Two great new openings bring a taste of Italy to St Clair.

St Clair, already home to one of Dunedin’s best-regarded restaurants, has just welcomed two new neighbours. Sorella Gelato and Piccolo have opened side-by-side on Forbury Rd, offering a casual yet considered approach to Italian food and drink.

Piccolo is a wine and salumi bar with a concise, interesting list of local and Italian bottles, a sharp edit of cocktails, and snack-friendly dishes like pizzette, croquettes and zucchini flowers. Wine is available by the glass or bottle, and takeaway options (including pizza!) — like vermouth — are sold from the fridge near the door.

A busy service at Piccolo wine bar. Photo / Matt Hurley

Next door, Sorella is a traditional gelateria led by Marco Adinolfi — ranked among the world’s top 100 gelato makers — who prepares a fresh line-up of flavours each day in the onsite lab. The menu spans both gelato and sorbetto, with a focus on seasonal, all-natural ingredients and a generous non-dairy selection. Take-home tubs and gelato cakes are also available.

The two new venues are the latest from Katrina Toovey, who also runs neighbouring Italian restaurant The Esplanade, which is a favourite with both locals and visitors, and No 7 Balmac in Maori Hill.

Piccolo's pizzette. Photo / Supplied

“In Italian cuisine there is a real emphasis on quality and tradition, the art of doing things well. There is also a culture of meandering and strolling through a neighbourhood and really enjoying an environment. These are all things that I know are important to our area, and for us it’s about building on this.

“For some locals that might look like dropping into Piccolo for a glass before dinner at The Esplanade, or maybe it’s getting a gelato with your kids on an afternoon stroll, and getting yourself a nice bottle to take home afterwards. We’re curating quality options to cater to everyone,” says Katrina.

The inviting interior of Piccolo wine bar in Dunedin. Photo / Matt Hurley

The new wine bar and gelateria have been designed by Cheshire Architects, who are also responsible for The Esplanade’s excellent interiors. Piccolo is a refreshing break from pared-back hospitality fitouts, with a fun use of colour and lots of art lining the walls. Choose from a cosy leather banquet by the window or sit at a colourful high table on a funky mushroom-like leather stool.

“To me, St Clair feels spacious, bright and open — we wanted to reflect that in what we’ve built here,” says Katrina. “It’s about offering a few different ways to enjoy the area, whether that’s a scoop of gelato after a walk or a glass of wine before dinner.”