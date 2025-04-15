Looking to dine out over Easter weekend? These top restaurants around the country have you covered on Good Friday.
Good Friday is a day of mixed meaning.
Depending on your faith and beliefs it’s either a holy day to observe the crucifixion of Jesus Christ; the last day on which it’s acceptable to eat hot cross buns, or an autumnal public holiday that sees businesses shut up shop.
The Friday of Easter is one of three and a half days each year when almost all shops must close. The public holiday is also a restricted trading day. Councils might put local policies in place but generally regulations around limited trading days prevent most stores from opening.
Cafes and restaurants, however, are classed as essential businesses and permitted to trade on Friday (with restrictions).
That doesn’t mean they’re guaranteed to be open, but the venerated businesses below will have their doors open for people who’ve already had their fill of hot cross buns and want to venture out for different edible treats.
Take note, a public holiday surcharge may apply.
Auckland
Advieh
1 Queen St, Commercial Bay, Auckland Central
Open: 12pm - Late
Amano
68 Tyler St, Auckland Central
Open: 8am - Late
Bivacco
115 Customs St West, Viaduct Harbour
Open: 11am - Late
Culprit
Level 1, 12 Wyndham St, Auckland Central
Open: 5pm - 10pm
Depot
86 Federal St, Auckland Central
Open: 7am - 9pm
Farina
244 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby
Open: 5pm - Late
First Mates Last Laugh
121 Westhaven Drive, Westhaven
Open: 11am - Late
Hello Beasty
95 Customs St West, Viaduct Harbour
Open: 12pm -10pm
Jacuzzi
150 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby
Open: 12pm - Late
Metita
90 Federal Street, Auckland Central
Open: 5pm - 9pm
Non Solo Pizza
259 Parnell Road, Parnell
Open: 12pm - Late
Pici
Shop 22, St Kevin’s Arcade, 183 Karangahape Rd
Open: 5:30pm - 10:00pm
Rhu
235 Parnell Rd, Parnell
Open: 8am - Late
Soul Bar & Bistro
Corner of Lower Hobson St and Customs St West, Viaduct Harbour
Open: 11am - late
Tobi
110 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby
Open: 11.30am-11.30pm
Wellington
Graze Wine Bar
95 Upland Rd, Kelburn
Open: 4pm-11pm
Kisa
195 Cuba St, Te Aro
Open: 12pm - Late
Liberty
Open: 5pm - Late
227 Cuba St, Te Aro
Mr Go’s
3 Eva St, Te Aro
Open: 12pm - 10.30pm
Ortega Fish Shack
16 Majoribanks St, Mount Victoria
Open: 5pm - Late
Rosella
18 Majoribanks St, Mt Victoria
Open: 5pm - Late
Christchurch
Gatherings
Unit 5/2 Papanui Rd, Merivale
Open: 5pm - Late
Inati
48 Hereford St, Christchurch Central
Open: 5pm - Late
Lillies
495 Saint Asaph St, Phillipstown
Open: 5pm - 9pm
Londo
Unit 6/2 Papanui Rd, Merivale
Open: 5pm - 11pm
More good eating:
Jesse Mulligan: Six iconic Auckland restaurants to put on your dining bucket list. Plus, an unexpected option for vegetarians.
How about a dash of respect for the daiquiri? The ice-cold Cuban cocktail is revered by bartenders. So why don’t they sell more of them?
19 sweet and savoury fig recipes. So you can eat the fruit all day long.
Opinion: The shared plate has gone too far. Johanna Thornton has reached a tipping point share plates – and she wants to know who’s with her.