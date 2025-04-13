In this fortnightly series, Viva’s resident dining-out editor shares advice on where and what to eat.

Do you have any restaurant-related questions or dining-out dilemmas? Jesse Mulligan is here to help.

Email Jesse at Viva@nzherald.co.nz and tell him what you need. Where and what do you like to eat? How much do you want to spend? If you’re visiting, where are you staying while you’re in town? Who are you eating with? Does anybody have access issues?

Here are some questions he’s been asked lately and his answers.

Hi Jesse,

I’m an American writer visiting Auckland for the Writers Festival next month. I’m also a big foodie. I would LOVE to hear some restaurants you think are “can’t miss” in Auckland! I’ll eat anything really. Doesn’t have to be fancy but I’m not afraid of fancy. I’m very curious about what you’d consider New Zealand cuisine or what feels most representative of the city.

Thank you!!

Name withheld

Hello big-shot American writer, thank you for trusting me with your eating recommendations!

Here’s a short list of iconic and distinctly Auckland/NZ restaurants to get you started: Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Ahi – our restaurant of the year in 2023. Very New Zealand in terms of ingredients and dishes. Flash and beautiful and wonderful service, great location and as good as NZ food gets. $$$$

Gemmayze Street – Modern Lebanese. Super tasty and in a great spot – the 100-year-old St Kevin’s Arcade on Karangahape Road, the heart of Auckland’s street scene. $$

Cocoro – you should try some Japanese while you’re here – we are renowned for our seafood and proximity to Japan means lots of good sushi. This is the high-end choice and I think the best for you. $$$$

family-runDepot – a Kiwi beach-house style set up with good honest food, lots of freshly shucked shellfish and a down-to-earth vibe with many delicious dishes made from classic NZ ingredients. Heaps of personality despite being attached to the casino complex. $$$

Alma – less NZ and more Spanish-style tapas food but such a lovely environment that I think it’s worth a look. Great service staff and a truly beautiful place, even if just for a pre-dinner drink. $$$

Hello Beasty - Southeast Asian fusion is kind of a New Zealand thing and this family-run restaurant does it very well, with unexpectedly personal service at a waterfront establishment that is anything but a tourist trap. $$$

Gojo Ethiopian Eatery. Photo / Dean Purcell

Hi Jesse

I’d really love to surprise my boyfriend with an eating experience he won’t have had before. Do you know of any restaurants that will completely surprise him? We don’t have a huge budget and I’m not really into the whole “Dine in the Dark” concept. More like a cuisine he hasn’t tried that might be a bit of fun too. Sorry, this is a very vague request! Also, I am a vegetarian. SORRY!

Jillian Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Hi Jillian,

No need to apologise, this is what I’m here for.

I’m going to send you to Gojo, an absolutely wonderful Ethiopian restaurant in New Lynn. You want an experience? How about a restaurant with no cutlery? Your food will arrive in a delicious heap atop a traditional fermented pancake, which you rip a piece off of and use to pick up mouthfuls of your main course. It is messy but it’s fun and the food is extremely delicious.

And guess what, they do vegan food! Not exclusively, so if your boyfriend is a meat-eater he’ll be happy too. But you can do one, or the other, or a combination platter that includes mince, chicken drumsticks and a range of spiced stews which are mostly lentils and vegetables-based.

Service is simple and kind, and the place is unlicensed so don’t go here expecting a glass of wine with your meal. Instead order a pot of cardamom tea, a soothing hot drink to enjoy between mouthfuls.

The sashimi from Japanese Sashimi Bar Ajimi in Onehunga. Photo / Babiche Martens

Hi Jesse

Where would you recommend in Auckland for someone who adores oysters and raw fish but dislikes any and all pretension?

Genevieve

Genevieve, I like your style. See Depot above which I think suits you almost perfectly. But how about a trip out to Sashimi Bar Ajimi in Onehunga? It ticks both of your boxes – in particular the lack of pretension. You’ll sit on a stool in a busy, no-frills restaurant but, as in Japan, the energy and focus all goes on the food, which is just wonderful. I’m embarrassed to say you’ll see my name on the menu – “as recommended by Jesse Mulligan” I think, pointing to some lamb chops I discovered a few years ago. But actually I recommend the whole lot. Book a table ahead of time or you might not be able to get in.

