Looking to dine out over Easter weekend? These top restaurants around the country have you covered on Good Friday.

Good Friday is a day of mixed meaning.

Depending on your faith and beliefs it’s either a holy day to observe the crucifixion of Jesus Christ; the last day on which it’s acceptable to eat hot cross buns, or an autumnal public holiday that sees businesses shut up shop.

The Friday of Easter is one of three and a half days each year when almost all shops must close. The public holiday is also a restricted trading day. Councils might put local policies in place but generally regulations around limited trading days prevent most stores from opening.

Cafes and restaurants, however, are classed as essential businesses and permitted to trade on Friday (with restrictions).

That doesn’t mean they’re guaranteed to be open, but the venerated businesses below will have their doors open for people who’ve already had their fill of hot cross buns and want to venture out for different edible treats.

Take note, a public holiday surcharge may apply.

Auckland

Advieh is situated at InterContinental Auckland on the waterfront at 1 Queen St, Commercial Bay.

Advieh Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

1 Queen St, Commercial Bay, Auckland Central

Open: 12pm - Late

Amano

68 Tyler St, Auckland Central

Open: 8am - Late

Bivacco

115 Customs St West, Viaduct Harbour

Open: 11am - Late

Culprit

Level 1, 12 Wyndham St, Auckland Central Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Open: 5pm - 10pm

Depot

86 Federal St, Auckland Central

Open: 7am - 9pm

Farina

244 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

Open: 5pm - Late

Cosy up at the outdoor dining booths at First Mates, Last Laugh.

First Mates Last Laugh

121 Westhaven Drive, Westhaven

Open: 11am - Late

Hello Beasty

95 Customs St West, Viaduct Harbour

Open: 12pm -10pm

Haven't checked out Jacuzzi yet? Good Friday is a good day to try. Photo /Babiche Martens

Jacuzzi

150 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby

Open: 12pm - Late

Metita

90 Federal Street, Auckland Central

Open: 5pm - 9pm

Non Solo Pizza

259 Parnell Road, Parnell

Open: 12pm - Late

Pici started a trend in Auckland towards top-quality, handmade Italian pasta. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Pici

Shop 22, St Kevin’s Arcade, 183 Karangahape Rd

Open: 5:30pm - 10:00pm

Rhu

235 Parnell Rd, Parnell

Open: 8am - Late

Soul Bar and Bistro, in the Viaduct Harbour will be open on the public holiday. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Soul Bar & Bistro

Corner of Lower Hobson St and Customs St West, Viaduct Harbour

Open: 11am - late

Tobi

110 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

Open: 11.30am-11.30pm

Wellington

Graze Wine Bar's butterfish crudo. Photo / Babiche Martens

Graze Wine Bar

95 Upland Rd, Kelburn

Open: 4pm-11pm

Kisa

195 Cuba St, Te Aro

Open: 12pm - Late

Liberty

Open: 5pm - Late

227 Cuba St, Te Aro

Middle Eastern-inspired restaurant Kisa sits in a prime position on the corner of Cuba and Vivian Sts in Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Mr Go’s

3 Eva St, Te Aro

Open: 12pm - 10.30pm

Ortega Fish Shack

16 Majoribanks St, Mount Victoria

Open: 5pm - Late

Rosella

18 Majoribanks St, Mt Victoria

Open: 5pm - Late

Christchurch

Jesse Mulligan called Inati's oysters, with cucumber, chilli and kiwifruit granita, a "tropical taste explosion". Photo / Jerome Warburton

Gatherings

Unit 5/2 Papanui Rd, Merivale

Open: 5pm - Late

Inati

48 Hereford St, Christchurch Central

Open: 5pm - Late

Interesting pizzas are central to Lillies’ food offering. Photo / @lillies.lillies.lillies

Lillies

495 Saint Asaph St, Phillipstown

Open: 5pm - 9pm

Londo

Unit 6/2 Papanui Rd, Merivale

Open: 5pm - 11pm

More good eating:

Jesse Mulligan: Six iconic Auckland restaurants to put on your dining bucket list. Plus, an unexpected option for vegetarians.

How about a dash of respect for the daiquiri? The ice-cold Cuban cocktail is revered by bartenders. So why don’t they sell more of them?

19 sweet and savoury fig recipes. So you can eat the fruit all day long.