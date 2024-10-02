Discover Auckland’s lesser-known walks, featuring urban trails, parks, and stunning coastal views.

Auckland is a treasure trove of walks. With its 53 volcanic cones, beaches, parks and sprawling suburbia there are endless pockets of the city to explore. While classic walks like Tamaki Drive to Mission Bay will always be a joy on a sunny day, this roundup highlights some of the lesser-appreciated corners of Auckland, some of which have been slowly regenerated to create more urbane environments, with shared paths for walkers and cyclists, native planting and signposting. Some walks take you through swathes of towering trees and urban waterfalls, mere metres from dense housing, others weave under motorways and on to overpasses and emerge into a city park. It’s this sense of contrast that makes an exciting walk, whether you’re in it for fitness or pleasure.

A boardwalk section of the Hobson Bay loop, suspended above the mangroves. Photo / Alex Burton

Hobson Bay Loop

Parnell - Remuera

This walk hugs the shoreline of Hobson Bay and gets a little intrepid in parts – with some rock hopping and low-hanging pohutukawa branches to manoeuvre around – but is worth the effort. To ensure this walk is a loop, it’s best to embark at low tide. At high tide, parts of the track are submerged in water, but it’s possible to stick to suburban streets instead, if necessary. Begin at Brighton Rd in Parnell, or on the opposite side of Hobson Bay at Ōrākei Bay Village (the bonus being proximity to coffee before the walk). To make it a loop, connect the Hobson Bay West Path with the East Path, which has an excellent new boardwalk suspended above the water, and head along Ngapipi Rd in Ōrākei to Tamaki Drive. Here you can cross the walking bridge at Judges Bay with great views of Parnell Baths below. The appeal of this walk is in the variety, from the (slightly polluted) waterfront to winding wooden boardwalks, stately Parnell and Remuera homes and views across the bay to Rangitoto and beyond.

Distance: 7.85 km

Time: 3 hours

A section of the Orakei Basin boardwalk, with Auckland city visible in the distance.

Remuera

Ōrākei Basin is a tidal lagoon formed by a volcanic crater, surrounded by bush-covered slopes and the grand homes of Meadowbank and Remuera. This circular pathway has it all – waterside views, glimpses of the Auckland city skyline, meandering wooden boardwalks, native bush, boat sheds and sections of gruelling stairs. The newest addition to the pathway is a straight stretch of boardwalk suspended above the water that connects the Ōrākei Railway Station and Ōrākei Bay Village shopping centre with the Ōrākei-Glen Innes bike path (which is also a walk worthy of this roundup). On a good day, don’t be surprised to see all sorts of watersports happening on the lagoon.

Distance: 2.95km

Time: 45 mins

Army Bay at Shakespear Regional Park. Photo / Natalie Slade

Shakespear Regional Park

Whangaparoa Peninsula

Shakespear Regional Park is a large protected headland at the tip of the Whangaparoa Peninsula. While the park is mostly farmland, it also has small sections of regenerated native forest, cliffs, lookout spots and swimming bays. It’s also a pest-free sanctuary with a 1.7m pest-proof fence and a strict pest eradication programme. Expect to see kererū (NZ pigeons), tūī and korimako (bellbirds) in the bush areas, and white-faced herons, stilts and dotterel in the tidal flats. The peninsula offers multiple walks, from the two-hour return Heritage Trail which takes in historic sites, farmland and some forest and rewards you with great views of the harbour, to the two-hour Tiritiri Track that includes a cliffside walk and the sandy shoreline of Te Haruhi Bay. At 50km north of downtown Auckland, this day trip feels like being whisked to school camp for the day, but in a good way.

Time: Varies

Wenderholm.

Wenderholm Perimeter Path

Waiwera

A 40-minute drive from Auckland, Wenderholm Regional Park is a peaceful retreat where the Maungatauhoro Headlands meets the Puhoi River Estuary, popular with daytrippers and picnickers. Wenderholm has a 900m stretch of shoreline with big grassy picnic areas making it a go-to for families and groups. The regional park is also great for walking, with the perimeter path a challenging walk through dense native bush with a mix of steps, gravel, boardwalks and grass. You’ll be rewarded with great views of the surrounding area, native birdlife and perhaps a swim in the Waiwera estuary. Maungatauhoro is rich in Māori history, with the rivers and forested headlands providing plentiful food and protection for early Māori settlers, with this walk passing through historic Kakaha Pa. While this pathway (follow the red markers) traverses the perimeter of the headland, it’s possible to go up and over via the Puhoi track or the Couldrey House track, for an extra challenge.

Distance: 4.6km

Time: 1.5 hours

Waterview's Te Whitinga bridge follows a curved line linking Mt Roskill/Puketāpapa with Mt Albert/Ōwairaka.

Te Auaunga – Wesley Path

Mt Roskill – Wesley

Follow this lesser-known section of Auckland’s largest urban stream, Oakley Creek, on its journey from Mt Roskill to Waterview, a great example of urban planning in Tamaki Makaurau with new shared paths that pass through sports fields, a skate park, and a bike pump track. Begin the walk on Mt Roskill’s May St at the entrance to the War Memorial Park, and wind your way through to Walmsley Park in Welsey, along the new wide concrete shared path flanking Oakley Creek, which has been planted with native grasses and shrubs. Continue into Underwood Reserve and head under the bridge at Richardson Rd. From here you can traverse the new bright white Te Whitinga bridge over the Waterview motorway to New Windsor, where you’ll follow the path on the other side of the motorway, past the palm trees of Mt Roskill mountain and back on to the State Highway 20 cycleway through Keith Hay Park. While this might not be the prettiest walk in this roundup, with some busy roads and a polluted creek, there’s lots of greenery and varied sights to take in. The Waterview section of the Oakley Creek path was damaged in the 2023 floods and is still under construction, so give this one a go in the meantime.

Tāwharanui Regional Park.

Tāwharanui Ecology trail

Tāwharanui Peninsula

Tāwharanui might be one of Auckland’s most cherished white-sand beaches but it also has incredible walks. The Ecology Trail is a snapshot of Tāwharanui’s varied natural habitats, from the beach to a working farm, soaring native trees, streams and regenerating wetlands. Begin this one at the Anchor Bay carpark and try not to ask yourself why you didn’t just park up on the sand for the day instead. There are amazing scenes to take in on this walk, especially as you make your way to the top of the grassy headland, where the crystal-clear waters of the peninsula come into view. The bush section of the trail is a slice of New Zealand paradise with big kauri, puriri and totara and groves of nikau trees. The path is a mix of gravel, steps and boardwalk sections. For more of a challenge, there’s the 9km North and South Coast Tracks that wind around the peninsula with great views of neighbouring islands.

Distance: 4km

Time: 2 hours

Pakuranga Rotary Path

Pakuranga

A charming pathway in one of Auckland’s outer suburbs, this long, flat route winds around the edge of the Tamaki River in Pakuranga. The pathway is a mix of boardwalk sections, concrete and gravel that winds its way past boat sheds, mangroves, residential areas, schools, parks and picnic spots. Start this one at Kerswill Place in Pakuranga, where a reserve at the end of the street leads to a winding path that follows the water’s edge of the Tamaki River with Mt Wellington visible across the water. Because there’s no natural loop formation to this walk, it’s a popular one with cyclists and those on foot might need a plan to return trip to their starting point, i.e. a scooter or a lift. The walk’s name is a nod to the Pakuranga Rotary volunteers who helped build the pathway in stages, with info panels along the way sharing historical facts about the area, such as the flat plains once being used to grow oats and wheat when Pakuranga was known as the “granary” of Auckland.

Distance: 6.5km

Time: 1 hour 20

The view from the top of Ohinerau/Mount Hobson overlooking the Waitemata harbour. Photo/ Alex Burton

Mt Hobson to Mt Saint John

Remuera

Auckland is a city of volcanic cones, and this walk takes in two of its smaller mountains – Mt Hobson in Remuera and Mt Saint John in Epsom. Begin at 12 Dilworth Ave in Remuera and head into the grassy reserve at the base of Mt Hobson. It’s a steep climb to the top but you’re rewarded with views of the surrounding neighbourhood and the harbour beyond. Circle the mountain at the top to make the most of the 360-degree vistas before descending on the other side to Mt Hobson Lane and on to Mt Hobson Rd. Veer right on to Market Rd and head over the motorway to Mt Saint John Ave where you can access Mt Saint John, one of Auckland’s oldest volcanoes, between number 31 and 39. As a lesser-known mountain in Auckland, this peak has less foot traffic and has plenty of mature trees and bench seats for enjoying the views, with stately homes climbing partway up the hill.

Distance: 4.25km return

Time: 1.5 hours

The Waiatarua Reserve wetlands are in Remuera, Auckland. Photo / Steven McNicholl

Waiatarua Path

Meadowbank – Remuera

This pathway runs through New Zealand’s biggest urban wetland restoration project in Meadowbank, with the Remuera Golf Course and Stonefields to the east, Remuera to the west and Ellerslie to the south. The winding, looped gravel path is mostly flat and you can start it from many of the surrounding streets. The area was once a freshwater lake that was drained in 1927. The 80s saw it redeveloped as an urban wetland, with reforestation and replanting for stormwater management creating natural habitats for birds once again. Newcomers to this walk will find it quite a revelation.

Time: 60 mins

Distance: 2.4km

Walkers at Duder Regional Park on Auckland's Whakakaiwhara Peninsula. Photo / Todd Eyre

Duder Regional Park

Clevedon

On the east coast of Auckland, Duder Regional Park in Clevedon is an interesting stretch of farmland on the Whakakaiwhara Peninsula that sticks out into the Hauraki Gulf making it feel like its own island, with views to Waiheke, the Hunua Ranges and even Coromandel. There are some small pockets of native bush on the peninsula, but the main drawcard is one of the best coastal views in Tāmaki Makaurau. There are several walk options, including the 2.5-hour return Farm Loop Walk, which you can extend to the end of the headland by following the Whakakaiwhara Pā Walk to a triangular Māori pa site (Ngā Tai lived on the headland for hundreds of years). The 1.5-hour Sustainability Trail has signposts about sustainable farming practices, and the Duder Duck Bay Track takes you to Waipokaia Bay (Duck Bay) through a pocket of original native bush, a wetland bird breeding area and a pōhutukawa-lined beach.

Time: Varies

Distance: Varies

Ambury Farm is home to sheep, cattle, pigs and much more. Photo / Auckland Council

Ambury Regional Park

Māngere Bridge

On the shores of the Manukau Harbour and in the shade of Māngere Mountain, Ambury Regional Park is a working farm beloved by families, with the ability to see farm animals up close. It’s also great for walks, with the 45-minute Foreshore Walk traversing this unique volcanic plain and open farmland. The shoreline sees sand meet black volcanic rock and is slowly regenerating with native vegetation and sea birds attracted by the mud flats at low tide – everything from godwits, knots, oystercatchers, black and little shags. It’s possible to extend the Foreshore Walk with the Māngere Lagoon Path, which circles around a lagoon formed by a volcanic crater with a flat, wide path. Extend it even further with the 7km Watercare Coastal Walkway which takes you past a wastewater treatment plant (scenic!) to the otherworldly wahi tapu (sacred place) Ōtuataua Stonefields.

The Westhaven shared path. Photo / Alex Robertson

Westhaven shared path

Herne Bay to Westhaven

Another sweet waterfront walk, this one from Sarsfield St in Herne Bay to the iconic Swashbucklers in Westhaven or vice versa. The Westhaven promenade is a major piece of design work that sees wide wooden boardwalks floating above Westhaven Beach and the marina and clearly marked paths (some decorated with bronze sea creatures) for both walking and cycling. On one side of the road are the houses of Saint Marys Bay and the motorway, on the other are boats moored in Westhaven Marina. Stop for a coffee at Buoy Cafe, or lunch at First Mates, Last Laugh, head under the Harbour Bridge and continue on to the pathway on the other side of the motorway back to your starting point, or take the streets of Herne Bay and Saint Marys Bay. Both options have lots of variety.

The Takapuna to Milford path is visible on the lefthand side. Photo / Bayleys

North Shore Coastal Walk

Takapuna to Milford

This is Auckland’s answer to the Bondi to Coogee Walk, following the shoreline from Takapuna Beach to Milford. There’s a lot to love about this walk, especially on a sunny day when the ocean is glittering and the views extend across the Hauraki Gulf to Rangitoto. With Takapuna’s beachfront mansions on one side, and rocky north shore beachfront on the other, the path itself is a mix of raised paved sections, steps and rock-hopping. Swimming is an option, at Takapuna, Thorne Bay or Milford Beach, so bring your togs and towel. A section of the walk is currently closed to the public and Auckland Council has put a diversion in place, but it’s possible to walk around the closed section at low tide. To return, either come via the beachfront path or stroll the picturesque streets of Takapuna.

Distance: 5.6m

Time: 1.25 hours

Long Bay beach with part of the Long Bay Regional Park in the background. Picture / Greg Bowker

Long Bay Coastal Track

Long Bay

Long Bay Regional Park is 25km north of downtown Auckland and is the furthest of the North Shore’s east coast beaches. It’s a 160-hectare pocket of pastoral coastal land with Long Bay Beach one of its main attractions. The coastal headland north of the beach has some great walking and running trails that take you through rolling farmland along gravel paths that loosely follow the edge of the cliffside, offering great views of the harbour. The three-hour Coastal Track is the longest of the available walks, beginning at the Long Bay carpark and winding north to Ōkura River, past Granny’s Bay and Pōhutukawa Bay, where you can see Stillwater and the Whangaparaoa Peninsula across the water. It’s possible to return along the coastline at low tide or return the way you came. This walk has hills and several streams to cross.

Distance: 8km

Time: 3 hours

Le Roys Bush Path

Northcote Point – Birkenhead

There’s a lot to admire on a walk through Le Roys Bush in Birkenhead, with a sports field at Little Shoal Bay Reserve in Northcote Point giving way to a wetland area and stream and later a waterfall, huge kauri trees and thick native bush covering the surrounding hill. The paths have recently been upgraded, with impressive boardwalks meandering above the wetland’s long grasses, followed by lots of steps ascending the valley up to 251 Hinemoa St in Birkenhead, where the track ends. Here, you’re rewarded with an excellent cluster of restaurants, bars and cafes, should you want a sundowner or a snack.

Distance: 4km

Time: 60 mins

Te Ara I Whiti, Auckland's Lightpath or Pink Pathway. Photo / Dean Purcell

Central City Loop Path

Central city

This path might be designed with cyclists in mind, but it makes a great urban walk. The City Cycle Loop connects several extended sections of dedicated share paths, including the Grafton Gulley Cycleway and the Lightpath Te Ara I Whiti – also known as the Pink Path. Start this one wherever suits you best, either the waterfront, Karangahape Rd, Britomart or Grafton. We’ll begin this one at the entrance to the pink path on Nelson St, which has turned a disused motorway offramp into a vivid pink walking and cycling route that connects the Nelson St Cycleway with Upper Queen St. From here, cruise downhill along the smooth new Grafton Gully shared path and beneath historic Grafton Bridge to Auckland’s Waterfront. The pathway continues into the Viaduct Harbour and on to Market Lane where it connects with the cycle lane on Nelson St. For a more scenic on-foot option, skip the bleak uphill stretch of Nelson St and continue to Wynyard Quarter and Victoria Park for a leafy stroll with lots to look at.

Distance: 6.7km

Time: 2 hours

The Wintergardens in Auckland Domain.

Auckland Domain

Parnell

The Auckland Domain has several beautiful walks to offer, blessed with mature trees, ponds, manicured gardens and the must-visit museum and Wintergardens. It’s possible to stick to sealed roads and footpaths in the Domain but there are also several off-road trails and paths to explore. A Viva favourite is the Lover’s Walk, a 500-metre uphill track through nīkau palms and established trees to the duck pond. Either begin at the base of the Domain, on Stanley St, or at the top, on Domain Drive near the Wintergarden Cafe. Turn it into a 60-minute, 3.6m loop by circling the park, heading past the impressive art deco entry gates, the grandstand and playing fields, to the Auckland War Memorial Museum. From here you can follow the Domain Walk bush trail into Parnell, to get a glimpse of some of the suburb’s lovely villas and Edwardian townhouses along Cheshire St and Gibraltar Cres with lush views back across the Domain.

Time: Varies

Distance: Varies

A view of Whatipū from the Omanawanui track in the Waitākere Ranges. Photo / Auckland Council

Omanawanui Track to Signal House Track

Whatipū

Whatipū is one of west Auckland’s iconic black sand beaches, located in the Waitākere Ranges Regional Park, a wild and rugged place marked by coastal dunes and wetlands and huge, dumping waves. The Omanawanui Track is a challenging yet spectacular walk that takes you straight up on to the ridgeline of the Waitākere Ranges with stunning views of Whatipū Beach, Āwhitu Peninsula and the Manukau Harbour. There are lots of steep box steps on the way up – recently upgraded – and fitness is needed to make it to the top, past lots of scrubby native bush and the odd bit of gorse – and back down again – but it’s one of those places that remind you why Aotearoa is so special. Don’t forget your camera. The walk starts from Pūriri Ridge carpark at the top of Whatipū Rd.

Distance: 4.8km

Time: 2 hours+

