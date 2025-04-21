Is it possible to get the benefits of a holiday in just one day? Rebecca Barry Hill embarks on a nine-hour Myland & Co retreat to find out.

Having a day off is hard work. Who has the time? Women are notoriously bad at scheduling rest for ourselves, and when we do, it often comes with a side of guilt, the nagging sense that we can only truly relax if we first get through half the day furiously doing housework (emphasis on the furiously).

But we all know the upshot of not doing it, says Myland & Co Retreats’ Jacquie (Jacs) Bennett, who has seen her fair share of burnt-out women. When she’s not problem-solving for big brands, the business strategist has made it her mission to understand what women need to unwind – not necessarily via a four-day excursion in some far-flung and expensive location overseas, but on the city-accessible single-day experiences she’s been running since November, including today’s “Roaming Retreat”.

Months of market research went into determining exactly what we need from a day off, and the result is a range of dreamy itineraries that can be sneaked into anyone’s schedule. We won’t need an overnight bag or a water bottle. We won’t even have to stray too far from our usual routine. With a 9am CBD meeting time, the only thing that’s different about my morning commute is the fact I’m wearing athleisure wear.

On offer is "nature bathing", which is a silent walk through nature, like the windswept Muriwai Beach.

Meeting for coffee at The Pantry Cafe at the Park Hyatt, we’re driven from the chaos of the city for the natural beauty of Muriwai (by Naomi, a volunteer firefighter). As soon as we arrive, we’re invited to kick off our shoes for “nature bathing,” the Japanese-inspired concept that translates as a silent wander through a short but beautiful bush track, to ground ourselves and connect with the earth. Then we stop to check out Muriwai’s famous gannet colony, and watch surfers taming the wild swells surging against the rocks.

By now, it’s apparent why Jacs has chosen this slice of paradise to begin the process of unwinding. Like the gannets taking flight, the sense of freedom is profound, and not something you get from scrubbing the toilet.

“The idea is to give women the feeling of being on holiday,” explains Jacs.

Myland & Co Retreats' Jacquie Bennett.

Our next stop is Kula, an elegant wellness-aligned event space with open wood spaces and large windows that overlook a lush valley and ocean. It’s a serene place to melt into an hour of slow, gentle yoga, led by yoga practitioner and acupuncturist Angela Gervan. Halfway through shivasana, it dawns on me that this is the type of movement my body has been craving, yet I’m usually more likely to push myself through a punishing workout to maximise the small window I have to exercise. I make a pact to incorporate something softer and slower into my routine. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

With renewed appetites, we float on over to a low table dressed with food and flowers and surrounded by giant cushions, like something out of a Sofia Coppola film. The table is laden with stunning plant-based food. And it’s delicious, from a hearty vegetable frittata to skewers and colourful salads, chutneys and pestos, followed by sweet raw treats and a cup of purple butterfly pea tea. It’s a welcome reminder that eating the rainbow sans meat doesn’t have to mean going hungry. With plenty of fibre and protein, I have more than enough energy to see me through the rest of the day.

Kula is an elegant wellness-aligned event space in west Auckland.

Next, Ange guides us through a short session of qi gong, the ancient Chinese practice that translates as “life force”. It leaves me feeling connected to my breath and body, grounded and balanced, and is another reminder that the slower the movement, the calmer the mind becomes. Angela encourages us to integrate the practice back home by choosing just one movement and performing it before we brush our teeth. (I’m a little concerned mine’s the Shaolin punch.)

Jacs has astutely designed the 45-minute drive back to the city, too. Silk eye masks and pillows are waiting in the van, as is the option to listen to a guided meditation – and by the time we float into the sumptuous hotel spa, time has strangely elongated. Moving from place to place has enriched each pocket of time and removed the usual need to clock-watch. Lying on a massage table to have all the other kinks and tensions physically removed now feels truly decadent, the day infinitely stretching out in abundance.

“Recovering” with the other blissed-out women in the hotel’s hydrotherapy lounge is the ultimate feel-good end to the day – because nothing says holiday like a swim. So we hit the Park Hyatt’s luxurious Swedish sauna, steam room, cold plunge and spa pool.

Throughout the day, it’s the little details that have made this experience so special. The personalised messages, a gorgeous gift bag with locally made treats: First Light flower essences, aromatic oils from the Becca Project, beautiful balms from Aotea, and a gratitude journal. And of course the opportunity to take a break from all decision-making, and instead spend time with a group of interesting, like-minded women, in a beautiful place.

A day of yoga, nature, and calm reveals the power of short breaks.

Can you completely unwind in a single day? Yes, in fact, one of the biggest realisations I have is just how much tension I was unknowingly harbouring. Even my eyes feel rested, a reminder not to reach for my phone during quiet moments but to look up and be present. If you don’t buy this retreat for yourself, gift it to a woman who needs it.

