went along for their Sunday Jams – live music, great vibes, and what felt a bit like a step back in time.

We took a recommendation from a local and headed to The Heyday, in search of a burger. Smash-style, packed with flavour. Paired with crispy fries … or a martini, as they suggest. Simple, done right.

We asked locals for their coffee recommendations and there were two clear winners. I asked the girls at Market Market, and Koffi was a strong local favourite, locally roasted, multiple locations. Cartel Coffee Lab also came up, it’s a single-location operation, known for its locally roasted beans and strong following among both locals and visitors.

Design highlights, from museums to galleries

I highly recommend checking out the Palm Springs Art Museum website – the locations and other iconic landmarks that are under the Art Museum umbrella are worth investigating and visiting if you can tick them all off. We managed the following:

The Palm Springs Visitor Center – A fantastic starting point for anyone visiting the city. The building itself, as the original Tramway Gas Station designed by Albert Frey in 1965, is pretty spectacular.

Visiting Palm Springs Art Museum.

Palm Springs Art Museum – With two locations designed by E. Stewart Williams, the Main Building near where we were staying, Casa Cody, features modern and contemporary art, including works by Chagall, Picasso and Warhol. We loved the current exhibition – David Hockney: Perspective Should Be Reversed, showcasing nearly 200 works from his six-decade career, plus a Hockney-inspired interactive digital art experience that was addictive! Pop downstairs to a peaceful subterranean sculpture garden in an open-air setting.

Aluminaire House – part of the Art Museum, situated right next door. It’s a pioneering example of Modern architecture, designed in 1931 by architects A. Lawrence Kocher and Albert Frey. The three-storey house was constructed in 10 days using donated materials. The Aluminaire House was only recently relocated and reconstructed at the Palm Springs Art Museum last year.

Architecture and Design Center, Edwards Harris Pavilion – within walking distance of the museum is a pavilion worth visiting, dedicated to exploring mid-century modern design. Originally the Santa Fe Federal Savings and Loan, the building still boasts original bank features. The current exhibition is by Ryan Preciado, a founding member of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin Fellowship. Despite his work being at the heart of prominent architectural projects, his name largely goes unmentioned.

A wander through Tahquitz Canyon Fall.

Scenic walks

Sadly we didn’t make it to Joshua Tree, but … Tahquitz Canyon Fall is a fantastic local choice if you’re after a scenic walk, especially in the morning before the heat sets in. This loop trail takes you up to a waterfall, past beautiful rock formations and an area rich in history, including Native American significance and early settler stories. The view back down to Palm Springs and the surrounding desert is beautiful. There is also a great scenic walk behind the Art Museum, which also has fantastic views of Palm Springs and San Jacinto Mountains.

A cycling tour comes with architectural sight-seeing.

Take a tour

Be your own guide – download the Palm Springs Modern app and hop on a bike! The app lets you choose tours by residential, commercial, architecture or even create your own favourites list. We loved biking through North and Central Palm Springs, and this app made it a breeze. Each featured home includes historic photos and a short narrative, with endless inspiration along the way – even the houses in between are beautifully manicured, or desert-scaped, with iconic mid-century details.

