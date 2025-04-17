The Dish: A New French Bistro, A Secret Blue Bar And More Delicious Food News

What’s going on in food? Johanna Thornton has the latest in new openings, events to book and exciting collaborations.

Quinn Bar wins an award for colour

A relative newcomer to Auckland’s CBD, Quinn Bar is an intimate (it fits around 40 people), design-forward cocktail bar where mood, lighting, and colour combine in layers of blue. Located on Mills Lane behind Queen St, visitors can find it by taking the alleyway opposite Shortland St and turning left on to the lane. The bar’s bold use of Dulux’s deep blue Kenepuru Sound has seen it named a finalist in the Commercial Interior – Public and Hospitality category at the 2025 Dulux Colour Awards. The blue colour also features in the integrated RGB lighting that gradually changes throughout the night. The fitout, which includes a stainless steel bar, was conceived by Izzard Design. The drinks menu features cocktails like an El Nino (tequila, lime, cucumber, jalapeno, coriander) and Pandan Splice (vodka, Midori, malibu, pineapple, pandan) as well as local and international wines. The food menu is a surprising selection of old classics, like an English pork pie, prawn cocktail and salmon blinis. 50 Mills Lane, Auckland CBD

A table of offerings from Bistro Saine.

New opening: Bistro Saine

Bistro Saine is the newest addition to midtown Auckland’s dining scene, located on the ground floor of Hotel Indigo. Said to be inspired by European brasseries and New York energy, the all-day bistro blends classic French technique with seasonal New Zealand produce – think steak frites, anchovy toast, saucisson sec made in-house, and pork croquettes paired with wakame ketchup. Helmed by Korean-born, French-trained chef Yutak Son (Orphans Kitchen, Sidart), the team includes top talent like Zach Duxfield from Paris Butter, restaurant manager Pierre Guillot from The Grove and head chef Stevan Bailey who has worked all over the world, most recently as executive sous chef at Saint Tropez in Georgia. Bistro Saine’s fit-out isn’t too shabby, with dark wood, velvet booths and arched windows. It’s the first of three new venues opening at 51 Albert St inside the restored heritage site of The Motor House, part of Hotel Indigo Auckland. Cafe Etiquette and The Henry will follow soon. Open seven days, Bistro Saine welcomes walk-ins and bookings.

Find more info at Bistrosaine.co.nz

Fitzroy Deli on Shortland Street.

In case you missed it: Fitzroy Deli is the CBD’s newest sandwich shop

New to inner city Auckland, Fitzroy Deli is a sandwich and coffee shop from Scott Kennedy and Tamsyn Capper, the team behind Dulcie cafe in Devonport. Designed as a relaxed yet refined space, it's just as suited for a business meeting as it is for a casual catch-up. The good-looking interior, envisioned in collaboration with Mille, features a banquet along one wall, a cluster of tables by the front window, and sunlit pavement seating. The menu is all about European-style sandwiches, with classics like brisket, schnitzel, and mortadella, served on schiacciata bread – a structured yet airy cousin to focaccia. Each sandwich is elevated with quality cheeses like provolone, vintage cheddar, and stracciatella, while meats are sliced to order. Vegetarians will love the eggplant and porcini "meatball" sandwich, finished with blowtorched provolone, tomato sugo, and salsa verde. Developed by Scott and Dulcie head chef Sid Sharma, the menu refines classic sandwiches to perfection. To drink, there's Atomic coffee and a selection of cold beverages. Scott, inspired by his years working in Melbourne's cafe and bar scene, wanted to bring a fresh take on deli culture to Auckland. "Melbourne's delis have a strong European influence, thanks to the city's Italian and Greek communities. I love that style – simple, fresh, and high-quality sandwiches," he says. Read the full story here.

Open Monday-Friday, 7.30am-3pm, 19 Shortland St, Auckland

Sumi opens in City Works Depot

We don’t know much about Sumi yet, but we can tell you it celebrates “the art of Japanese grill dining” with meat and seafood skewers cooked over binchotan charcoal, sashimi, sushi and donburi. It’s taken shape in City Works Depot where Dry & Tea once was and features a central robata grill with seating around the edge of the kitchen, where diners can take in the smokey cooking action.

Open 10am until 9pm Tuesday to Sunday, 90 Wellesley St, central city

Kisa, Wellington.

Which restaurants across New Zealand are open on Good Friday?

Check out this handy guide of restaurants in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch that are open on Good Friday. As Viva’s Tyson Beckett reports, cafes and restaurants are classed as essential businesses and permitted to trade on Friday (with restrictions). In Auckland, there are plenty of eateries open, including Advieh, Bivacco, Metita, Rhu, Pici and more. In Wellington, try Graze Wine Bar, Kisa and Ortega Fish Shack. Find the full list here.

Norka Mella Munoz, executive chef, Palliser Estate.

There's a new chef at Pallister Estate in Martinborough

In May, acclaimed chef Norka Mella Munoz takes on the executive chef position at Pallisser Estate in Martinborough. Known for her refined yet relaxed style, Norka brings a wealth of experience from luxury lodges including Wharekauhau, Kinloch Manor and Mangapapa Hotel. Most recently, she was named Luxury Lodge Chef of the Year in the Cuisine Good Food Guide 2024 and was instrumental in securing Wharekauhau’s first Cuisine Hat. Influenced by her South American roots and life in New Zealand, Norka’s food blends fine dining with a laidback Kiwi sensibility. Her commitment to sustainability, zero-waste cooking and local, seasonal ingredients will guide a new kitchen garden-driven menu designed to pair beautifully with Palliser wines. Palliser CEO Pip Goodwin says Norka’s appointment will bring consistency and a new level of excellence to the Cellar Door experience. To celebrate, a launch event will be held Saturday, May 24, featuring canapés, wine and a post-harvest update. The Palliser Cellar Door & Kitchen in Martinborough is open seven days for wine tastings, flights, and lunch. For more info and to book tickets to the launch, visit Palliser.co.nz.

Came for the candle, stayed for the jam

It’s not often a candle makes it into The Dish, but to celebrate the return of Ashley & Co.’s Bonberry scent, known for its blend of wild berries, blossoms and lychee, the brand has teamed up with Kylee Newton of The Modern Preserver to create a limited-edition Bonberry jam. Inspired by the scent, this soft-set, small-batch preserve combines boysenberries, strawberries, lychee, and rose water to deliver a fragrant, flavourful treat that is truly packed with fruit. As well as the candle and the jam, the Bonberry scent is available in a hand cream too. The trio comes as a $90 gift set that’d be ideal for Mother’s Day. Find the jam and other goodies here.

Ironclad NZ's new wok.

Ironclad has released a new wok

NZ company Ironclad Co has joined forces with renowned chef Sachie Nomura to create the Takumi Wok – a beautifully handcrafted cast iron piece that blends centuries-old Japanese tradition with modern performance. Designed by Sachie, the wok honours the Japanese word takumi (匠), meaning “master craftsman” and is made to be both a high-performing kitchen tool and a generational heirloom. Each wok is finished by hand, with a smooth base that works on all cooking surfaces, including induction. Dual handles and a precise pouring spout make it a versatile companion for everything from stir-fries to steamed dishes. Included with every set are thoughtfully designed takumi cooking chopsticks and a handmade bamboo lid that also doubles as a trivet.

The Takumi Wok is cast to last a lifetime – and then some – backed by Ironclad’s Three Generation Guarantee. Available exclusively at Ironcladpan.com for $399.

Food You Want to Eat.

Book Club: Food You Want to Eat

If, like me, you discovered British chef Thomas Straker on Instagram, you’ll know that’s where it all started for the guy who now has an eponymous restaurant in London’s Notting Hill, his own line of butter, and a new cookbook, Food You Want to Eat. I was drawn in by his video series “British Classics” which sees him cooking relatively simple dishes like chicken and leek pie, bangers and mash and fish and chips, but cutting no corners - deboning and breaking down a whole chicken and making his own stock and pastry for the pie, for example. The videos are shot on his makeshift terrace kitchen in the summer, or inside his London flat in winter, and everything comes out looking delicious. In his “All Things Butter” video series, inspired by his “profound love of butter” the chef proved that ”butter goes with just about everything”, from sauces to pastas to searing meat and fish, or burnt until sweet and nutty and drizzled over a salad. His book allows his fans to try their hand at his butter-loving dishes and some classics too, with recipes for roast chicken with butter beans; spiced tomato tagliolini and tarte tatin, but also uncomplicated, sexy and seasonal recipes like sweetcorn with fennel and tuna. On sale now, published by Bloomsbury, $60.

Fix & Fogg fruit toast peanut butter.

On the shelf: an Easter-themed treat

Fix & Fogg has launched a limited-edition Fruit Toast Peanut Butter, blending its signature Crunchy Peanut Butter with freeze-dried apples, raisins, and cinnamon from Fresh As. The result is a sweet, spiced, and buttery spread inspired by classic fruit toast – perfect for toast, porridge, or baking. Just in time for Easter, the butter also supports a good cause: for every jar sold, 50c will be donated to KidsCan, helping children in need across New Zealand.

This release is part of Fix & Fogg’s ongoing partnership with KidsCan, which includes donating over 448,000 servings of Smooth Peanut Butter to school breakfast programmes at more than 900 schools nationwide.

Find it online at Fixandfogg.co.nz while stocks last.

Falls Retreat head chef Brad King.

It’s food appreciation month in May

We’ve taken note of New Zealand’s first-ever Food Appreciation Month this May, offering a unique opportunity to learn, connect, and reduce food waste while saving money. It’s being led by ​Every Bite NZ, a national initiative helping New Zealanders reduce household food waste through simple, practical changes. Delivered by the Zero Waste Network in partnership with the Ministry for the Environment, the programme offers a free, four-week journey combining at-home experiments, community connection, and expert guidance. Food waste is an important issue, with the average New Zealand household wasting over $1300 worth of food each year. It’s estimated that 30-40% of food produced globally goes to waste. The Every Bite website has a list of regions throughout NZ that are getting involved and how you can join.

For those in Hauraki, join the award-winning Falls Retreat team on Sunday, May 4, to enjoy a zero-waste welcome drink, hear from chef Brad King on his closed-loop food philosophy, and watch a live cooking demonstration featuring practical ways to reduce food waste at home. Participants will then take part in weekly actions designed to help them track and reduce their food waste, with tips, resources, and a supportive community to help them along the way. The programme wraps up with a celebration event at Falls Retreat on June 1, where participants will reflect on their learnings and enjoy a shared meal.

Register for Every Bite Hauraki here. Spaces are limited.

