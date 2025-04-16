Hot cross buns are a staple of the Easter season. This recipe breaks down all you need to know about making hot cross buns from scratch.
For this recipe, soak the fruit the evening before. It’s a good idea to have all the ingredients ready and measured before you start. These are worth the effort. They will be prepared for late morning tea if you begin early in the morning.
- Place the dried fruit and juice in a small bowl, leaving to marinate for at least four hours. Drain, reserving the juice.
- Combine the flour, half the sugar, zest, cinnamon, mixed spice and nutmeg in a large bowl with a mixer.
- Warm the milk until it’s tepid. Add the remaining sugar and then the yeast, stirring to combine. Let it sit for 15 minutes until frothy.
- Set the mixer on low to combine. Add the egg and milk, mixing until a dough forms. Incorporate the butter and continue mixing until well combined. Add the drained fruit and mix briefly to combine. Place the dough in a lightly greased bowl in a warm place until it doubles in size, about 2 hours. Remove and knock it down on a lightly floured bench. Roll 12 even-sized balls.
- Place them on a lined baking tray and leave them to rest for 45 minutes in a warm area.
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- To make the crosses, mix the flour, water and cinnamon in a small bowl. Place the mixture in a small plastic bag, snip off the corner and pipe it onto the buns.
- Bake for 30 minutes until golden and lightly browned.
- Heat the juice and sugar in a small pot until boiling to create the glaze. Brush it over the warm hot cross buns.
- Enjoy with a good spread of butter.