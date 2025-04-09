Local designer Rory William Docherty pays a visit to San Francisco, scoping the dining out scene and visiting one of his international stockists. His guide to San Francisco highlights great spots for coffee, absorbing displays of art and an excellent restaurant.

Where to stay

“Live like a local” in the Rockridge neighbourhood. Across the bridge, in Oakland, near Berkeley’s CA Campus, is a small but bustling area with independent bookstores, record shops, flower markets and wine bars.

A recommended coffee spot.

Try Ain’t Normal for the best coffee served by hipster baristas you instinctively trust with your caffeine needs. Matcha lattes are whipped with traditional bamboo whisks, and a selection of beautifully presented delicacies is available.

Head to Boichik Bagels. While not unique to the Bay area, they are famous – and for good reason. Buy classic New York-style flavours off the menu or build your own. Get in early to avoid the morning queue, or wait for a (jet-lagged) late brunch bagel. You won’t be disappointed.

A florist in Rockridge.

Casa Barotti is a Peruvian-Italian focacciaria and rotisserie. It’s family-owned and operated and serves lovingly handmade food. It’s welcoming and relaxed, with tables to accommodate families and small groups for dinner or lunch. Or choose the high stools with gentle lighting for a spontaneous romantic experience.

Inside Mercy Vintage.

Mercy Vintage is a must-visit for lovers of vintage fashion. It stocks European designer pieces from the 60s to Y2K, cinematic sunglasses, an entire original drycleaners' hanging rail of vintage jeans, and everything in between.

Just a block or two away, quiet suburban streets wind uphill through Elmswood. Historic cottages and enormous family homes are set among giant redwoods, with views back to the city, harbour and the Golden Gate Bridge.

Suburban Rockridge.

Rockridge is a friendly, liberal, eclectic community where supporting local seems to be at its heart.

The mix of old and new sit side by side, making for a charming stay.

What to see

Go to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. With no notion of what exhibitions were on, we were blown away by what was on display.

It was a chance to see Amy Sherald – best known for her official portrait of Michelle Obama. She creates large-scale portraits of cultural significance with emotional resonance.

Yayoi Kusama’s work filled an immersive room and showcased colossal Pumpkin sculptures.

We saw a collection of Alexander Calder sculptures. They explored balance, composition, scale and motion.

Olafur Eliasson's one-way colour tunnel (2007) allows you to walk through a changing prism of joyous colour.

Ragnar Kjartansson’s The Visitors (2012) is a video installation where musicians perform, moving from one screen to the next, taking the viewer on a journey of togetherness.

An Alexander Calder sculpture.

Stop by The Painted Ladies. Any child of the 80s and 90s will recognise the pastel homes on the sloping streets depicted in the TV show Full House.

See the Transamerica Pyramid, remodelled by Norman Foster in 2022. There are publicly accessible spaces in the tower; a bookshop, cafe and gallery. There is also the Redwood Forest Sanctuary at the base of the tower and the adjoining Cafe Sebastian.

There is a free bus that takes you from downtown out to the Presidio of San Francisco – a wonderfully landscaped public park with postcard-perfect views of the monumental Golden Gate Bridge.

There are various stops on this route, and locals also use the bus as a free mode of transport. Note the timetable, as it’s on an hourly schedule.

Where to shop

Head to McMullen, owned by Sherri McMullen (who has been recognised by Vogue Business, Vogue and WWD’s “Top Boutiques”).

Sherri personally curates a compelling selection of established and emerging designers from around the world. That includes Christopher John Rogers, Dries Van Noten, San Fran local Kamperett, The Row and Rory William Docherty, the commonality is quality, uplifting pieces that empower the wearer.

Rory outside McMullen, one of his international stockists.

While “community” is an often overused buzzword, the real deal is immediately apparent at McMullen. Regularly hosting events to engage designers, brands and customers, there is a passion for bringing people together. The team care about clients as friends, and it shows.

Where to dine

L’Ardoise. You can’t get better than a recommendation from a trusted friend and San Franciscan.

The restaurant is located in The Castro (one of the first LGBTQI+ neighbourhoods in the USA), with red velvet curtains adding a touch of David Lynch flair and mystery to the charming neighbourhood institution. On a Wednesday evening, without a booking, we sat at the bar – a testament to its popularity.

L’Ardoise serves classic French cuisine with contemporary additions, with recommended wine matches. This made for a perfect evening, living like a local.

